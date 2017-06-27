A Czech nuclear plant staged a bikini contest to hire its next intern.

An actual swimsuit contest pitted 10 high school grads against each other as they posed for photos at the Temelin Nuclear Power Station.

According to Temelin’s Facebook post, which has since been taken down, the woman whose photo got the most likes would earn the title of “Miss Energy 2017” as well as a two-week internship with the company.

“We think the photographs are very tasteful,” the company commented on the post.

This Czech company thought it was OK to award an internship through a bikini contest. The company was brave… https://t.co/6IOFO73DsI — Lorena Casillas (@tutsipopgirl) June 27, 2017

Others disagreed. “The competition is absolutely outside the bounds of ethics,” Petra Havlíková, a lawyer for human rights and an equal opportunities adviser, told a Czech news site.

Temelin apologized for the competition and offered an internship to all 10 of the finalists.

“Only in Europe!” you might be thinking, shaking your head in disbelief. Not so. Across the United States, young women compete in beauty pageants sponsored by fossil fuel companies to vie for titles like Miss Oil Patch, Miss Coal Queen, and Princess Flame.