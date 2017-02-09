Briefly

We're sunk

California is getting soaked right now, but farmland is still sinking due to lack of water.

NASA report released Wednesday found that land in one of California’s most productive agricultural regions continues to subside rapidly because of heavy groundwater pumping.

For decades, and especially during the last five years of drought, growers have relied on pumping water from the ground when surface water wasn’t available. A 2015 report found that the San Joaquin Valley experienced record rates of ground sinkage due to pumping. Now, according to NASA’s new report, it’s gotten worse in some areas.

While the state’s surface water drought is fading, with precipitation over 200 percent of normal for this time of year in some places, the recent years of low rain will have lasting effects. Ground sink can trigger a vicious cycle of other problems by changing stream flows and causing water infrastructure damage.

Until recently, groundwater pumping was largely unregulated in California. In 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown signed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, requiring local agencies to devise management plans to monitor pumping.

That’s starting to happen, but it’s not an easy task. “[W]e’ve been living off borrowed water,” Jeffrey Mount of the Public Policy Institute of California said recently. “No one has a clear vision for how to do this. We only know that we have to.”

2 hours ago

dakota access

Protests erupted across the nation in an 11th-hour effort to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline.

People held emergency rallies Wednesday in at least 53 cities in 26 states, according to the #NoDAPL 2017 Action Hub.

The protests came a day after the Army Corps of Engineers effectively cleared the way for Dakota Access to be completed, dealing a crushing blow to the movement that had grown up in opposition to the pipeline.

The Army Corps’ announcement has inspired resistance beyond marches. In North Dakota, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other water protectors have begun to return to the anti-pipeline camps, which are currently being cleaned up by sanitation crews.

“If you are coming, if you are self-sufficient and disciplined, you are among a couple thousand people that are already coming back, including three contingents of United States veterans,” Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the tribe, said in a live video posted to Facebook.

On the legal front, things look dismal. Dave Archambault II, the chair of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said on Wednesday that the tribe is “running out of options” that could feasibly shut down the pipeline.

But if the #NoDAPL movement has proved anything, it’s that an underdog can pack a big punch.

4 hours ago

Nothing to see here

Trump says he didn’t get a single phone call opposing his pipeline approvals.

“I don’t even think it was controversial,” he said of his recent moves to fast-track construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. “I haven’t had one call from anybody saying, ‘Oh, that was a terrible thing you did.’”

Wow, you could have fooled us! We were under the impression that both pipelines have been highly controversial, sparking major protests and worldwide solidarity movements that millions of people have rallied behind. We would have guessed that at least a few of those people called the Trump White House to voice their displeasure. But apparently not.

You learn something new every day, thanks to President Trump.

5 hours ago

Just the tax, ma'am

Big-name Republicans are taking a carbon-tax plan to the White House.

And they want to tear down Obama’s climate plan in the process.

A coalition of GOP elder statesmen, including former secretaries of state James Baker and George Shultz, is pushingnew climate strategy with four tenets:

  • a gradually rising carbon tax
  • dividends to return all tax revenue to citizens
  • “border adjustment” fees to raise the cost of goods from countries that don’t price carbon
  • repeal of EPA regulations on carbon dioxide, most notably the Clean Power Plan

The group will introduce its proposal at a press conference on Wednesday and then meet with members of the Trump administration.

“Mounting evidence of climate change is growing too strong to ignore,” the group writes, but it still hedges by adding, “the extent to which climate change is due to man-made causes can be questioned.”

Other conservatives have lobbied for a carbon tax in the past, but this is the highest-profile such effort. Proponents think it could appeal to lovers of limited government.

It is not likely to appeal to liberal environmentalists, who won’t want to give up EPA regulatory power or rebate all tax revenue to citizens. In November, Washington state voters rejectedcarbon tax that environmental justice advocates said didn’t invest enough revenue in climate solutions and marginalized communities.

23 hours ago

dakota access

wells_divest2
Daniel Penner

It’s official: The city of Seattle is divesting from Wells Fargo.

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to withdraw $3 billion from the bank, in part because it is funding the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the city’s mayor said he would sign the measure.

The vote delivered a win for pipeline foes, albeit on a bleak day for the #NoDAPL movement. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will allow construction of the pipeline’s final leg and forgo an environmental impact statement.

Before the vote, many Native speakers took the floor in support of divestment, including members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Tsimshian First Nation, and Muckleshoot Indian Tribe.

Seattle will withdraw its $3 billion when the city’s current contract with Wells Fargo expires in 2018. Meanwhile, council members will seek out a more socially responsible bank. Unfortunately, the pickings are somewhat slim, as Bank of America, Chase, CitiBank, ING, and a dozen other banks have all invested in the pipeline.

While $3 billion is just a small sliver of Wells Fargo’s annual deposit collection of $1.3 trillion, the council hopes its vote will send a message to other banks. Activism like this has worked before — in November, Norway’s largest bank sold all of its assets connected to Dakota Access. With any luck, more will follow.

1 day ago

dakota access

The Dakota Access Pipeline just got its final green light.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to grant the final easement needed for the pipeline’s completion and will not conduct the environmental impact statement (EIS) promised by the Obama administration.

The grim announcement effectively squashes the pipeline’s last two major obstacles and clears the way for construction to begin on its final leg. The 1,170-mile pipeline is intended to carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The easement, which should be officially granted by Wednesday, concerns the section of the pipeline that would cross under Lake Oahe, the source of drinking water for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The EIS would have evaluated threats the pipeline would pose to the tribe’s health and sacred sites.

Jan Hasselman, the Earthjustice lawyer representing the tribe, said previously that ignoring the EIS would be “totally illegal,” but it’s not clear how a challenge to the move would play out in court.

Tom Goldtooth of the Indigenous Environmental Network responded to today’s news with this statement: “Donald Trump will not build his Dakota Access Pipeline without a fight. The granting of an easement, without any environmental review or tribal consultation, is not the end of this fight — it is the new beginning. Expect mass resistance far beyond what Trump has seen so far.”

1 day ago