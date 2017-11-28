Briefly

the best-laid plans

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders has a $146 billion recovery plan for Puerto Rico.

Too bad Congress isn’t going to like it.

The Vermont senator introduced a bill on Tuesday that would completely revamp the energy infrastructure in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Under the plan, Puerto Rico would get about 70 percent of its energy from renewable sources like solar and wind within 10 years.

The bill also seeks to improve housing, education, and health care in both U.S. territories, getting to the root of problems that existed years before Hurricane Maria made landfall. It’s been 69 days since the hurricane, but 44 percent of Puerto Ricans still lack electricity and 8 percent are without running water. The situation in the Virgin Islands is similarly dire.

But Sanders’ bill is expensive, giving it little chance of making it through a Republican-controlled Congress. His proposal is $52 billion more generous than the one put forth by Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló.

President Trump has his own version of a hurricane relief package, and this one is expected to pass Congress. His administration has requested a mere fraction of the funding proposed by Sanders and Rosselló — $29 billion to be split between Puerto Rico, Florida, and Texas.

2 hours ago

false advertising

Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT via Getty Images

The Keystone pipeline has leaked way more often than TransCanada said it would.

A report from Reuters found that the conduit has spilled more oil, more often, than the company’s official risk assessments initially indicated.

Keystone has sprung three major leaks since it began operating seven years ago, including a 210,000-gallon spill this month. Two of the leaks happened in South Dakota, where TransCanada estimated the line would spill “no more than once every 41 years.” Over the entire pipeline, the company had predicted that a 2,100-gallon leak would not occur “more than once every seven to 11 years.”

The pipeline resumed operations on Tuesday after TransCanada shut down a section for cleanup after the Nov. 16 leak. If a South Dakota commission probing the recent spill finds that the company violated requirements for pipeline inspection and other environmental safeguards, it could revoke TransCanada’s permit to operate in the state.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for TransCanada. A Nebraska commission approved a route for the northern leg of the Trump-revived Keystone XL project last week — but it wasn’t the one TransCanada wanted. And the alternate course could welcome new lawsuits and land negotiations that may take years to resolve.

3 hours ago

don't blow it

REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

An erupting Indonesian volcano may alter global climate.

Over the weekend, Indonesia raised the alert on Mount Agung to level IV — its highest level — as a huge plume of ash and steam began to pour from the volcano’s summit in eastern Bali.

One U.S. geologist already labeled it a “full eruption.” About 100,000 people have been asked to evacuate the area nearest the volcano, where more than 1,000 people were killed during an explosive eruption in 1963.

Local aid organizations have begun distributing gas masks and goggles to residents, reports the BBC, as well as solar-powered televisions for emergency announcements. The island’s airport has shut down and hundreds of flights have been canceled.

Should the eruption escalate, it could have worldwide climate implications, including temporarily cooler temperatures. In 1815, the eruption of nearby Mount Tambora altered weather patterns worldwide, leading to crop failures in Europe and the infamous 1816 “year without a summer” believed to be the inspiration for Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein.

Agung very likely won’t become a Tambora-scale disaster, but its ash and gas emissions could still block some of the sun’s rays for the next year or two. After that, however, the global climate will continue to behave as if the eruption had never happened.

You can watch live video of the eruption here.

1 day ago

call to farms

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

High rent? No health care? Young farmers: They’re just like us!

A new report lays out the significant challenges facing young farmers, including student debt and a shortage of skilled labor.

There’s a growing number of young farmers in the U.S., but older farmers still outnumber their younger counterparts by a margin of 6 to 1. The National Young Farmers Coalition talked to more than 3,500 farmers under the age of 40. The resulting report makes policy recommendations for a farm bill that could better support young farmers.

Don’t want to read the 86-page report yourself? Here are the key points:

  1. Land access is the No. 1 challenge facing young farmers. Finding and affording land on a farmer’s income is tough — the average cost of farmland has more than doubled in the last decade.
  2. Young farmers are more likely than the average American to have a higher education degree. Nearly 30 percent of those surveyed say they also struggle with student debt.
  3. The future of farming is female, and a lot more diverse. Among young farmers, the representation of women, indigenous peoples, and people of color is respectively twice that of the general farming population.

Here’s the kicker: This new generation of young farmers is more likely to believe that climate change “poses a significant threat to our future,” and they’re taking steps to prioritize sustainability in their farming practices.

1 day ago

Back to Work (For Now)

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images

While you were at Thanksgiving, the electricity battle in Puerto Rico waged on.

Whitefish Energy Company, the contractor mysteriously appointed to repair Puerto Rico’s demolished power lines, paused work last week after claiming that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority owed it more than $83 million. On Thursday, Whitefish announced that PREPA had paid “enough to show PREPA’s good faith intent to pay Whitefish Energy and its subcontractors for services rendered.”

Last month, PREPA announced the cancellation of its contract with the tiny company from Whitefish, Montana. The main reason: Contract provisions that prevented the Puerto Rican government from reviewing the company’s profits or labor costs. The FBI is currently investigating how the tiny company from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s home town got the contract in the first place.

Whitefish is supposed to keep working in Puerto Rico until November 30. A transmission line repaired by Whitefish has already failed twice this month, plunging more than 80 percent of the U.S. territory back into darkness on November 8 and then causing a massive blackout again on November 15.

Governor Ricardo Rosselló pledged to restore 95 percent of the territory’s power by December 15, but about half the island is still without electricity. Many residents also lack shelter, food and clean water during a normally festive holiday season.

1 day ago

you get what you pay for

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Nov 21, 2017