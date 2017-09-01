Briefly

Harvey

REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A flooded chemical plant near Houston is just going to keep exploding.

On Thursday, explosions and black plumes of smoke were seen coming from a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, 15 miles east of Houston’s city center.

Arkema, the company that owns the plant, said there was nothing they could do to prevent further explosions. The volatile chemicals stored onsite need to be refrigerated at all times to prevent breakdown, but flooding from Harvey cut the plant’s power. The “only plausible solution” now is to let the eight containers, containing 500,000 pounds of organic peroxides, explode and burn out, Arkema CEO Rich Rowe said at a press conference on Friday.

That’s bad news for Arkema’s neighbors. On Thursday, 15 public safety officers were taken to the hospital after breathing in acrid smoke from the plant. After local officials took a peek at Arkema’s chemical inventories, they ordered everyone within a 1.5-mile radius of the plant to evacuate. We don’t know precisely what’s in the noxious fumes, as Arkema has refused to release details of the facility’s chemical inventories.

In the worst-case scenario documented in the company’s 2014 risk-management plan, the air pollution coming from the plant could put the 1 million people living within 20 miles radius in danger. That seems unlikely — but then again, Harvey has outdone plenty of worst-case scenario predictions so far.

58 mins ago

The Fortunes Are Turning

Can we not talk about Hurricane Harvey’s effect on car sales right now?

Especially if we don’t know what to say about it yet?

Here’s a screenshot of a Google search for “Harvey cars”:

But here are some more important things to talk about: How to design a city to better absorb the effects of climate change, how to talk about climate change in the Harvey aftermath, and how to make sure marginalized communities aren’t left behind in the recovery. Just some suggestions.

33 mins ago

huuuge costs

Reuters / Carlos Barria

Trump’s Harvey aid donation is a drop in the bucket compared to the storm’s real price tag.

True, a $1 million donation isn’t anything to sneeze at (assuming he follows through with his donation promises this time) but initial estimates of Harvey’s cost aren’t in the millions. They’re in the billions.

How many billions? Nobody’s sure yet. AccuWeather kicked off the guesstimates with an alarming $190 billion, calling Harvey the “costliest and worst natural disaster in American history.” Meanwhile, reinsurer Hannover Re sits on the opposite end of the spectrum, with a guess of $3 billion or less. Meteorologist Bryan Wood says the most likely estimates lie somewhere between $70 to $100 billion.

Harvey blew all predictions out of the water, so it’s no surprise that the same goes for the financial repercussions. Chuck Watson, a geophysical hazards modeler, told NBC that traditional forecast models don’t work for the tropical storm and with estimates of “a big system like Harvey, you’re so dependent on things you can’t predict.”

In the meanwhile, as donations continue to pour in, Trump finds himself “standing in a puddle acting like a President.”

2 hours ago

nor any drop to drink

U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles/Handout via REUTERS

Harvey knocked out the water supply for thousands in Beaumont, Texas.

The storm made a second landfall Tuesday, pouring 26 inches on the oil town 100 miles east of Houston. Floods inundated its roadways, leaving many of its 118,000 residents stranded.

To make things worse, now Beaumont doesn’t even have running water. Floodwaters damaged the city’s pumps, knocking out its primary and backup water sources early Thursday morning. Local authorities say the water supply is out indefinitely, since they have to wait until the flood recedes to inspect the pumps.

The lack of water forced the shutdown of a large hospital, which also suspended its emergency services, NPR reports. And Beaumont residents lined up outside stores overnight, waiting to buy water and supplies. Nearly 200 people were in line outside the local Walmart on Thursday morning, according to the Huffington Post.

Some area stores reported water deliveries were coming from Houston, but major roadways between the two cities were impassable as of Thursday morning. FEMA Director Brock Long called Beaumont’s situation “dire” and said the military plans to deliver water to the city’s residents.

1 day ago

Late Capitalism

Denise Mattox

A little early for pumpkin spice, isn’t it?

One way to think about climate change is that it makes everything topsy-turvy. What was snow is now a puddle; what was a tree is now a pile of ash; what were safely considered the golden days of summer are now the opening notes of pumpkin spice season.

The New York Times reports that “pumpkin spice season” is upon us earlier and earlier. Pumpkin spice is traditionally considered a Fall Thing because pumpkins are an autumn vegetable, even though there are exactly zero pumpkins to be found in a pumpkin spice-flavored anything.

The debut date of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, an almost archetypically mainstream beverage that the Times incorrectly identifies as a “cult favorite drink,” has been bumped up to September 1. September 1!

The earlier onset of the season actually has nothing to do with climate change: It’s capitalism, folks. The irresistible draw of faux-pumpkin is supposed to prep consumers for holiday shopping sprees, according to the Times.

But capitalism causes climate change! Full circle. Pumpkin spice, therefore, portends certain planetary doom. Don’t buy it.

Also, it tastes bad.

1 day ago

aftermath

These before-and-after GIFs show Harvey’s destruction on the Texas coast.

Brian Kahn, a senior science writer for Climate Central, tweeted images compiled from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration airborne imagery that show the monster storm’s impact.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

This was Rockport after the hurricane hit.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

Tens of thousands of homes have been destroyed by the tropical storm.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

Check out Kahn’s Twitter for more.

Aug 30, 2017