Late Capitalism

Denise Mattox

A little early for pumpkin spice, isn’t it?

One way to think about climate change is that it makes everything topsy-turvy. What was snow is now a puddle; what was a tree is now a pile of ash; what were safely considered the golden days of summer are now the opening notes of pumpkin spice season.

The New York Times reports that “pumpkin spice season” is upon us earlier and earlier. Pumpkin spice is traditionally considered a Fall Thing because pumpkins are an autumn vegetable, even though there are exactly zero pumpkins to be found in a pumpkin spice-flavored anything.

The debut date of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, an almost archetypically mainstream beverage that the Times incorrectly identifies as a “cult favorite drink,” has been bumped up to September 1. September 1!

The earlier onset of the season actually has nothing to do with climate change: It’s capitalism, folks. The irresistible draw of faux-pumpkin is supposed to prep consumers for holiday shopping sprees, according to the Times.

But capitalism causes climate change! Full circle. Pumpkin spice, therefore, portends certain planetary doom. Don’t buy it.

Also, it tastes bad.

55 mins ago

nor any drop to drink

U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles/Handout via REUTERS

Harvey knocked out the water supply for thousands in Beaumont, Texas.

The storm made a second landfall Tuesday, pouring 26 inches on the oil town 100 miles east of Houston. Floods inundated its roadways, leaving many of its 118,000 residents stranded.

To make things worse, now Beaumont doesn’t even have running water. Floodwaters damaged the city’s pumps, knocking out its primary and backup water sources early Thursday morning. Local authorities say the water supply is out indefinitely, since they have to wait until the flood recedes to inspect the pumps.

The lack of water forced the shutdown of a large hospital, which also suspended its emergency services, NPR reports. And Beaumont residents lined up outside stores overnight, waiting to buy water and supplies. Nearly 200 people were in line outside the local Walmart on Thursday morning, according to the Huffington Post.

Some area stores reported water deliveries were coming from Houston, but major roadways between the two cities were impassable as of Thursday morning. FEMA Director Brock Long called Beaumont’s situation “dire” and said the military plans to deliver water to the city’s residents.

33 mins ago

aftermath

These before-and-after GIFs show Harvey’s destruction on the Texas coast.

Brian Kahn, a senior science writer for Climate Central, tweeted images compiled from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration airborne imagery that show the monster storm’s impact.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

This was Rockport after the hurricane hit.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

Tens of thousands of homes have been destroyed by the tropical storm.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

Check out Kahn’s Twitter for more.

1 day ago

not another one

Introducing Irma, a tropical storm picking up strength.

A system off the coast of Africa earned tropical storm status Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The new storm is looking healthy, with a classic hurricane-like swirl and maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Initial projections show Irma strengthening into a hurricane as early as Friday — and meteorologists say it might be an “intense” one.

And more ominously, as the weather channel’s senior meteorologist says, it has “that look.”

Though it’s way too soon to say where the storm might hit, Irma is currently drifting toward the Caribbean at 13 miles per hour, with possible paths toward Central America, Mexico, and the United States. It could make landfall as a hurricane late next week if the projections pan out.

All signs point to a busy hurricane season, which extends until late November. Irma follows Gert and Harvey to become the ninth named storm in the Atlantic this year — a milestone we don’t typically reach until Sept. 30.

1 day ago

aftershocks

Reuters / Jonathan Bachman

After Harvey, Houston residents will deal with mosquitoes, polluted water, mold, and disease.

As floodwaters peak and recede over the coming weeks, there will be lots of standing water for disease-transmitting mosquitoes to breed and multiply, the Atlantic reports.

West Nile virus has plagued Texans since 2002, and there were 22 cases of Zika in the state in 2017. Those numbers could increase sharply if mosquito populations spike. In New Orleans, West Nile cases doubled the year after Hurricane Katrina flooded much of the city. (Oh, and mosquito populations are already on the rise thanks to climate change.)

There are other dire health effects from the storm. Floodwater often carries untreated sewage, gasoline, and debris, all of which can cause injury and illness when people come into contact with it. Even after water recedes, tainted carpet and drywall can harbor mold and mildew, another serious health threat.

And, in an unfortunate twist, unmonitored emissions and chemical leaks among the refineries and plants in Houston’s extensive industrial district on Monday caused officials to issue a shelter-in-place warning for residents downwind of a breached pipeline.

All of this will take a greater toll on Houston residents sidelined into vulnerable neighborhoods — mostly communities of color who were already suffering before Harvey made headlines. For them, the storm is far, far from over.

Aug 29, 2017

déjà vu

Reuters / Jason Reed

On Katrina’s 12th anniversary, Harvey pours down on New Orleans.

The city shut down under a flash food watch on Tuesday as the storm’s outer bands drench the streets.

A six-hour drive away in Houston, rescuers are swooping in on boats and helicopters to pull thousands of stranded people to safety. It’s all frighteningly evocative of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina back in 2005. Katrina made landfall on Aug. 29 of that year, plunging 80 percent of the Crescent City underwater for weeks and leaving 1,500 people dead.

Forecasts call for Harvey to douse New Orleans with 4-8 inches of rain over the next few days. Though that’s notably less than the 49 inches Harvey has already dropped on the hardest-hit areas in Texas — making it the most extreme rain event in U.S. history — any major rain is bad news for New Orleans. Most of the city is below sea level, and its drainage pumping system is still “broken.”

In early August, a deluge hit the city and revealed that 17 of its 120 pumps weren’t working. Those pumps are spread across the city to suck water from storm drains and canals and deliver it into nearby bodies of water. The city has been working to fix problem, but the drainage system’s overall capacity remains “diminished.”

Aug 29, 2017