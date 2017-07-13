Briefly

Stuff that matters

duke of hazard

Waterkeeper Alliance Inc.

An electric company wants customers to pay to clean up water it contaminated.

Duke Energy wants to raise rates on 1.3 million North Carolina residents to offset the $200 million yearly it’ll take to clean coal ash from its plants out of drinking-water wells.

Nearby residents want the company’s shareholders and execs to foot the bill, especially since locals are living off of bottled water thanks to the contaminated wells.

“If a septic company comes to my house and accidentally spills sewage all over my property, are they going to send me the bill for that?” one resident asked the AP.

Duke Energy — the U.S.’s largest electricity provider, worth $59 billion —  already has a sullied rep in North Carolina. In 2014, one of its waste pits leaked 40,000 tons of toxic muck into the Dan River.

About three dozen residents affected by the coal ash filed comments with the state challenging Duke Energy’s request to up their energy bills. That’s right, the company asked North Carolina for its blessing in passing more than $5.1 billion in cleanup costs onto customers.

Perhaps the state should recommend that company execs go back to kindergarten, where they teach you that if you make a mess, you clean it up.

6 mins ago

coral music

Netflix’s ‘Chasing Coral’ brings dying reefs to life.

Corals around the world just had their three worst years ever. A new film directed by Jeff Orlowski (of Chasing Ice fame) takes us to the front lines of that devastation: the unprecedented bleaching and coral death of the Great Barrier Reef in 2016.

Maybe you’re thinking: “I don’t live on a coral reef. Why should I care about some weird sea creatures dying in Australia?” And, look — I don’t live on a coral reef either! (Though lots of people do.) Even if you live thousands of miles from a coast, there’s a lot to appreciate about coral reefs — for example, from pharmaceuticals to fishing, corals supply an estimated $375 billion in goods and services every year.

Chasing Coral premieres on Netflix on July 14. For more, check out our Q&A with Orlowski.

1 day ago

A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE

NASA

This satellite image captures our smoky, climate-changed world.

The NASA Terra image of Alaska shows a dramatic juxtaposition of retreating Beaufort Sea Ice to the north and smoke from wildfires in the high Arctic tundra spreading hundreds of miles into Canada.

The whole region is in the grip of a mini heatwave with temps expected to approach 90 degrees as far north as the shore of the Arctic Ocean this weekend. Arctic forest fires are happening at a rate not seen in at least 10,000 years due to rapid warming, longer dry spells, and increased lightning frequency, according to recent studies.

In British Columbia, provincial officials issued a state of emergency for more than 180 rapidly growing wildfires that have begun to disrupt the region’s timber and mining industries. “We have never seen wide-scale evacuations like this,” one official said.

Down in California, the Wall Fire burned 41 homes and forced evacuations near Lake Oroville — the same region where nearly a quarter million people were threatened by historic flooding earlier this year. Around 5,000 firefighters are currently dispatched across the state amid record temperatures. So far in 2017, fires have burned about three times more acres in California than normal.

Jul 11, 2017

We're going to need a bigger volt

Shutterstock

Tesla has a big new competitor vying to build the batteries of the future.

Two big electricity companies, AES and Siemens, have teamed up to form a battery giant, called Fluence (as in fluency, or maybe affluence, or possibly both).

We’re going to need a lot of batteries if we’re going to rely on wind and solar power, which don’t necessarily provide electricity exactly when we need it. So companies, governments, and individuals are investing in big batteries to store electricity until they are ready to use it, e.g., Australia just made a deal with Tesla to build the world’s largest battery next to a wind farm.

Battery storage is still expensive. The best way anyone has figured out to make batteries cheaper is to build them at massive scales — hence battery behemoths like Fluence. But, as Grist’s Amelia Urry pointed out, what we really need is a breakthrough in something other than lithium ion — a pricey and occasionally flammable technology — to allow bigger strides forward.

Jul 11, 2017

drip drip drip

Shutterstock

What you can do if that scary New York mag climate article drove you to act.

This week’s cover story by David Wallace-Wells is pretty bleak. As he told Grist contributor Eric Holthaus, the author hopes that sharing the worst-case scenarios might motivate readers to do something about the climate crisis — despite science showing that existential dread is not a particularly good motivator.

But if you do happen to be one of those rare birds who is motivated by sheer terror, and if you’re wondering what you can do despite feeling that you’re just a drop in a (rapidly warming) bucket — we’ve all been there — then take some advice from Grist’s helpful and hopeful Ask Umbra Apathy Detox.

Because here’s the thing: The world’s not going to change unless someone’s there to change it, and you might just be the drop we need. Here’s how you can turn your freak-out into action:

Jul 11, 2017

Jerry Rig

Jerry Brown
Shutterstock

California’s governor is making climate deals with China, but can he pass legislation at home?

A vacuum of national climate leadership has sucked Jerry Brown into the limelight, but all that attention will mean little if he can’t make meaningful progress in his own state. Right now, he’s working to renew California’s cap-and-trade law, which expires in 2020. The law’s survival hinges on votes from a supermajority of legislators.

To get over that two-thirds hurdle, Brown will have to cut deals with two groups.

On one side, he faces politicians whose constituents’ environmental concerns are more immediate than climate change — namely pollution, which cap-and-trade alone doesn’t address. These Democrats say Brown can’t count on their vote unless he provides substantive redress to those suffering environmental injustices. On the other side, the business lobby worries that emissions cuts will hurt the economy.

Brown’s challenge is to bring enough support from these groups to pass a law without defanging the policy along the way.

Brown is quietly meeting with a constant stream of lawmakers and lobbyists, according to the Los Angeles Times. The fact that he’s rubbing up against oil men looks like illicit fraternization to some on the left, but there’s no compromise without contact. That, after all, is the art of Californication.

We’ll be reporting on how this plays out.

Jul 10, 2017