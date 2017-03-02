Briefly

Antarctica’s sea ice just hit the lowest level ever seen.

And as it’s summertime there, sea ice cover is poised to drop even further. Take a look at this year’s sea ice extent, represented by the light blue line:

Antarctica is losing it.National Snow and Ice Data Center

The solid gray line show median ice extent from 1981 to 2010, gathered from satellite observations.

Sea ice can fluctuate from year to year, but over the past 20 years, Antarctica has lost 61,390 square miles of ice — a Florida-sized chunk.

That’s Act I of the unfolding Antarctic drama. In Act II, the continent’s fourth-biggest ice shelf, Larsen C, sheds a Delaware-sized iceberg. It could break away any minute now.

In other record-breaking news, the World Meteorological Organization just announced new high temperatures for the Antarctic. On March 24, 2015, the thermostat at a research base on Antarctica’s northern tip hit 63.5 degrees F.

Looking for your next winter vacation spot? Consider Antarctica, where the sun never sets and the ice melts fast. You can leave your heavy down jacket at home.

These maps show what Americans think about climate change.

Darker oranges show where most people acknowledge the existence of climate change, and lighter yellows color where more people still aren’t convinced.

Percentage of adults, by state, who think global warming is happening.Yale Program on Climate Change Communication | George Mason Center for Climate Change Communication

What’s surprising is that the divide isn’t all that extreme. Although there’s some visible difference between the coasts and the middle of the country, some 70 percent of survey respondents across the map acknowledge that global warming is, in fact, happening.

The Yale Project for Climate Communication started making these maps in 2014, a simpler, less what-are-facts-even time. So now, with fresh data collected in the days after the 2016 presidential elections, it might come as a shock that most Americans agree on a few important things.

For example, 70 percent of voters polled believe the United States should not withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, while 66 percent believe we should cut our greenhouse gas output with or without the treaty. A whopping 82 percent of people agree we should fund research into renewable energy. Buuuut … only 58 percent say they are actually worried about climate change.

Percentage of adults, by county, who are worried about global warming.Yale Program on Climate Change Communication

You can explore all the results here.

What would Teddy Roosevelt have to say about new Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke?

The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Zinke, whose Twitter bio proudly proclaims him a “Teddy Roosevelt fan.”

Roosevelt, also a Republican, was no saint (just ask Native Americans), but he was an avid conservationist. So the 26th U.S. president might not like what Zinke has planned for the 500 million acres that the Interior Department manages: opening many of them to coal mining and oil and gas drilling.

The interior secretary stands apart from many Republicans on the issue of who should control public lands, though. While his party’s platform calls for transferring some of the lands to states, Zinke wants them to remain in federal control.

Zinke’s views on climate change are muddled and inconsistent. In 2008, he cited climate change as a national security issue, but six years later he argued that the science wasn’t proven (over 97 percent of scientists disagree).

If Roosevelt were alive to witness the melting of Glacier National Park or the looming extinction of the pika in his treasured Yosemite, he might have some pointed words for Zinke. Like this: “We are prone to speak of the resources of this country as inexhaustible; this is not so.”

Here are 4 ways climate change is messing with our brains — for the worse.

We might think of climate change as purely physical: wildfires blazing through forests, rising seas lapping at the doors of coastal homes.

But those brutal conditions also affect our mental health, changing how we think and act. Mental health professionals are paying attention to the link between climate change and emotional health — and health insurance companies are, too.

Here are some of the impacts they’re concerned about. (Hat tip: CBS.)

  1. Disasters like floods, tornadoes, and drought have been found to trigger PTSD, anxiety, depression, and drug abuse.
  2. Slight increases in heat or rainfall have been found to raise the risk of riots and civil wars, as well as crimes like rape and murder.
  3. Babies in the womb who are exposed to urban air pollutants from fossil fuels are more likely to develop anxiety or depression later in life.
  4. Many people now experience “climate anxiety” — feeling depressed and overwhelmed by you-know-what — and support groups have emerged to help them.

That’s just the beginning of what we’re in for. So time to calm down, screw our heads on straight, and get to work fixing the climate problem.

Trump has no clue what it takes to ensure clean air and water.

In his address to Congress on Tuesday night, the president made some nice-sounding promises: rebuild railways and other infrastructure, “make our communities safer for everyone,” and “promote clean air and clear water.”

But other pledges he’s making and actions he’s taking contradict those goals. In his speech, he talked about deregulating the coal industry, which would lead to more air pollution, and clearing the way for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, which would threaten water supplies.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump directed the EPA to do away with a major set of protections for clean water. Soon, he’s expected to order a rollback of the Clean Power Plan, which would make it easier for utilities to keep pumping carbon dioxide and other pollutants into the air. And his infrastructure plan would give tax breaks to corporations but not fund many needed rail projects.

His disregard for the environment and public health is nothing new. But Trump did surprise us in one respect: He read off a teleprompter flawlessly, a feat he had never managed previously.

Trump is coming for your clean water.

On Tuesday, the president signed an executive order directing the EPA to start the long process of rolling back an Obama-era rule intended to protect water sources from pollution. “It is such a horrible, horrible rule,” he said.

The Clean Water Rule, aka the Waters of the U.S. rule, allows the EPA to regulate streams and wetlands because they feed into larger rivers and lakes that serve as drinking water sources. The rule, which was finalized in 2015, has faced fierce opposition from farmers, oil companies, and homebuilders. It has been embroiled in court fights challenging its validity, including one led by Scott Pruitt, who was then Oklahoma attorney general and is now head of the EPA.

Trump’s order is just the start of what will be a years-long process. As New York University environmental law professor Richard L. Revesz told the New York Times, “It’s like the president calling Scott Pruitt and telling him to start the legal proceedings. It does the same thing as a phone call or a tweet.”

This marks the first time Trump has formally pushed a regulatory change at the EPA, but it won’t be the last. He is expected to soon call for rolling back Obama’s Clean Power Plan, among other rules.

