As Keystone XL’s fate is decided, activists descend on Nebraska.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission is holding hearings this week to review the proposed pipeline route through the state and to determine if it will serve the public interest.

As the hearings proceed, Native Americans, ranchers, and environmentalists who oppose the pipeline are making their voices heard. On Sunday, pipeline fighters marched through the streets of Lincoln, shutting down traffic on a dozen blocks. In late July, activists began installing solar panels along the proposed route in protest.

Nebraska approved the same route for Keystone XL in 2013, before the pipeline died under President Obama. The state’s approval process began anew after Trump revived Keystone XL earlier this year. If the route gets the OK, it will likely be challenged in court.

A few more hurdles stand in the pipeline’s way. TransCanada, the energy company behind Keystone XL, recently said it’s still weighing how much interest oil companies have in the project. TransCanada is currently attempting to clear its way of legal challenges, too.

Turns out that resurrecting pipelines from the dead isn’t so easy after all.

4 hours ago

A “mini-Katrina” flooded parts of New Orleans.

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in one neighborhood on Saturday during a rainstorm so severe that it would occur less than once in 100 years, assuming a stable climate.

The city’s extensive network of canals and pumps operated as designed throughout the event, but officials said the system was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the deluge which fell at a rate five times faster than the pumps could handle. Since much of New Orleans is below sea level, every inch of rainwater that falls has to be pumped to higher ground. A warming atmosphere can hold more water vapor, making deluges like this more common.

Throughout the city came stories of impromptu water rescues, traveling by canoe, and millions of dollars worth of damage. During the height of the flood, residents took refuge on porches and watched debris float by. Famous jazz trumpeter Kermit Ruffins floated beer by boat to help residents cope. It took more than 48 hours for the city to tow flooded cars in order to reopen access to Interstate 10. Recovery could take months in the hardest hit areas.

2 hours ago

Dan Gold | Grist

USDA to employees: Don’t mention climate change.

Apparently, U.S. Department of Agriculture staff are now supposed to say “weather extremes” instead.

In emails obtained by the Guardian from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), a unit of the USDA, a department director told employees to make the following phrasing replacements in their work: “reduce greenhouse gases” with “build soil organic matter, increase nutrient efficiency”; “sequester carbon” with “build soil organic matter”; and “climate change adaptation” with “resilience to weather extremes/intense weather events.”

Basically, any reference to climate change or CO2 is a no-no.

Employees were understandably confused, and some were against the change — including one employee who expressed a desire to maintain scientific integrity. But the USDA insisted that it’s not intending to obscure data and studies, and that similar procedures had been executed under other administrations.

Surprise, surprise — these new procedures began days after Trump’s inauguration. The first email obtained by the Guardian, sent by NRCS Deputy Chief for Programs Jimmy Bramblett on Jan. 24, advised of the new administration’s “shift in perspective” with regard to climate change.

That perspective appears to be: Don’t mention it.

3 hours ago

Twitter

Apparently, all it takes to fix strained relations in Washington is beer.

After reports of tension between Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, the pair really wants you to know they patched things up with some Alaskan brewskis.

“I say dinner, she says brews,” Zinke tweeted alongside a photo (clearly a selfie) of the two. “My friends know me well.”

The “hey look, we’re cool” drinks came just days after Zinke called Murkowski and her Alaskan colleague Dan Sullivan about her health care vote, which helped sink the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Zinke reportedly implied that Alaska’s economic growth — including future oil and gas development — might hit snags if Murkowski didn’t fall in line. After reports of the calls, lawmakers called for investigations on what they saw as “political blackmail.”

Murkowski said “it was not a very pleasant call,” but said she didn’t take the conversation as a threat. The Interior secretary said the reports that he did threaten her were “laughable.”

Despite the photo and both politicians’ obvious desire to smooth things over, it’s not all IPAs and smiles yet. On Thursday, the Interior Department’s Office of the Inspector General said it would begin a preliminary investigation into the calls.

Aug 4, 2017

Need more banjo in your life? Of course you do.

Guess what — Pickathon is back! Your favorite sustainable music festival is streaming live from Happy Valley, Oregon, from now until 8 p.m. PST on Monday.

You might not get a view of Mount Hood, but you can listen to this year’s lineup from the comfort of your own living room (or the nearest air-conditioned locale). So kick back and enjoy.

Aug 4, 2017

Shutterstock

Now you can plant a tree to offset Trump’s climate policies.

Three environmental activists in New Zealand have launched a “Trump Forest” to plant trees in the president’s name.

The project is growing faster than you can say “Make America Green Again” — participants have pledged nearly 75,000 trees since the project began in March. While the “forest” is not based in a specific location, people can plant saplings anywhere in the world and add their contribution to the global Trump Forest map. Here’s how you can participate.

The organizers hope that the growing trees can suck up some of the excess greenhouse gases spewing into the atmosphere as a result of the administration’s anti-environment agenda. According to the website, the mission is to create a “global forest to offset Trump’s monumental stupidity.”

Now that’s a slogan we can get behind.

Aug 4, 2017