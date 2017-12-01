Briefly

Storage wars

Hornsdale Power Reserve

Australia just plugged the world’s biggest battery into its grid.

It’s a 100-megawatt Tesla battery installation, with enough juice to power 30,000 homes for an hour.

The battery is part of a new wind farm. It collects electrons when turbines are spinning but lights are off, then feeds them into the grid when people start flipping switches on. In this way, it’s something of a time machine — transporting energy from a present where it’s too abundant, into a future where it’s needed.

South Australia has experienced blackouts and high power prices due to the intermittent availability of power: 40 percent of the state’s electricity comes from wind. Elon Musk suggested his batteries could be a solution, then promised to have a system up and running in 100 days:

The battery powered up just 63 days after the contract was signed. That’s fast, but it was not cheap: It will cost Australian taxpayers $50 million.

Whether that’s a good deal or not will depend on the price per fossil-fuel electron this thing displaces, and that depends on how efficiently it’s used. If it does end up paying for itself, we’re going to see a lot more record-breaking batteries soon.

27 mins ago

Crisis Mismanagement

Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway’s new job is pretty bad news for farmers.

Kellyanne Conway — yes, that Kellyanne — has reportedly been appointed as the woman to solve our national opioid crisis. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that President Donald Trump’s blondest advisor (sorry, Ivanka) would be in charge of efforts to address the opioid epidemic as a sort of offhanded afterthought to a Wednesday press conference.

Trump designated the opioid problem — responsible for 65,000 deaths last year — as a national public health emergency last month. Never mind that the federal funds to address national public health emergencies are essentially at zero. Which is fine, I suppose, because Conway has an equivalent amount of experience in public health or drug policy.

This development could be a disaster for the whole country, but particularly for farmers. On Thursday, the Farm Bureau and National Farmers Union reported that opioid addiction has hit farming communities especially hard. Seventy-four percent of farmers and farmworkers report having been “directly affected” by opioid abuse. That’s significantly more than the 46 percent of overall rural adults who report the same.

For what it’s worth, Conway spent eight consecutive summers working on a blueberry farm and was crowned the blueberry packing champion of New Jersey. Valid qualifications for her new position, to be sure.

21 hours ago

good riddance

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The hellish 2017 hurricane season is officially over.

Nov. 30 marks the end of this year’s season. By most metrics, it will go down as one of worst in history.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria flattened landscapes and tore apart homes, and their destruction continues to shape the lives of Americans in the Caribbean and Gulf Coast.

Let’s break it down by the numbers.

  • $202.6 billion: The damages racked up so far by this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, one of the most expensive to date.
  • 27 trillion gallons: The amount of rain Hurricane Harvey dumped on Texas and Louisiana over six days. The storm broke the previous tropical rainfall record by more than a foot.
  • 47,000 people: The flood victims displaced by Harvey who are still living away from home three months later, many staying in hotels or with family.
  • 95 percent: The amount of buildings, including hospitals, schools, and homes Hurricane Irma destroyed when it flattened the Caribbean island of Barbuda.
  • 71 days: How long millions of Puerto Ricans have gone without electricity after Hurricane Maria, marking the biggest blackout in U.S. history.
  • 58 people: The official death toll in Puerto Rico. However, more realistic estimates put the number at 500 to over 1,000.
  • 200,000 people: How many Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida since Maria hit. Over four years, the island could see an exodus of 500,000 to 750,000 people.
1 day ago

don don donnnn

Scott J. Ferrell/Getty Images

Convicted coal baron Don Blankenship is running for U.S. Senate.

He was released from federal prison in May.

Blankenship filed Tuesday to run in West Virginia’s Republican primary. If he beats the competition, he could face Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in the general election.

Formerly the CEO of Massey Energy, Blankenship spent years advocating for the coal industry. A 2016 poll found he was the “most hated figure” in West Virginia. There’s good reason for that. In 2015, Blankenship was handed a one-year sentence for conspiring to break mine safety laws. His company’s lax standards led to the 2010 explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County, where 29 miners were killed.

Massey Energy has a long history of putting profits over the safety of its workers and the public. Hundreds of West Virginians sued the company in 2010 for pumping coal byproducts into abandoned mines, a practice that poisoned local waters with lead and arsenic.

So, did Blankenship’s time in the slammer help him see the error of his ways? Nope. The coal tycoon spent his days in prison writing a 67-page public notice in which he claims to be an “American political prisoner.” OK, buddy.

1 day ago

bucking the trend

Twitter / Luke Popovitch

Not all coal workers at the Clean Power Plan hearing in West Virginia wanted it repealed.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s strategy to bring the public discussion, which ended Wednesday, “to the heart of coal country to hear from those most impacted” backfired when a few legacy coal miners like Nick Mullins of Kentucky came to testify.

“I don’t want [my son] to be a sixth-generation coal miner,” Mullins said, adding that the plan could lead to diverse job opportunities that won’t endanger his family’s health. When Obama announced the Clean Power Plan in 2015, the EPA estimated it could prevent up to 3,600 premature deaths and 90,000 childhood asthma attacks.

As Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt sued the EPA to stop the plan’s implementation. The rules would have forced states to cut emissions by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. It was a big piece of the United States’ compliance with the Paris climate accord, which President Trump now plans to leave.

“As long as I can draw a breath, I’m going to keep working to fight climate change and protect the land and country I love,” said Stanley Sturgill, a Kentucky resident living with black lung disease after more than 40 years as a coal miner. “For the sake of my grandchildren and yours, I call on you to strengthen, not repeal, the Clean Power Plan.”

1 day ago

Pruitt vs. Professor

Mark Cameron/Flickr

This researcher is defying Scott Pruitt and refusing to resign from EPA science board.

Robyn Wilson, an associate professor at Ohio State’s School of Environment and Natural Resources, has served on the EPA Science Advisory Board since 2015. She also received a $150,000 grant from the EPA in September to study how money is spent to improve Lake Erie’s water quality.

According to EPA chief Scott Pruitt, that constitutes a conflict of interest. Wilson, on the other hand, doesn’t believe it’s legal to stop a member from serving on the board because they received funding.

Pruitt recently instituted a sweeping change to the EPA’s central system of advisory panels by banning scientists who receive EPA grants from membership, a move that paves the way for an influx of industry-friendly board appointments. The “conflict of interest” ban is part of an ongoing effort to undermine independent research.

But Wilson is refusing to follow the policy. She said she won’t give up her board membership or her EPA funding. In response to an email from advisory board secretary Thomas Carpenter implying her resignation, Wilson wrote, “Mr. Pruitt is welcome to officially fire me from the Board.” Game on, Pruitt.

Nov 29, 2017