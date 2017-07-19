Briefly

Shutterstock

The Antarctic ice shelf continues to crack.

The new rift in Larsen C emerged days after a Delaware-sized iceberg broke off from the ice shelf.

Scientists aren’t totally sure of the implications, but it seems the ice shelf isn’t quite done breaking apart yet.

The same team of British scientists who announced last week’s birth of the humongous iceberg spotted the crack in high-resolution satellite data. The scientists noted the crack “may result in further ice shelf loss” in a blog post published Wednesday. The huge iceberg itself has already begun to break apart.

Ice shelves are floating extensions of glaciers, so their breakup has virtually no effect on global sea levels. The worry is the new rift is heading in the general direction of the Bawden Ice Rise, which is “a crucial point of stabilization for Larsen C Ice Shelf,” according to the British team. A destabilized Larsen C could speed up the flow of its parent glaciers to the ocean, which would have a slight effect on sea levels.

As I wrote last week, the amount of ice we’re talking about is relatively small, considering the vast amount of ice contained in the rest of Antarctica.

23 mins ago

wake-up recall

Shutterstock

3 million Mercedes cars got recalled over emissions concerns.

Nearly every Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicle bought in the U.K. since 2011 needs its engine adjusted to reduce pollutants, according to the recall.

The German automaker Daimler, Mercedes’ parent company, will shell out 220 million euros ($252 million) for the recall after reports surfaced that it may have evaded vehicle pollution rules by selling more than a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States.

Daimler is not the first carmaker to face pressure for exploiting loopholes in emission regulations. In 2015, investigations found that Volkswagen had installed software to make its diesel cars appear to emit less pollution in testing conditions — when in fact some of its vehicles emitted fumes 40 times more toxic than allowed.

Volkswagen learned a $22-billion lesson, so no surprise that Daimler is looking to avoid the same fate.

2 hours ago

Facebook wall

Facebook

No talking climate change to Zuck, White House tells scientist.

As part of his “not running for president” cross-country tour, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a trip to Montana’s rapidly melting Glacier National Park last weekend.

But a few days before his visit, according to a report in Mic, the Interior Department canceled his plans to chat climate change with Daniel Fagre, a research ecologist and climate specialist at the United States Geological Survey.

“I literally was told I would no longer be participating,” Fagre told the Washington Post, adding that he received little explanation for the cancellation. The move prompted speculation that the Interior Department wanted to avoid drawing attention to *whispers* climate change.

If that was the intention, Zuckerberg wasn’t playing along. “The impact of climate change is very clear at Glacier,” he wrote on his Facebook page alongside photos from his visit. “In the last hundred years, the average global temperature has risen 1.5 degrees. But in the high elevations of Montana where Glacier is the temperature is warming at three times the global average — enough to melt glaciers.”

Glacier is not the only national park facing an identity crisis over climate change. But is Zuckerberg facing an identity crisis over trying to appear human? TBD.

3 hours ago

shades of green

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Environmentalists stand divided on California cap-and-trade.

California legislators voted Thursday to pass a cap-and-trade bill to replace its 2011 law, which has been mired in legal battles since it passed. The new bill extends cap-and-trade, a program that makes polluters buy carbon credits if they over-emit, until 2030.

From the outside, it looks like a solid win for environmentalists, and it garnered support from groups like the Environmental Defense Fund and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Annie Notthoff, director of California advocacy at NRDC, wrote that it was “the right move at the right time for the state.”

But groups like the California Environmental Justice Alliance argue that the law doesn’t do enough for communities at the front lines of pollution, undermines local air districts, and gives industry too much flexibility. More than 50 California environmental and justice groups oppose the law, including 350.org, No Coal Oakland, and Friends of the Earth.

“If Governor [Jerry] Brown wants our state to be a global climate leader, we need to do much, much better,” said Masada Disenhouse of San Diego’s 350.org branch in a statement.

Next up in the state’s climate fight: a bill requiring the state to get 100 percent of its energy from renewables by 2045. It’s already passed the state Senate.

1 day ago

pipeline of least resistance

Shutterstock

Here’s why pipeline companies almost always get their way.

When it comes to pipeline propositions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has the power to say “yea” or “nay” — the thing is, it hardly ever says “nay.”

Out of hundreds of pipeline proposals in the past 30 years, FERC has only rejected two, according to a big investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and NPR’s StateImpact Pennsylvania.

FERC grants eminent domain to pipeline operations, allowing companies to proceed with construction regardless of landowner cooperation. While the agency is tasked with ensuring that pipelines have minimal impact and serve the public interest, its process tends to favor the industry.

Consider the following takeaways from the investigation:

  • FERC favors chats with energy companies. Records show that FERC officials met with industry reps 93 times from mid-2010 to 2016, while they met with environmental and public interest groups 17 times.
  • Public interest? Pshhh. Despite congressional requests and a formal petition for an Office of Public Participation — first proposed in 1979 to promote public interest — FERC hasn’t put effort into making it happen.
  • The agency often delays appeals for pipeline approvals for so long that gas is already flowing through the pipeline by the time the case gets to court. This has occurred seven times since 2015.

Update: The House is considering two bills about pipeline approvals on Wednesday. One would specify timeframes and procedures for FERC’s review process, while the other would give the agency permission to grant permits for pipelines that cross international borders, removing the need for presidential permits in those cases.

1 day ago

#tbt

Shutterstock

Because it’s 2017, we might have Tropical Storm Don and Tropical Storm Hilary at the same time.

After a false alarm earlier this month, a developing storm system in the central Atlantic officially earned the name Tropical Storm Don on Monday afternoon.

This storm arrives unusually early in the season — typically, the fourth named storm in the Atlantic doesn’t show up until Aug. 23. In addition to heavy surf in the Lesser Antilles, Don has generated a Category 5 snarknado online.

Partly because of its smaller-than-normal size, Tropical Storm Don faces an uncertain future. Storms like this are generally subject to outsize influence by the surrounding environment, making their behavior especially unpredictable. According to the National Hurricane Center, “it cannot be stressed enough that confidence in the intensity forecast is very low at this time.” That means Don could strengthen or evaporate entirely in the next few hours.

If you’re wondering how storms get their names, they’re chosen years in advance by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization. ‘Don’ was added to the list in 2006, when ‘Dennis’ was retired. But speaking of metaphorical parallels to American political tempests, there’s another disturbance right now in the Pacific that’s just a hair’s breadth from being named Tropical Storm Hilary.

1 day ago