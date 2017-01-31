Briefly

March in April

Climate Action Network

A massive climate march is coming soon to Washington.

The People’s Climate March will descend on D.C. with an intersectional coalition of green and environmental-justice groups, indigenous and civil-rights organizations, students and labor unions. The march will take place on Saturday, April 29, exactly 100 days into Trump’s presidency.

In January, the Women’s March gathered half a million demonstrators in D.C. alone. There have also been talks of an upcoming Science March, which has no set date but almost 300,000 followers on Twitter.

April’s climate march is being organized by a coalition that emerged from the People’s Climate March of 2014, a rally that brought 400,000 people to New York City before the United Nations convened there for a summit on climate change. It was the largest climate march in history — a record that may soon be broken.

“Communities across the country have been working for environmental and social justice for centuries. Now it’s time for our struggles to unite and work together across borders to fight racism, sexism, xenophobia, and environmental destruction,” Chloe Jackson, an activist with Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment, said in a statement. “We have a lot of work to do, and we are stronger together.”

dakota access

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

If you’re looking for a beacon of hope, read this article about young Dakota Access protesters.

The New York Times Magazine just published a stirring story about the Native American teens who started the first Standing Rock resistance camp and catapulted the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline to the frontlines of the global climate fight.

In early 2015, Jasilyn Charger helped to found a youth group in response to a wave of teen suicides on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. After spending that fall organizing against the Keystone XL pipeline, the group set up the Sacred Stone camp near the planned Dakota Access route in North Dakota in April 2016. It became one of the main camps in the #NoDAPL resistance.

The activists recognized that water — the need for clean, drinkable water — could unite young folks across the archipelago of reservations. Their efforts rippled around the nation as they used tools like social media to spread the word and sent a long-distance relay running team 2,000 miles to deliver a petition to the headquarters of the Army Corps of Engineers.

This is how a broad union of young people forms, sticks, and stays fighting for what they believe in. The story would be a must-read anytime, but it’s especially so this week.

One rule forward, two rules back

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump’s latest move could throw environmental rulemaking into chaos.

On Monday, the president signed “a big one”: an executive order mandating that for every new regulation created, two regulations must be eliminated.

The order also says that the total cost of regulatory changes should be zero. Rules related to the military, national security, and foreign affairs are exempted, of course.

Experts are scratching their heads over what this will mean. “The whole rule-writing area is now in complete chaos and environmental rules are going to be caught up in that,” said Georgetown environmental law professor Hope Babcock.

“An agency can’t just say here’s a regulation and goodbye two,” said Georgetown law professor William Buzbee. “Every change in regulation requires a new rulemaking. What this will really do — this is requiring so much work — is most agencies will have incentives to avoid doing any rulemaking.”

And getting rid of regulations isn’t easy. The president has to “faithfully execute” all laws and cannot undo agency regulations that enforce laws like the Clean Air Act. Any rollback, such as eliminating a species from the endangered list, would have to be completed in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act, which takes time, according to Babcock. “You can’t just by executive fiat rescind a rule,” she said.

anemone of the state

Disney/Pixar

Trump’s first White House screening was a movie about migration and environmental pollution.

On Sunday, as crowds gathered outside the White House to protest an executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations, President Trump screened Finding Dory for staffers and their families.

The Pixar movie tells the story of a character with an intellectual disability who travels across a polluted ocean to reunite with her family after a long and harrowing detainment at an aquarium. At the same time as the screening, families were kept apart across the nation as immigration officials detained 109 mothers, fathers, grandparents, children, fiancees, students, and scientists.

The irony was seemingly lost on our new president, who has mocked a reporter with a disability and announced plans to slash climate and water pollution regulations. Trump reportedly stayed at the screening for exactly one minute before a call with South Korea.

Ellen DeGeneres — the voice of Dory — had this to say about the ban:

Making dad proud

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Malia Obama has joined the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

President Obama’s eldest daughter took a break from prepping for Harvard and an internship with famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to make it clear where she stands on the controversial 1,172-mile pipeline recently fast-tracked by President Trump.

She was spotted last Friday at the Sundance Film Festival attending a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

The Obama administration announced in December that the company building the pipeline would not be granted a permit to drill under Lake Oahe in North Dakota, putting the project on ice. But once Trump took office, he signed a memorandum instructing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the approval process.

Another famous first daughter was very busy this weekend. As her father stranded hundreds of refugees and others at airports around the world and sparked massive protests, she was crowned Little Miss Baked Potato.

Tastes like chicken

Shutterstock

You can thank climate change for adding delicious mercury to your seafood.

A new study suggests that increased rainfall caused by global warming could boost mercury in seafood in an unexpected way.

Here’s how it would happen: Higher rainfall and conversion of natural landscapes to farms and lawns would increase the amount of mud — including mercury and organic matter — washing into the sea. That would lead to zooplankton blooms feasting on the discharge. And that would add a new link at the bottom of the coastal food chain, carrying more biomagnified mercury to the top, where we tend to eat.

In some areas, of course, rainfall would decrease leading to less mercury pollution, but overall it looks like we could be in for a major change for the worse. Mercury is incandescently toxic. It’s what made mad hatters “mad,” and it really messes up the brains of developing babies.

We aren’t totally helpless: There are lots of ways to prevent runoff via reforestation, preservation of wetlands, and smarter farming techniques. And around the world, countries are curtailing the sources of the toxin.

