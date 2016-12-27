California is not playing around with climate action.
In a New York Times interview this week, Gov. Jerry Brown doubled down on earlier promises to advance the state’s bold climate policies regardless of anti-science, pro–fossil fuel rhetoric in Washington.
“I wouldn’t underestimate California’s resolve,” Brown warned.
Astonishingly, he found a semi-bright side to the Trump election:
Mr. Brown, in the interview, called Mr. Trump’s election a setback for the climate movement, but predicted that it would be fleeting.
“In a paradoxical way, it could speed up the efforts of leaders in the world to take climate change seriously,” he said. “The shock of official congressional and presidential denial will reverberate through the world.”
Another Native-led pipeline battle bubbles up in New Jersey.
The Ramapough Lunaape Nation has spurred the charge against the proposed 178-mile Pilgrim pipeline, which would transport Bakken crude oil from Albany, New York, to New Jersey’s Linden Harbor. The pipeline would cut through forests and a critical drinking water reservoir.
Last week, the town of Mahwah, New Jersey, issued summonses against the Ramapough Lunaape for establishing a campground and protest signs without permits — even though they’re on tribal land.
Unlike the federally recognized Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Ramapough Lunaape Nation is only recognized by New Jersey and New York. The federal government isn’t bound by the same obligations to non-recognized tribes, meaning this fight is more complicated than the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance.
This isn’t the nation’s first brush with environmental racism by a long shot. In the mid-20th century, Ford Motor Company dumped thousands of tons of toxic paint sludge on Ramapough ancestral land — the same land Pilgrim could trespass. The area became a Superfund site after years of soaring cases of cancer and birth defects within the community.
Two of the year’s biggest stories were about vulnerable people demanding safe drinking water.
In other words, they were about environmental justice.
There was widespread outrage as the national media woke up to the plight of Flint, Michigan, a largely black community whose water supply remains tainted by lead that leached in from old pipes. About 1,000 miles away, efforts by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to protect its sole source of drinking water garnered national attention and a halt to construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline — at least for now.
Vulnerable communities have lived with and fought against toxic dumps, big polluters, and recalcitrant government officials for at least as long as companies have produced pollution. That helps explain why communities of color struggle with higher rates of asthma and cancer. What seemed to change in 2016 is that the national media paid closer attention.
The latest example? St. Joseph, Louisiana. The state’s governor declared a public health emergency for the overwhelmingly black town after tests revealed elevated levels of lead and copper in water that runs brown out of the tap from deteriorating pipes.
With any luck, you’ll be hearing more about environmental justice stories in 2017. And with a bit more luck, attention and awareness will bring about some necessary change.
This year was chock-full of superlatives — and not the good kind — thanks to a sweltering El Niño on top of decades of climate change:
1. The longest streak of record-breaking months, from May 2015 to August 2016. It was the hottest January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, and September since we began collecting data 137 years ago, according to NOAA.
New York went a step further. In June, the state passed a bill to entirely cut emissions “from major sources” — oil refineries, natural gas storage facilities, pipelines, and more — by 2050. That means to zero.
In the coming four years, expect more like this from states unwilling to put up with backsliding. In reference to Trump’s disregard for NASA (and science in general), California Gov. Jerry Brown promised this month: “If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite.”
You’re not gonna use that holiday time off to work out. Read instead.
Bonus: You’ll end up with dinner conversation fodder that isn’t directly related to the impending inauguration, but also isn’t totally superficial. Dig in:
In a year of failures (sorry), the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance at Standing Rock was a rare success. How? Why? Louise Erdrich explains for The New Yorker.
How do women’s ambitions change when they “grow up?” More importantly, what role does pervasive sexism play in that change? Hana Schank and Elizabeth Wallace documented how their sorority sisters’ trajectories changed after college for The Atlantic.
Standing Rock victory aside, it’s been a very bad year for environmental activists around the world. Kimon de Greef explores the dark world of mining in South Africa via the assassination of an activist who fought to fix it.
Food keeps us, you know, physically alive — but the right kind of meal can bolster the will to live. The Ringer’s Danny Chau wrote up a detailed account of the 10 best comfort meals of the year.
Princess Leia was a friend to forests and fuzzy creatures, and we loved her for it. And you, Carrie Fisher, were the inspiration for one of our favorite Grist pieces of film criticism. We will miss you dearly.