America’s already closing in on a record number of weather disasters, and it’s not even peak hurricane season yet.

New data out Friday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that there have been nine extreme weather events — each racking up more than $1 billion in losses — during the first half of 2017. An average year between 1980 and 2016 had just 5.5 major events, after adjusting for inflation.

NOAA NCEI

That means we’ve already racked up more than a year’s worth of weather disasters in 2017 — the second-fastest pace in history.

Weather-wise, pretty much the whole country is a hot mess right now. In 20 states, regions experienced their warmest first half of the year on record; as of now, only Washington and Oregon are on pace for relatively normal years. There’s a smoldering drought burning up North Dakota wheat fields, rainfall in parts of Michigan and the South is 300 percent of normal over the past 30 days, and a 131-year-old heat record could fall in Los Angeles this weekend. Oh yeah, there’s also a 25,000 acre wildfire burning just outside Tucson, Arizona.

And with hurricane season running about seven weeks ahead of schedule, it’s possible the worst weather of 2017 is yet to come.

2 hours ago

Not that kind of travel ban

Reuters/Charles Platiau

France just joined the movement to ban fossil-fueled cars.

The country will end sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040, French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot announced this week. That would mean its streets will be mostly clear of smog-belching cars by around 2055.

The decision — which Hulot called “a veritable revolution” — came a day after Swedish car manufacturer Volvo promised to launch only electric and hybrid models starting in 2019. France joins India, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway in plans to ban combustion-powered vehicles.

The move is part of a bigger push to meet Europe’s pledge to cut emissions 40 percent by 2030. France also said it would stop using coal power plants in the next five years and halve its nuclear power by 2025.

While many countries are climbing aboard the fossil-free bandwagon, there’s one glaring omission: the United States. In March, Trump announced he would review Obama’s stringent emissions standards, which could result in a repeal of the regulations.

11 mins ago

Shirt happens

Put your old T-shirts to good use with 5 DIY tricks.

You’re finally doing it. You’re cleaning out your closet. So where did that Smash Mouth shirt come from, anyway? And why do you still have your middle school baseball uniform?

Wait — don’t trash them! We’ve got better plans for you (and the planet) than letting that $8 shirt die in a dumpster.

Here are step-by-step instructions for the five T-shirt projects:

  1. Fruit/veggie bag
  2. Pillow case
  3. Dog toy
  4. Cleaning cloth: Just cut the shirt. No instructions needed!
  5. Scarf
1 hour ago

Die-camba

Shutterstock

Arkansas is trying to ban the weedkiller that damaged hundreds of farmers’ crops this year.

Over the past year, farmers have been using more of the herbicide dicamba, because Monsanto recently started selling soybean and cotton that tolerate it.

But high temperatures can turn dicamba into a gas that threatens to drift into neighboring fields. If that neighbor didn’t buy herbicide-tolerant soybeans — or if they grow something else, like peaches — their crop takes a beating.

Farmers are only supposed to use a pricier kind of dicamba that doesn’t evaporate, but the low maximum fine of $1,000 encourages scofflaws. Over 550 farmers have reported damages in Arkansas alone, and an estimated total of 2 million acres of soybeans have been hurt this year, reports NPR’s Dan Charles. A fight over dicamba drift is even responsible for one murder in the state.

The governor of Arkansas has asked the legislature to impose a temporary dicamba ban and has boosted fines up to $25,000.

We need solutions to the problem of feeding ourselves without wrecking the planet. New solutions create new problems, of course, but those can be mitigated. Arkansas’ dicamba debacle, however, shows what can happen when government and business cavalierly toss a paradigm-shifting tool into the works.

For more, listen to this terrific piece by Marianne McCune on Planet Money.

2 hours ago

Donny Boy

We’re about to name a sad swirling sack of clouds Tropical Storm Don, which is apt.

The meteorological mess, currently 1,400 miles east of Barbados, can’t even maintain steady thunderstorm activity, which is the most basic qualification of tropical storm status. Weather models show the developing storm will likely amount to a passing bluster, and, unlike other Dons we could name, it will probably stay safely out to sea during its short lifetime.

As underwhelming as it is, this storm is unsettling for what it hints about weather to come. In an average hurricane season, the Atlantic only gets its fourth named storm by Aug. 23, so Don comes about seven weeks ahead of schedule. On Wednesday, the seasonal hurricane forecasting group at Colorado State University boosted their outlook for the season, based in part on the busy start so far.

But President Trump isn’t making it easy for meteorologists to track storms like Don. The New Orleans Times-Picayune notes that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (the parent organization of the National Weather Service) faces a $250 million budget cut in Trump’s proposed 2018 federal budget. That’s enough for meaningful impacts — or in the administration’s own words, “reduced capacity for some sub-seasonal to seasonal weather predictions.” Sad! (And scary!)

1 day ago

Standing Rock

REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

The security firm that tracked DAPL opponents is reportedly off the job.

Energy Transfer Partners, developer of the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline, told the Associated Press that it has withdrawn its “boots on the ground” security presence in North Dakota, the site of last year’s high-profile protests by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its allies.

Separately, the company’s lead security firm, TigerSwan — accused by a state agency last week of operating in North Dakota despite being denied a license — says it is no longer working with Energy Transfer Partners.

The Private Investigative and Security Board’s complaint against TigerSwan was filed just weeks after Grist and The Intercept separately reported on internal company documents describing intrusive surveillance tactics carried out by the firm — including attempted undercover infiltration — against the self-described “water protectors” and their allies, who sought to stop completion of the pipeline.

Founded by a former Special Forces officer, TigerSwan is based in North Carolina and has provided security services overseas for the U.S. government, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. Legal experts told Grist the tactics the firm developed fighting insurgents in war zones were troubling when carried out against activists in the United States.

1 day ago