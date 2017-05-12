Briefly

Stuff that matters

2017, The Year That Keeps On Giving

Shutterstock

Apparently bots are now beating us to all the best campsites, because of course.

The automated internet gremlins may be scooping up some of America’s most sought-after wilderness retreats in advance of their dumb mortal counterparts (us, the humans), reports KQED. I don’t know about you, but an inability to snag a tent site in Yosemite is a detail of AI dystopia I never considered.

Going camping is a very effective gateway to caring about protecting natural environments, albeit one that is systematically less accessible to city-dwellers and people of color. So it’s bad news indeed if that access to the outdoors is further restricted to those with the know-how to employ bots to scan campsite-booking websites for cancellations, or just automatically book up whatever is available.

There are measures to stop the bots — namely, website terms of agreement and those CAPTCHA word- or image-recognition tests — but those are not impossible for enterprising programmers to beat. More stringent measures, like two-factor authentication, are rare on reservation sites.

But there’s a simpler way to fight bot-tyranny, as KQED points out: Make reservations over the phone. We’ve got maybe five whole years before computers can beat us at that game, too.

2 hours ago

plea-brained

Reuters / Chris Tilley

The coal executive jailed for a deadly mining disaster still says he’s innocent.

Over a year ago, Don Blankenship — former CEO of Massey Energy — was convicted of a misdemeanor after a 2010 explosion at the company’s West Virginia Upper Big Branch mine killed 29 miners. The court found that Blankenship had knowingly disregarded safety standards and sentenced him to one year of prison.

After the term ended on Wednesday, Blankenship spent his first days out of custody tweeting and trying to appeal his case to the Supreme Court. He pled not guilty during his trial, and continues to do so: “I knew, not only that I was innocent, but that I was the most prolific innovator of mine safety,” he said in an interview on West Virginia radio.

A Rolling Stone profile says Blankenship worked his way up to CEO using “a combination of luck, hard work, and coldblooded ruthlessness.”

That ruthlessness became the focus of a lot of attention after the devastating miner deaths. One West Virginian spearheaded a project for people to send Blankenship a letter a day in jail to express their grief and anger. Still, the project was only able to work up 180 letters — just enough for half of Blankenship’s sentence.

2 hours ago

Umbra IRL

How to chill with your elected rep and talk a li’l climate policy.

Remember when I told you how to get comfortable harassing conversing civilly with your elected officials? Well, Camila Thorndike — a Grist 50 2017 honoree — did it and put it on camera. Watch her make the case for carbon pricing:

Thorndike and her colleague Tom Erb from the Put A Price On It Campaign (in partnership with The Years of Living Dangerously) visited Oregon Rep. Knute Buehler, a Republican, and Sen. Chris Edwards, a Democrat.

And they use lots of Umbra-approved methods: Find ways to relate on what’s important! Be chill, friendly, and direct! Don’t frame your issue in partisan terms! Wear a pantsuit! (I never said to wear a pantsuit.)

When I talked to Thorndike in January, she told me that her larger goal with the Put A Price On It campaign is “to empower our generation to be fully active participants and protectors of our democracy, to realize that the future is what we make it.” I think she’s onto something.

2 hours ago

Grist 50

Michael Dantzler

Meet the fixer: This lawyer connects justice and the environment.

Nicky Sheats has done his homework. After getting his degree from Harvard Law, Sheats went back to get a PhD in biogeochemistry, also at Harvard, and did a quick post-doc at Columbia. (Did we mention he went to Princeton for undergrad?) When his studies brought him to an environmental justice conference, Sheats saw a cause that united all his interests.

Over his career, Sheats has leaned on academic research to write policy initiatives for cleaner air in communities of color, which typically suffer from higher rates of air pollution. Recently, Sheats helped develop a municipal ordinance in Newark, New Jersey, that calls for stricter regulation of pollution caused by development projects. After six long years of campaigning, Newark passed the ordinance in July 2016.

Another win: When, in 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed the Clean Power Plan, a set of rules that require electric power plants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Sheats saw huge gaps in policy and regulation that could potentially hurt low-income communities and communities of color. He gave lectures and wrote to policymakers, advocating for mandatory reductions of air pollution around these communities — not just for greenhouse gases, but also for “co-pollutants,” other toxins commonly released from power plants.

The EPA ended up adapting some of Sheats’ policies, albeit without including any concrete mechanisms to achieve that goal. “We think that if you don’t use climate change policy to reduce inequalities,” Sheats says, “you’ll miss a big opportunity to help environmental justice communities that may not come around again.”

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

12 hours ago

Lux Aeterna

Tesla

Here come Tesla’s swanky solar roofs.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, says the company is now taking orders for solar panels hidden in roof tiles, to be installed this summer. The solar roof is the third sharp point in the Telsa trident — along with electric cars and the Powerwall battery. It’s the goad Musk is forging to jab at our hindquarters until he has chased us into the clean-energy future of his dreams.

Tesla

Tesla will start by selling the glass panels (see above). In 2018, Musk says people will be able to buy slate and “Tuscan” tile roofs. The price for the glass panels is set at $21.85 per square foot, which is competitive with other aesthetically pleasing roofing. Tesla goes further, claiming that it’s even competitive with a generic asphalt roof.

“It’s the most affordable roof you can buy,” said Peter Rive, SolarCity’s chief technology officer, on a call with reporters.

But that depends on your ability to afford the upfront costs (roughly $70,000 for an average-sized home) and profit off the solar electricity you generate. If you are lucky enough to own the roof over your head, check out this (not unfavorable) third-party assessment before you rush off to take out a second loan.

1 day ago

Toxic Relationship

REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Scott Pruitt and the White House are still bickering over his pet project: Superfund.

In a memo sent to Environmental Protection Agency staff late Wednesday, administrator Pruitt reiterated his intention to revitalize Superfund, a 37-year-old toxic site cleanup program.

The memo doesn’t announce any large changes but sets forth that “cleanup efforts will be restored to their rightful place at the center of the agency’s core mission,” a sentiment building on prior comments from Pruitt. In March, he called the program “absolutely essential.”

The White House begs to differ. The Trump administration plans to slash the already insufficient Superfund from $1.1 billion to $762 million. In 2009, the EPA had spent $3 billion on its most contaminated sites, just a fraction of the total. There are currently over 1,100 sites on the cleanup priority list.

Pruitt’s declared dedication to Superfund is noteworthy, considering his cozy ties to industry and combative attitude toward corporate environmental regulation. Many sites were left contaminated by operations from chemical plants, smelters, and other unregulated industrial activities.

The EPA has showcased an April visit to lead-contaminated East Chicago as an example of Pruitt’s commitment to Superfund sites and the communities in which they’re located. But Pruitt’s reception there was less than warm: He was met by protests challenging the EPA’s unsatisfactory assistance.

1 day ago