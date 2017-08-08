Irony isn't dead
An art installation about rising seas sank into a Philly river.
A floating houseboat meant to inspire conversation around climate change met a watery death on Sunday after a heavy storm drowned it.
OK, climate change. Point taken.
Images of homes flooded during Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy inspired the environmental artist Mary Mattingly to create WetLand in 2014. Docked on the banks of Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River, the floating sculpture looked like a half-submerged row house and served as a space for classes and public programs.
The plan is to remove the boat from the water and tow it away to assess damages, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Problem is, the process will cost thousands of dollars, and it’s not clear who would pay the bill.