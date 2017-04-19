Briefly

Stuff that matters

put a solar panel on it

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A coal company is literally putting a solar farm on top of an old coal mine.

The Kentucky-based Berkeley Energy Group has announced plans to build “the first large-scale solar farm in the Appalachian region” on top of a reclaimed coal mine, ThinkProgress reports.

Berkeley hedged that it is not “replacing” its coal projects with solar power. However: “We have already extracted the coal from this area,” a project development executive explained to ThinkProgress.

That touches on one of the problems with President Trump’s promises to bring coal back: There are many, many reasons that coal extraction is no longer a viable industry in Appalachia, and environmental regulations are not even close to the top of the list. There’s the low price of natural gas and the increasingly competitive cost of renewables, mechanization, and cheaper mining operations in Wyoming and other western states — all reasons that coal country might be turning to solar now.

It’s sort of like the “put a bird on it” approach to solar power — we don’t mind if you get a little carried away with this trend, America.

11 mins ago

Like Grist? Help us win the Webby for best green website! Hours left to vote!

get the picture?

The Bureau of Land Management website got a fossil fuel makeover.

The agency, which tends to U.S. public lands, has lately caused quite a stir with recent changes to its homepage banner. Could BLM be trying to tell us something? Let’s take a quick trip through the site’s updates over the last few weeks.

We begin with two people on a backpacking trip, looking toward the sunrise — and, presumably, a brighter future.

Just kidding! No more future! How about a massive seam of coal instead? Two weeks ago, the bureau swapped the wholesome hikers for this wall of coal, dwarfing a tiny person and car in the corner. We get the message: Humans small, coal big.

But in case that didn’t get the point across, BLM changed things up again this week. In the newest image, people are absent altogether, though the pipeline alludes to their domination over the landscape. There are some mountains and forest fading into the background, like an afterthought.

The makeover is in line with the agency’s recent moves: Since Trump took office, BLM has sold huge leases for oil drilling and coal mining on public lands.

As BLM spokesperson Jeff Krauss told NPR, the rotating images are part of an “IT redesign” to showcase the many things the agency manages.

4 hours ago

Final countdown

Grist is nominated for a Webby! And we need your vote.

Thanks to tremendous support from our readers, we held onto first place for Best Green Website for this year’s Webby Awards for a whole week! We’ve slipped down to fifth, but we’re confident that you can help us take it home.

Voting ends on April 20. If you already have voted, THANK YOU! If you haven’t — we would love your support. Hit the polls here.

4 hours ago

Grist 50

Sandy Navarro

Meet the fixers: These teens sued for environmental justice.

For years, oil and gas companies have plumbed the earth beneath Los Angeles. And in most cases the companies and city — surprise! — allegedly sidestepped environmental laws in the process. Poor communities of color have suffered the most. “The city disproportionately exposed people of color to greater health and safety impacts,” says attorney Gladys Limón of the environmental justice nonprofit Communities for a Better Environment.

In 2015, the Center for Biological Diversity and two local youth groups, Youth for Environmental Justice (which is affiliated with CBE) and the South Central Youth Leadership Coalition, sued L.A. The lawsuit claimed that Los Angeles unlawfully allowed oil companies to drill hundreds of oil wells in residential neighborhoods across the city without assessing environmental threats, and that black and Latino residents disproportionately faced health and safety risks.

The city settled out of court in September 2016. As a result, officials created new procedures that oil and gas operators have to follow, including environmental impact studies, and hearings that include residents when the companies want to expand drilling sites.

“I’m really happy that the city listened,” says 16-year-old Giselle Cabrera of Youth for Environmental Justice. “But I still think the fight isn’t over.”

Cabrera is right: Two days before Los Angeles settled, an oil lobbying group called the California Independent Petroleum Association countersued both youth groups, the Center for Biological Diversity, and the city. It was a retaliatory move, Limón says, meant to send a message. If a judge agrees with Limón, the pending countersuit will be struck down as meritless. Turns out the kids ruffled a few oily feathers.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

13 hours ago

A bright spot

SAUDI-SOLAR/REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

The world’s biggest petrostate just set its sights on wind and solar expansion.

Saudi Arabia exports more oil than any other country, and consumes nearly 3 million barrels of oil a day, making it the seventh-highest consuming country. But the nation has unveiled a new project to curtail oil use and boost renewable power generation over the coming decade.

Saudi Arabia now has about 200 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. Its goal is to increase that to 9,500 megawatts, or 9.5 gigawatts, by 2023. (By comparison, the U.S. had renewable capacity of about 141 gigawatts at the end of last year.)

To meet its goal, Saudi Arabia plans to develop 30 new solar and wind projects, part of a $50 billion push to diversify power sources. The government is also moving to privatize its power sector, so the new renewables projects will not be government-owned or -managed.

“We have the potential to become a global renewable energy powerhouse,” Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told a crowd of investors on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s intentions aren’t wholly green. If the country burns less oil at home, it can sell more abroad. But its new plan could demonstrate how quickly a country can ramp up renewables if it makes it a priority.

1 day ago

Mulligan

Sacramento
Shutterstock

California is gearing up to pass a cap-and-trade law. Again.

Or perhaps we should say that the state is trying to pass a carbon tax again. That distinction — between a tax and a cap — is the main reason for the do-over.

If this sounds like a riveting story for tax attorneys, it isn’t. California, with the world’s sixth largest economy, is a potential model for other governments considering climate policies. But right now, cap and trade isn’t working in California because businesses aren’t sure that the bill that created the program is legit.

You need a supermajority to pass a tax in the state, and lawmakers didn’t have that when they passed the cap-and-trade law. A state appeals court recently ruled that it wasn’t an unconstitutional tax. But opponents plan on taking the battle to the state’s Supreme Court.

Until this is cleared up, businesses are sitting tight. When California recently tried to auction off $600 million of emissions permits, they bought just $8.2 million worth.

Some California legislators are already rallying to pass a new cap-and-trade law, this time with a bombproof supermajority. It would also extend the lifespan of the current law, which is set to expire in 2020, and perhaps the lifespan of our civilization.

1 day ago