20,000 Hawaiians could lose their homes to sea-level rise.

This number includes many native families, who face some of the greatest risk of being displaced by flooding.

Hawaii can expect its surrounding waters to rise by more than 3 feet by 2100, according to a report submitted to the Hawaii Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Commission last week. The ocean could swallow up 25,800 acres of the state, causing more than $19 billion in economic losses. More than half of people facing displacement live on Oahu.

Native Hawaiian communities could also be disproportionately impacted. A bit of history: After unseating Queen Liliuokalani and annexing the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1898, the U.S. established a 200,000-acre land trust reserved for Native Hawaiians to use as homesteads. The report named 21 homestead areas that would face a high risk of tsunamis, waves, and rising seas, forcing people to relocate.

Native Hawaiian families who aren’t pushed off their land completely could still be affected by beach erosion, which disrupts fishing and other cultural practices. The report estimates that up to 550 cultural sites would be “chronically flooded.”

To mitigate these impacts, the report recommends supporting sustainable land use, taking an inventory of the Native Hawaiian cultural practices at risk, and working closely with indigenous groups to develop adaptation plans.

You have public lands in the ocean, which means Ryan Zinke wants to shrink them.

The Interior Secretary’s recommendation to cut down national monuments in Utah, California, Oregon, and Nevada caused huge uproar. His potential cuts to some of the world’s most extensive ocean preserves, however, could be even more dramatic.

The marine monuments in question include the Atlantic’s Northeast Canyons and Seamounts, the only area of the American-controlled Atlantic currently closed to commercial fishing, as well as Rose Atoll and the Pacific Remote Islands national monuments, both in the Pacific. Together, the monuments cover a swath of ocean more than three times the area of California.

Zinke’s report — part of a review of all national monuments designated since 1996 — suggests that these marine monuments could be cut down in size or opened up to commercial fishing. Or both! Why choose!

Commercial fishermen have lobbied against the monuments since their designation. Meanwhile, evidence suggests that closing some marine areas to commercial fishing helps restore and stabilize populations that commercial fishermen depend on. More than a quarter of fish stocks in U.S. waters are currently overfished — an especially sobering fact considering that America has one of the world’s better-regulated fishing industries.

As marine ecologist Robert Richmond told the Guardian, “These monuments are like bank accounts, whereby the fishing industry can live off the interest.”

Don’t fall for news stories about chocolate going extinct.

“Chocolate is on track to go extinct in 40 years,” a viral Business Insider article warned this week, sparking a rainbow of articles about a climate change–induced “choco-geddon.”

Despair not: As far as we know, climate change won’t spell the end of chocolate. As Ari Phillips points out, the Business Insider story cites an NOAA story from two years ago that doesn’t even mention extinction. Rather, it says that 40 years may be enough time for cacao trees to adapt to a new climate.

Plus, the same article explains that researchers are using gene-editing technology to modify cacao plants for survival in a warmer world.

That said, chocolate is in some danger. As Phillips notes, the world’s cacao-growing hotspots in West Africa, like Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, could become less hospitable for cacao trees as the climate changes. Global chocolate demand is growing, so we could end up with a shortage.

Speaking of misleading chocolate news, several outlets reported last month that climate change could make chocolate taste better, citing a new study. Just one problem: As a researcher for the study told NPR, “We did not … show that climate change may offer opportunities to produce chocolate with a better taste.”

Roughly a quarter of the planet is slowly turning into a perpetual desert.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change contains a stark warning for humankind: If global temperatures rise 1.5 degrees C above preindustrial levels by 2050, between 20 and 30 percent of the world’s land surface could face desertlike conditions.

Swaths of Asia, Europe, Africa, Central America, and southern Australia would be hit particularly hard by drought and aridification, the long-term reduction of moisture in soil. More than 1.5 billion people currently live in these regions.

But there is a way to avoid this desertlike fate — for the most part. The study projects that two-thirds of affected areas could be salvaged if we limit warming to 1.5 degrees C.

The Paris Agreement calls on the international community to limit warming to under 2 degrees C, but that goal is getting harder and harder to meet. The planet has already warmed by 1 degree C, and several studies indicate we’ll hit the 2-degree mark by the end of the century even if we stop burning fossil fuels immediately.

Oh, and don’t forget that President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal at the first available opportunity, significantly weakening the global effort to mitigate the effects of climate change. Happy 2018?

Surprise! It’s winter and half of America is brutally cold.

In a shocking development, 2018 is here and it is really cold outside. That’s OK! It’s January! Stuff like this happens sometimes.

On Tuesday morning, parts of all 50 states were below freezing. The eastern U.S. has been especially frigid, and more cold weather is headed to the East Coast in the form of an especially strong winter storm. Even beaches as far south as South Carolina or Florida could see snow this week.

The U.S. has been so chilly that record cold temperatures have temporarily — again, temporarily — bucked the long-term global warming trend. In the past week, new daily record lows have outpaced new record highs by about 2 to 1.

But no matter what the president says, this temporary thermodynamic downturn is just a blip. Nationwide over the past 365 days, new record highs outpaced new lows by a margin of 3 to 1.

With 2017 in the books, we can now say that last year was one of the warmest in history, and early signs point to 2018 joining those ranks. For those feeling the chill this week, don’t worry — summer is coming. Eventually.

In 2017, I spent a lot of time thinking about ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.’

After long days of reading about the dismantling of the EPA, I wanted to think about anything but politics. Samin Nosrat’s wonderful cookbook provided plenty of fodder.

Nosrat breaks cooking into its key elements; food science becomes clear and usable. For example: Roast chicken should get a hearty dose of kosher or sea salt the day before going in the oven. In a wild and woolly year, apolitical facts such as these were a godsend, and they actually got me to cook more.

Take dinner with a friend (and former Grist fellow) who was guest-writing the excellent newsletter WTF Just Happened Today. He got up early every day to sort through Trump administration noise and summarize the real news. He was, as you might expect, questioning everything. A distillation of our conversation:

Him: “All of this has me thinking about printing press capitalism’s link to the rise of nationalism. And with that, how international news has expanded our idea of community despite our inherent lack of agency. How about that?”

*Throws ingredients into soup*

Me: “What kind of salt you using over there, big guy?”

One night, I used the cookbook to make buttermilk chicken for this friend and others. They filtered in, various degrees of flustered and wide-eyed. I placed the skillet on the table and our manners and worries melted away. We ripped meat off the bones and gestured that yes, you should really just grab a handful of potatoes to scoop up the sauce. 

The world was still going batshit outside my door, but we could ignore it for a little while. We laughed and chatted as the salt and fat dripped down our chins.

Darby Minow Smith is the senior managing editor at Grist.

Jan 1, 2018