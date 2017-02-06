Briefly

A South Dakota education bill has scientists wondering if we’re headed back to the Cretaceous.

Senate Bill 55 would let teachers present “the strengths and weaknesses of scientific information.” Critics worry that the legislation would lead schools to dilute or ditch lessons about evolution and climate change in favor of teaching ideas like creationism.

The bill made its way through South Dakota’s Senate last month, and is being considered by the House Education Committee today. Similar bills have come up in South Dakota in past years, but this is the first time one has made it this far.

And it’s not just South Dakota. State legislators in Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are also considering bills that would open science classrooms to “alternative facts.”

So take note, kids: 70 million years ago, South Dakota was crawling with dinosaurs like T. rex and triceratops. But no, your ancestors definitely didn’t ride them.

High on our own supply

Why is California building fossil-fuel power plants it doesn’t need?

big piece in the Los Angeles Times asks that question.

Californians have done a great job of conserving energy; electricity usage peaked in 2008. Even relatively new power plants have been shut down in recent years because the state doesn’t need their electricity.

But utilities keep building new generators. There are more than 10 plants cued up for approval — a couple are solar and geothermal projects, but most would run on natural gas.

In a sane world, we’d be shutting down the most polluting plants as we ramp up clean energy. But building new plants is incredibly profitable for utilities, so they keep doing it. “Utilities are typically guaranteed a rate of return of about 10.5% for the cost of each new plant regardless of need,” writes the Times.

Basically the incentive system we’ve set up for utilities in the U.S. is great for spurring growth, but terrible for efficiency and achieving our climate goals. It’s also terrible for poor people: Californians are paying $6.8 billion a year more for electricity than they did in 2008, even though they’re using less.

If the full article is too long for you, here’s a great distillation of the main points. And here are some ideas for restructuring the utility incentive system.

Not-so-great expectations

Watch out: Notorious climate denier Lamar Smith is fixated on “Making EPA Great Again.”

That’s the title he’s given to a hearing that will happen on Tuesday in the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, which Smith chairs.

The hearing is likely to focus in part on Smith’s Secret Science Reform Act, which passed the House in 2015 but didn’t make it through the Senate. Smith is expected to reintroduce the bill, which would require that scientific studies used by the EPA be “transparent or reproducible,” meaning independent scientists can check the work.

This may initially sound like a valid constraint, but as the Intercept explains, in practice it would prohibit the agency from using studies that contain confidential information (as many health studies do) or studies of one-time disasters like the Deepwater Horizon explosion. Scott Faber of the nonprofit Environmental Working Group told Fusion that the bill is “just horseshit.”

Last week, Smith listed “emphasizing sound science at EPA” as a top priority, and his committee announced that it will “use the tools necessary to put the EPA back on track.”

Smith’s bill is just one of many current threats to the EPA. On Friday, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a bill to shut down the whole agency, saying, “we need to start fresh.”

Just one-quarter of Trump voters think climate change is caused by humans.

That’s compared to 90 percent of Clinton voters and 65 percent of the general public, a new survey shows.

These findings, from a post-election survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire, suggest that — surprise! — beliefs about climate are split along partisan lines. They also indicate that Trump voters are out of sync with the majority of Americans when it comes to understanding climate science.

At least there’s this: Nearly half of Trump voters said they believe renewable energy should be a greater national priority, according to the survey.

For the Trump voters who know what’s up with human-caused climate change: Spread the word! As the president sows confusion about climate change and basic math, it’s getting harder and harder to tell fact from fiction.

Feb 3, 2017

The Standing Rock Sioux will soon march on Washington.

On Wednesday, the tribe announced that the Rise With Standing Rock Native Nations March will happen in D.C. on March 10. That’s more than a month before the March for Science and the People’s Climate March.

The news comes at a time of rising tensions among the Standing Rock Sioux and other water protecters who are fighting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

The tribal council requested that the three main protest camps disband by Jan. 30, but the founder of the Sacred Stone camp, LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, has refused. And this week, after news emerged that the Army Corps is moving closer to issuing a permit for the disputed section of the pipeline, Allard asked water protectors to return to Sacred Stone. In response to an announcement of the march on Facebook, Allard commented, “Standing rock betrayed the water protector.”

Separately, activists at a new protest camp (unaffiliated with the tribe) also refused to disband. On Wednesday, local police raided the camp and arrested 76 people.

Meanwhile, a group of veterans continues to stand in solidarity with the Sioux, claiming, “That pipeline will not get completed. Not on our watch.” Come March 10, that watch will likely grow by thousands.

Feb 3, 2017

Maryland, Maryland, quite contrary-land

Maryland lawmakers have pushed past their governor’s veto to embrace renewable power.

The state’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, had vetoed a bill that would require utilities to buy 25 percent of their electricity from wind, hydroelectric dams, and other renewable sources by 2020, but legislators voted to override his veto.

Now this new, stronger renewable energy standard replaces the previous one, which had called for utilities to be getting 20 percent of their power from clean sources by 2020.

Democrats argued the bill would create jobs, mitigate climate change, and clean up air pollution. Republicans said it would cost too much. According to the Baltimore Sun, “Nonpartisan legislative analysts estimated it might raise residential electricity bills by 48 cents to $1.45 per month.”

It’s easy to focus on the U.S. presidency — that’s the center of the national reality show. But much of the substantive policy in this country is made on the state and local levels, where people are often more practical than ideological — or, you could say, more likely to be tailored for reality, rather than for reality TV.

Feb 3, 2017