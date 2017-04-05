Briefly

larry, larry, quite contrary

Reuters / Les Stone

A Republican governor has nixed fracking in Maryland.

On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill that bans hydraulic fracturing in the state.

Maryland follows in the footsteps of New York, which banned fracking through executive order in 2015, and Vermont, which adopted a bill banning fracking in 2012, even though it doesn’t have stores of natural gas or oil.

Maryland currently produces little natural gas. Parts of the state sit atop the Marcellus Shale, a gas-rich rock formation, but because of current low natural gas prices, industry hasn’t been clamoring to tap the state’s reserves lately. For that reason, Drew Cobbs of the pro-fracking Maryland Petroleum Council called the ban mostly symbolic.

Environmentalists, for their part, are seizing on the symbolism of a Republican governor banning fracking. They are now pushing even harder for bans in two fracking-heavy states with Democratic governors, California and Pennsylvania. The Florida legislature is also considering a ban, although the state has limited oil and gas reserves.

Activists in Maryland are now hoping to push Hogan further on other environmental issues, like protection of the Chesapeake Bay. President Trump has proposed cutting more than 90 percent of funding for the federal program to restore the bay, and while Hogan has reportedly brought it up with his state’s congressional delegation, he has stayed mute publicly.

2 hours ago

DING DONG THE WITCH IS DEAD

Grist/Melissa Cronin

Victory! A coal company just abandoned its plan to ruin a river and a bunch of people’s lives in Alaska.

The company, PacRim Coal, suspended all permitting processes for the proposed $600 million Chuitna coal mine last week after investors fell through, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced.

The Chuitna mine would have been the largest strip mine in Alaska, reports Alaska Dispatch, and it would have destroyed 30 square miles of salmon river and forest.

We’ve been keeping an eye on this particular coal mine ever since Grist fellow Melissa Cronin traveled to Alaska last year to meet members of the Tyonek tribe whose livelihoods and traditional way of life were threatened by the proposed project. You can read their story, “Coal’s Last Gamble,” here.

And while it’s just one mine, it’s also a piece of a larger story. Coal projects are struggling and stalling, thanks to cheap natural gas and renewables. There are now twice as many solar energy workers as coal industry workers in the United States. In fact, more people work for Arby’s than work for the U.S. coal industry.

The death of the Chuitna mine is yet another win in the war against the dirtiest of all fossil fuels.

41 mins ago

Early bloomers

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Cherry blossoms are just one more sign our planet is out of whack.

You don’t need fancy equipment to see that the climate is changing. Sometimes, it’s as simple as observing what’s happening outside, keeping track of when the cherry trees bloom year after year.

In Kyoto, Japan, people have been doing just that for more than 1,000 years. The trees used to bloom like clockwork around April 17 each year — until 1850, when warming temperatures started to push the flowering date earlier and earlier to its current average, April 6.

Cherry blossoms on the other side of the globe, in Washington, D.C., tell a similar tale. Since 1921, when the National Park Service began keeping records, peak bloom has moved back five days.

Spring weather has become more erratic, too, leaving these early blooms susceptible to cold snaps. This year, late spring frost killed off 50 percent of the blooms of one cherry variety in D.C.

You could say that their untimely arrival was … not so pretty in pink.

1 hour ago

Grist 50: Tom Colicchio's pick

Bowery

Meet the fixer: This farmer uses AI for efficiency.

As a kid, Irving Fain started small neighborhood businesses (snow shoveling, leaf raking). He later tapped that entrepreneurial spirit to launch CrowdTwist, a marketing startup. Now, Fain wants to bring cooler technology to agriculture.

Fain’s company, Bowery Farming, uses artificial intelligence to streamline the growing process. (Full disclosure: Tom Colicchio, who nominated Fain for the Grist 50, isn’t just a fan; he’s an investor.)

Bowery’s indoor, vertical farm uses a huge network of sensors to measure crop health. This technology is “the central nervous system of the farm,” says Fain, and adjusts how much water, LED light, and nutrients plants get. With that level of precision, Bowery can grow a lot more food on a lot less land without using pesticides.

Bowery’s leafy greens are currently sold at three Whole Foods locations and to a handful of restaurants, all in the New York metro area. Although there are growing fears in the United States about robots stealing jobs, Fain points out that demand outpaces supply for organic greens, and then there’s, well, those booming city populations. Bowery hopes to expand across the country and world (having a certain Top Chef judge as an advocate and adviser certainly won’t hurt). And, at $3.49 a box, robot kale is surprisingly digestible.

12 hours ago

Internal combustion ending

Shutterstock

The market has spoken, and it says electric cars are the future.

Ford had a 100-year head start on Tesla, but Elon Musk’s company has caught up. With a market value of $53 billion, Tesla Motors overtook Ford ($45 billion) on Monday, and then passed up General Motors ($49 billion) on Tuesday.

Of course, the older car companies still sell about 100 times more vehicles than Tesla. They are also profitable, while Tesla loses millions of dollars a year. Even so, investors look to the future, and they’re banking on Tesla eventually taking the world by storm.

Why is Wall Street so smitten with a money-losing car company? Investors believe that electric cars with self-driving capabilities are going to become the norm — especially as Tesla is preparing to roll out its first mass-market car. It also doesn’t hurt that Tesla’s cars look cool, and that stock traders grow wistful and dewy-eyed when they see Musk’s face.

If the Wall Street crowd is correct, it would be good for everybody. A wholesale shift to electric cars would vaporize one of the most formidable barriers in the fight against climate change: getting cars to stop pumping greenhouse gas into the air.

This feels weird, but here’s one instance that it’s in the public interest to root for Wall Street.

1 day ago

Grist 50

House.gov

Meet the fixer: This politician reps bipartisan climate action.

When you’re from fast-flooding south Florida, you don’t have the luxury of ignoring climate change, no matter how reality-adverse the rest of your party has become. Carlos Curbelo, whose district stretches from Key West to just outside Miami, has urged his fellow Republicans to take the threat of rising seas and stronger storms seriously since he was first elected to Congress in 2014.

He joined with Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, a fellow Floridian, to form the Climate Solutions Caucus. As of last week, the group had grown to 34 members — 17 Dems, 17 Republicans. (Keeping the 1:1 ratio is a built-in requirement.)

Curbelo has found that many GOP lawmakers secretly understand and accept climate science — they’re just afraid to say so publicly because the issue has become so polarized. (Curbelo isn’t loved by greens across the board — he has voted to weaken some environmental regulations — but is generally considered an ally by climate hawks.) “You’ve got to be smart about how this issue is framed,” he says. “Republicans are great fans of American energy independence, innovation, and business growth.”

Still, with a climate-denying, pro-polluter president from his own party, Curbelo’s task is even tougher. “If the administration attempts to reject or undermine or suppress the climate science,” he says, “I will speak out strongly against it.” Get that man a waterproof microphone.

1 day ago