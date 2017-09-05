After burning for months, Montana looks like a fiery apocalypse.

Governor Steve Bullock declared a statewide fire disaster for the third time on Saturday and called this year’s fire season “very challenging and unprecedented.”

Wildfires have burned more than half a million acres in the state since July. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality warned of “unhealthy” and “hazardous” air quality in western Montana and advised residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Over Labor Day weekend in Glacier National Park, visitors evacuated a popular area and a park building went up in flames.

Take a look at other fiery scenes from around the state:

Then and now picture of Billings, MT. 600,000 acres on fire. Can we get some prayers too please. #MontanaFires pic.twitter.com/pudHLVLwsb — Melissa Loen (@TheCutieDork) September 5, 2017

The beginning of September is usually when fire season begins to wrap up. But the wind, hot temperatures, and dry conditions in Montana show little sign of letting up — and neither do the flames.