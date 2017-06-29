Briefly

Antarctica is starting to go ice free — with some interesting consequences.

A new Nature study says that climate change will bring about a 25 percent increase in its ice-free areas by 2100.

Changes keep coming for the continent. Take the imminent break off of the Larsen C ice shelf, which is on track to become the second-largest iceberg ever seen. But the new study is one of few focusing on what these shifts mean for native flora and fauna.

While ice-free areas currently make up less than 1 percent of Antarctica, they’re home to pretty much all of the continent’s plant and animal life and serve as breeding grounds for seabirds and seals. Life on each patch is fairly distinct — the study likens them to islands in the ocean.

There lies the big question: What happens when those distinct groups are forced to mingle? In the Arctic, where icy habits have begun to melt together, we’ve already seen some effects (a key one being grolar bears).

Down near the South Pole, melting ice spells bad news for native species. The Nature study points out that destabilizing ecosystems could give a leg up to invasive species, which have already begun to infiltrate habitats.

How to prevent this? You’ve heard this one before: Reduce global emissions.

injury to insult

REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Tropical diseases are moving north, and the poor are the ones getting sick.

Data keeps coming in suggesting that climate change will worsen inequality, and a well told story, by Lyndsey Gilpin in Undark Magazine, provides a clear illustration.

In Lowndes County, Alabama, there’s little infrastructure to handle sewage. That means there’s seasonal pools of contaminated water in people’s yards, providing habitat for mosquitos and tapeworms — and the diseases they carry. If climate change increases temperatures and rainfall, that means more pools, especially in less-wealthy places with little government investment. Those are often areas with mostly black and brown people.

Grist 50er Catherine Flowers, who has been working to address this suite of problems, suspected tropical diseases were moving into the region.

Her hunch was right on, according to Gilpin’s piece: “Researchers from the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, found tropical parasites in Lowndes County that are typically found in developing countries.”

There’s already much to be done to redress the plight of people who are — literally and figuratively — getting shit upon. Climate change will only make things shittier.

Liar, liar, forest fire

Want to stop wildfires? Try logging, says Utah official.

Republican State Rep. Mike Noel said this week that “tree huggers” were to blame for a major blaze that broke out in southern Utah on June 17 and continues to burn 11 days later.

His reasoning? The fire wouldn’t have spread if federal forest lands had been cleared of dead, bug-infested trees, and environmentalists and the federal government were getting in the way of that deed.

“When we turn the Forest Service over to the bird and bunny lovers and the tree huggers and the rock lickers, we’ve turned our history over,” Noel said.

Experts say that getting rid of the dead trees wouldn’t have made much of a difference. Noel’s argument ignores flame-inducing factors like climate change, drought, and unpredictable winds, Steve Bloch, legal director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, told AP.

The wildfire has forced the evacuation of 1,500 residents, burned down 13 homes, and raged through nearly 50,000 acres of land near Brian Head, the town where the fire began.

“If we’re looking for someone to blame, there isn’t anyone,” U.S. Forest Service researcher Mark Finney told AP. “Forests burn.”

WOTUS POTUS SCOTUS

REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Scott Pruitt muddies up the Clean Water Act.

The EPA administrator turned to semantics in the Trump administration’s latest move to undermine Obama-era environmental policy.

The Clean Water Act, which dates to 1972, protects the “waters of the United States.” WOTUS is basically the government’s attempt to define what comprises the national water system. Problem is: No one knows exactly what waters are included.

The distinction seems clear when you look at extremes (the Mississippi is, a puddle is not), but what about raging whitewater that kayakers bounce down in spring, but goes dry in the summer? There are 2 million miles of these intermittent streams in the continental U.S., and they exist in a legal grey zone and have a huge effect on the country’s water quality.

Obama tried to find a workable definition, after a Supreme Court decision in 2006 only confused the matter. Pruitt is now throwing out Obama’s clarification.

Republicans tied up Obama’s WOTUS rule in court, labeling it a grand conspiracy to exert big government control over their puddles. It wasn’t — it was just the EPA’s attempt to deal with the Supreme Court handing it the legal equivalent of a rabid raccoon.

Now Pruitt and Trump get to wrangle with that raccoon.

Say what?

Trump’s comments to tribal leaders will make you scratch your head.

Has President Trump been reading his own executive orders? Given what he said to Native American leaders and state officials in a meeting on Wednesday, we’re not so sure:

It’s an interesting statement, given that tribal leaders have said Trump’s executive order in January to expedite construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline was an infringement on tribal sovereignty.

The controversial project runs under the Missouri River, the main water source for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Former President Obama had paused construction for environmental review. Just two weeks ago, a court ruled that Trump’s rushed approval process violated the law.

At Wednesday’s meeting with tribal leaders, Trump said that he wanted to create jobs “like you’ve never seen before” for energy development on Native lands. “For too long, the federal government has put up restrictions and regulations that put this energy wealth out of reach … We’re going to put it back in your hands.”

Historian Michalyn Steele has noted that the federal government has typically recognized tribal sovereignty only when it favors its own interests. Trump’s recent comments suggest his administration intends to do the same.

Standing Rock

REUTERS/Stephen Yang

A state agency filed a complaint against the security company that tracked and targeted DAPL opponents.

North Dakota’s Private Investigative and Security Board says TigerSwan has been operating in the state without a license since last year, when Energy Transfer Partners hired the private paramilitary firm founded by a special forces veteran.

The official allegation comes several weeks after Grist and The Intercept separately reported on leaked internal documents showing that TigerSwan had launched an intrusive military-style surveillance and counterintelligence campaign against anti-Dakota Access Pipeline activists and their allies.

Last fall and again earlier this year, the security board denied applications from TigerSwan’s founder, James Patrick Reese, to become a licensed security provider in North Dakota. TigerSwan “illegally” continued to operate in the state anyway, the board’s attorneys allege in a 68-page complaint dated June 12 and filed this week. Those operations included “roving security teams” and monitoring protesters and their allies, the board says. (Read the complaint here.)

Under North Dakota state law, providing private investigative or security services without a license is considered a misdemeanor. The security board is seeking an injunction against TigerSwan and Reese in state court and asking for administrative fines for the alleged violations.

According to the complaint, which includes copies of some of the same TigerSwan “situation reports” obtained and published by Grist and The Intercept, the company provided flyover photography of the protests to Energy Transfer Partners, coordinated with local law enforcement, and placed or attempted to place undercover agents among the self-described water protectors, among other tactics. The complaint alleges that some of those efforts are ongoing.

Jun 27, 2017