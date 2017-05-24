Apple pie may not be as American as you thought.

We’ve all heard the saying: “As American as apple pie and baseball.” But common wisdom has been wrong before — and it turns out the origins of both are pretty global.

Other cuisines speak to the imported nature of national favorites. For example, Indian curries wouldn’t be quite the same without chilies, which come from Central America. And Central American rice and beans obviously requires rice, which hails from Asia.

So how American is apple pie? Well, not very. Except in the sense that ingredients from all over the globe have combined into something greater than the sum of its parts — that might describe “American” just perfectly.