REUTERS/David Gray

After 3 hot years, reefs can finally chill a little.

NOAA will continue to monitor temperatures just to be sure, but according to the agency’s latest ocean forecast, the longest, most widespread coral bleaching event is almost over.

The current bleaching event — one of only three ever — started in 2015, when coral reefs around the world began to experience high ocean temperatures for months on end. For reference, think of how you feel when you get a fever just a few degrees above your usual temperature, and then imagine that lasting for years … you’d be dead by now, too.

Worldwide, 70 percent of reefs suffered extended periods of temperatures high enough to cause bleaching. The most publicized disaster unfolded on the Great Barrier Reef, where the hardest-hit stretches saw 60 to 80 percent coral mortality.

Now, as ocean temperatures drop back to reasonable levels, struggling reefs will finally get a chance to recover — and prepare for the next heatwave. The ocean has already absorbed the majority of the planet’s excess heat. Whether corals survive the 21st century will depend on how quickly we can get carbon pollution under control.

4 hours ago

Throwing shade at the sun

Shutterstock

Here’s how Trump could crush cheap solar.

Investors in the bankrupt solar-panel company Suniva have invoked an obscure law that may wind up letting President Trump unilaterally jack up the price of solar panels. Bloomberg Businessweek has the details. Basically, this may let Trump slap a tariff on photovoltaic imports.

China has been trouncing American solar companies for years, producing panels at much cheaper prices. Taxing those imports would protect U.S. solar-panel manufacturers from foreign competition. Remember that Trump has promised to fight for American jobs by tearing up free-trade deals.

There’s a huge problem with this: Those cheap Chinese imports have been crucial in driving down the cost of solar energy and in spreading solar panels. A Trump tariff could double the price of imported panels, according to the Bloomberg story, “potentially crippling demand for solar power.”

In other words, Trump may try to save some American solar manufacturers by wreaking havoc with the American solar market.

6 hours ago

Laudato see, Laudato do

Reuters / Ettore Ferrari

Can Angela Merkel hold the Paris Agreement together? The pope hopes so.

During a May visit, Pope Francis slyly slipped President Trump his climate encyclical, Laudato Si, prompting speculation about just what the gesture meant. But when Francis met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday, he gave her a copy with more explicit instructions: Keep building international climate cooperation.

Merkel said their conversation focused on efforts to “bring down walls” around the globe — a mission contrary to Trump’s promise to build a “great, great wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border.

After President Trump announced in early June that the U.S. would exit the Paris Agreement, Merkel said Europe would have to work harder to pick up the slack. Her meeting with the pope comes ahead of a Group of 20 summit in July, where countries making up 80 percent of the global economy will meet to discuss trade and technology — and to reportedly lobby Trump to reconsider his stance on the accord.

7 hours ago

the law of the jungle

Shutterstock

Amazon is buying Whole Foods. Are grocery stores the new warehouses?

Amazon’s been angling in on the grocery game for a while now. It finally took the plunge with the $13.7 billion purchase Friday.

The sale gets Amazon a lot more than some pricey local produce. It also gives the online retailer a network of brick-and-mortar stores that could act as warehouses and delivery hubs in its distribution system.

That puts the company one step closer to solving the “last-mile” problem for delivery-based businesses, reports Slate. Bundling grocery shopping and receiving Amazon orders into one-stop shopping will cut down on the number of trips you (and your fossil fuel–powered transportation of choice) have to make overall.

Envision a future where people pick up their organic groceries and an Amazon shipment as part of a daily commute. They’d potentially have a much smaller carbon footprint than delivery trucks that have to trawl long miles from cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac (as we’ve explained before). Meanwhile, those suburban folk who might drive miles to Whole Foods just to pick up, oh, some fresh local scallops or a head of organic garlic, could reap the carbon rewards of grocery carpooling.

So, there, one silver lining in Amazon’s increasing infiltration of all aspects of daily life ever.

Jun 16, 2017

Hot Thoughts, Hot Takes

Mihai Andritoiu

New York’s new climate program includes making friends — seriously. Here’s why.

This week, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office announced a new initiative to combat climate change–augmented extreme heat in the city. It comes down to: Plant a tree! Make a palThose are actually not bad ideas. 

The $106 million package — dubbed Cool Neighborhoods NYC, which, yikes — will largely go to tree-planting across more heatwave-endangered communities in the South Bronx, Northern Manhattan, and Central Brooklyn. Funding will also further develop the unpronounceable NYC °CoolRoofs program, which aims to cover 2.7 million square feet of city roofs with foliage.

But, to me, the more noteworthy component of the plan is Be A Buddy NYC — again, yikes — which “promotes community cohesion” as a means of climate resilience.

“A heat emergency is not the time to identify vulnerable residents,” explains the Mayor’s Office’s report. “Rather, it is important to build social networks that can help share life-saving information prior to such an emergency, and can reach out to at-risk neighbors during an extreme heat event.”

The new policy supports the argument that this whole community engagement thing is a crucial tactic in the fight against climate change.

Jun 16, 2017

checks and balances

Gage Skidmore

Congress says the EPA will get more money than Trump wants.

If Scott Pruitt’s hearing in front of a House appropriations committee on Thursday is any indication, many of President Trump’s proffered cuts to environmental protection are dead on arrival.

“You are going to be the first EPA administrator that has come before the committee in eight years who will actually get more money than you asked for,” Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, told Pruitt, who defended the administration’s proposed 30 percent gutting of the agency.

Republicans joined Democrats in expressing shock at the scaling back of EPA programs. Among the most passionate defenses were those to save the annual $300 million in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative — which Trump’s budget would eliminate entirely.

“Cleaning up the lakes isn’t about correcting mistakes from the past,” said Rep. David Joyce, an Ohio Republican, “but creating new opportunities and a brighter future for our shoreline communities.”

While Pruitt claimed the EPA could still fulfill its mission with less funding, he revealed he’d fought for the Great Lakes program before the final budget proposal came out.

If he protects the environment as well as he did Great Lakes funding, we’re all screwed.

Jun 16, 2017