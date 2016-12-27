Briefly

you can't drink oil

Another Native-led pipeline battle bubbles up in New Jersey.

The Ramapough Lunaape Nation has spurred the charge against the proposed 178-mile Pilgrim pipeline, which would transport Bakken crude oil from Albany, New York, to New Jersey’s Linden Harbor. The pipeline would cut through forests and a critical drinking water reservoir.

Last week, the town of Mahwah, New Jersey, issued summonses against the Ramapough Lunaape for establishing a campground and protest signs without permits — even though they’re on tribal land.

Unlike the federally recognized Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Ramapough Lunaape Nation is only recognized by New Jersey and New York. The federal government isn’t bound by the same obligations to non-recognized tribes, meaning this fight is more complicated than the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance.

In 1993, the nation’s bid for federal recognition crumbled — thanks in part to Donald Trump, who campaigned against the Ramapough Lunaape to stamp out potential casino competition in Atlantic City.

This isn’t the nation’s first brush with environmental racism by a long shot. In the mid-20th century, Ford Motor Company dumped thousands of tons of toxic paint sludge on Ramapough ancestral land — the same land Pilgrim could trespass. The area became a Superfund site after years of soaring cases of cancer and birth defects within the community.

What do we want?

Two of the year’s biggest stories were about vulnerable people demanding safe drinking water.

In other words, they were about environmental justice.

There was widespread outrage as the national media woke up to the plight of Flint, Michigan, a largely black community whose water supply remains tainted by lead that leached in from old pipes. About 1,000 miles away, efforts by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to protect its sole source of drinking water garnered national attention and a halt to construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline — at least for now.

Vulnerable communities have lived with and fought against toxic dumps, big polluters, and recalcitrant government officials for at least as long as companies have produced pollution. That helps explain why communities of color struggle with higher rates of asthma and cancer. What seemed to change in 2016 is that the national media paid closer attention.

The latest example? St. Joseph, Louisiana. The state’s governor declared a public health emergency for the overwhelmingly black town after tests revealed elevated levels of lead and copper in water that runs brown out of the tap from deteriorating pipes.

With any luck, you’ll be hearing more about environmental justice stories in 2017. And with a bit more luck, attention and awareness will bring about some necessary change.

Boy Bye

California is not playing around with climate action.

In a New York Times interview this week, Gov. Jerry Brown doubled down on earlier promises to advance the state’s bold climate policies regardless of anti-science, pro–fossil fuel rhetoric in Washington.

“I wouldn’t underestimate California’s resolve,” Brown warned.

Astonishingly, he found a semi-bright side to the Trump election:

Mr. Brown, in the interview, called Mr. Trump’s election a setback for the climate movement, but predicted that it would be fleeting.

“In a paradoxical way, it could speed up the efforts of leaders in the world to take climate change seriously,” he said. “The shock of official congressional and presidential denial will reverberate through the world.”

Well, we definitely feel … shook.

year in review

What a record-breaking year! Sigh.

This year was chock-full of superlatives — and not the good kind — thanks to a sweltering El Niño on top of decades of climate change:

1. The longest streak of record-breaking months, from May 2015 to August 2016. It was the hottest January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, and September since we began collecting data 137 years ago, according to NOAA.

2. The largest coral bleaching event ever observed. As much as 93 percent of the Great Barrier Reef experienced record-breaking bleaching over the Southern Hemisphere summer, which also wreaked havoc to reefs across the Pacific in the longest-running global bleaching event ever observed.

3. The Arctic is getting really hot. Alaska saw its hottest year ever, with temperatures an average of 6 degrees F above normal. Arctic sea ice cover took a nosedive to a new low this fall, as temperatures at the North Pole reached an insane seasonal high nearly 50 degrees above average. Reminder: There is no sun in the Arctic in December.

4. The first year we spent entirely above 400 ppm. After the biggest monthly jump in atmospheric CO2 levels from February 2015 to February 2016, those levels stayed high for all of 2016.

5. The hottest year. Pending an extreme plunge in global temperatures in the next few days, 2016 will almost certainly be the warmest year humans have ever spent on the Earth’s surface.

Even if it weren’t the hottest year yet, context matters more than year-to-year comparisons. The last five years have been the hottest five on record. The last 16 years contain 15 of the hottest years on record. We are living in unprecedented times.

See?

screen-shot-2016-12-23-at-11-25-37-am
2016, not all bad?

These states are already stepping up on climate action to prepare for a Trump presidency.

After Donald Trump won the election, states and cities promised they’d work to make up for his, ah, shortcomings. A few have already gotten started:

  • In September, California’s SB32 decreed the state reduce emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. And the state’s AB197 creates a legislative committee to monitor the Air Resources Board, an oft-criticized agency in charge of reducing the state’s pollution.
  • New York went a step further. In June, the state passed a bill to entirely cut emissions “from major sources” — oil refineries, natural gas storage facilities, pipelines, and more — by 2050. That means to zero.
  • Illinois just passed a big ol’ bipartisan energy bill compromise that keeps nuclear plants open and funnels money to local environmental projects. It also puts millions towards solar projects and jobs in low-income communities.

In the coming four years, expect more like this from states unwilling to put up with backsliding. In reference to Trump’s disregard for NASA (and science in general), California Gov. Jerry Brown promised this month: “If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite.”

Damn straight.

You’re not gonna use that holiday time off to work out. Read instead.

Bonus: You’ll end up with dinner conversation fodder that isn’t directly related to the impending inauguration, but also isn’t totally superficial. Dig in:

  • In a year of failures (sorry), the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance at Standing Rock was a rare success. How? Why? Louise Erdrich explains for The New Yorker.
  • How do women’s ambitions change when they “grow up?” More importantly, what role does pervasive sexism play in that change? Hana Schank and Elizabeth Wallace documented how their sorority sisters’ trajectories changed after college for The Atlantic.
  • Standing Rock victory aside, it’s been a very bad year for environmental activists around the world. Kimon de Greef explores the dark world of mining in South Africa via the assassination of an activist who fought to fix it.
  • Food keeps us, you know, physically alive — but the right kind of meal can bolster the will to live. The Ringer’s Danny Chau wrote up a detailed account of the 10 best comfort meals of the year.
