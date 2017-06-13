Briefly

Reuters/Kenneth Armstrong

A climate research expedition was halted by … climate change.

On the first leg of a 133-day voyage through Hudson Bay, a team of Canadian scientists faced an obstacle: too much ice.

The researchers had set off for the Arctic in an icebreaker, a boat specially designed to navigate frozen seas, to study climate change and public health in remote communities through the University of Manitoba. But abnormally icy conditions near the Strait of Belle Isle forced the ship to change course to help break ice for smaller boats boxed in off the coast of Eastern Canada.

After the diversion, the team canceled the first part of the trip, but the scientists stuck around to test the ice that upended their original plan. They suspect that the dense ice traveled from the northern High Arctic as a result of climate change.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the glacial situation (and, we might add, the research team’s surprise rescue mission) was highly unusual for the Newfoundland region.

“The requirements for search and rescue trumped the requirements for science,” David Barber, the lead scientist, told Canada’s CBC News. How funny — science keeps getting Trumped here in the States, too!

Reverse Robin Hood

Reuters/Jim Young

Barring a miracle, Republicans will cut food for the hungry.

Congressional Republicans have wanted to slash the food stamp program for a long time, but for the last eight years President Barack Obama mostly stood in their way.

Now, that restraint has been replaced with a goad. Trump announced plans for even deeper cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) last month. Those cuts could come this year in a budget bill or next year when legislators craft a new farm bill.

Under Obama, SNAP survived with relatively small cuts, but even those were enough to affect lives. Consider the woman Arthur Delaney found for a story in the Huffington Post:

“After those changes, Judy Beals of Belleville, Wisconsin, saw her benefit drop from $120 per month to $16 ― the minimum benefit. The 67-year-old retiree said she’s been eating once a day.”

Some 43 million people receive food stamps, roughly one out of every eight Americans. Cutting money from food stamps likely means many more of them will have to skip a meal.

If there’s any silver lining for the poor here, it can be found in improving economic conditions. There are some 8 million fewer people struggling to feed their families than when Obama first became president.

bad apple

Reuters/Noah Berger

Actually, Apple’s shiny new office park isn’t that cool.

There’s been much high-profile gushing over the spaceship-in-Eden–themed campus that Apple spent six years and $5 billion building in Silicon Valley, but it turns out techno-utopias don’t make great neighbors.

“Apple’s new HQ is a retrograde, literally inward-looking building with contempt for the city where it lives and cities in general,” writes Adam Rogers at Wired, in an indictment of the company’s approach to transportation, housing, and economics in the Bay Area.

The Ring — well, they can’t call it The Circle — is a solar-powered, passively cooled marvel of engineering, sure. But when it opens, it will house 12,000 Apple employees, 90 percent of whom will be making lengthy commutes to Cupertino and back every day. (San Francisco is 45 miles away.)

To accommodate that, Apple Park features a whopping 9,000 parking spots (presumably the other 3,000 employees will use the private shuttle bus instead). Those 9,000 cars will be an added burden on the region’s traffic problems, as Wired reports, not to mention that whole global carbon pollution thing.

You can read Roger’s full piece here, but the takeaway is simple: With so much money, Apple could have made meaningful improvements to the community — building state-of-the-art mass transit, for example — but chose to make a sparkly, exclusionary statement instead.

Nothing Is Weird Anymore

Reuters/Monica Almeida

What has Elon Musk been up to since ditching Trump’s advisory councils?

Musk, the founder of Tesla, Space-X, and artificial intelligence company OpenAI, very publicly quit presidential councils on both the economy and manufacturing jobs shortly after President Trump announced the United States’ departure from the Paris Agreement.

Since then, Musk has been keeping busy with the following activities:

1. Announcing new Tesla projects with billion-dollar pricetags and extremely ambitious timelines. The most costly of these plans, reports Forbes, is the proposed construction of 10 to 20 new Gigafactories to manufacture lithium-ion batteries.

2. Tweeting Elon Thoughts both inscrutable and paranoid:

3. Landing a lucrative contract for aeronautics company Space-X with the Department of Defense, to help expand U.S. military spy operations into the extraterrestrial. Bloomberg reports that the new gig is a “key source of income for Musk’s company.”

Last week, Vox posited that Musk’s departure from the presidential councils could endanger his companies’ standing with government clients such as NASA. Unfounded concerns, apparently.

from your mouth to bears ears

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Trump administration may shrink Bears Ears national monument.

In a leaked weekend report to President Trump, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke claimed the current boundaries of the 1.3-million-acre monument did not mesh with the Antiquities Act’s provision to designate “the smallest area compatible” with protecting cultural and historical sites.

In its 111-year history, the Antiquities Act has been used to designate over 150 monuments. At times, presidents have also used it to diminish existing monuments. But according to EarthJustice attorney Heidi McIntosh, a 1976 law made it clear that only Congress has that authority. If Trump acts on Zinke’s recommendations, McIntosh says he will “no doubt” face an onslaught of legal backlash questioning his authority — an echo of other administration battles, like the travel ban.

“It won’t be the first time they’ve taken an expansive view of their authority only to be struck down by the court,” McIntosh says.

The recommendations come as part of an ongoing review of national monuments, requested by Trump.

strike an accord

Reuters/Youssef Boudlal

Cities and states may be able to officially join the Paris Agreement after all.

Patricia Espinosa, head of the United Nations climate change body that negotiated the accord, told ministers at a June 11-12 meeting that she hopes to bring U.S. cities and states into the fold.

“This is obviously important, because cities like New York and states like California that intend to pursue the same direction — of reducing emissions very ambitiously — will have a voice and will be able to sign agreements inside the international convention on climate change,” said Espinosa, as reported by Politico.

After Trump announced the U.S. would drop out of the Paris deal, numerous states, cities, and businesses reiterated commitments to reducing emissions. But the actual legality of cities and states joining international treaties remains murky under the U.S. Constitution.

“It’s a little bit early to know what exactly is meant by” Espinosa’s comment, says Vicki Arroyo, executive director of the Georgetown Climate Center. Arroyo says it could refer to subnational representatives, like governors, receiving credentials to attend climate talks and participate in discussions, rather than state or municipal governments literally signing on.

