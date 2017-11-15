Briefly

Clean sweep

California may use 50 percent renewable electricity by 2020, a decade ahead of schedule.

While Trump tries to push the United States back toward fossil fuels, California, the seventh largest economy in the world, is embracing clean energy with better economic results.

More than a quarter of California’s electricity already comes from renewables, according to a report from the state’s Public Utilities Commission. That’s particularly impressive because California doesn’t count large hydropower dams or nuclear power in its definition of “renewable.” Add those, and the state is currently running on 45 percent clean energy.

CAISO

The state’s three biggest investor-owned utilities are forecast to reach the 50 percent renewable goal in just three years.

So how did California do it? After the state told utilities they had to get more electricity from renewables — beginning in 2002 and ratcheting up with new laws in 2006, 2011, and 2015 — it triggered a building spree of wind and solar plants.

A boom in renewable-electricity generation. California Public Utilities Commission

Perhaps the only downside from the report is that, because the big utilities are on track to meet their goals, they’ve stopped investing as much in renewables. But it looks like California is getting ready to set higher goals again.

Jerry, are you ok?

Jerry Brown said some kinda weird things on his Europe tour.

The California governor is currently touring Europe to talk about his pet cause: climate action. He’s representing multiple coalitions of state and local governments — the international Under2 Coalition and U.S. Climate Alliance — that are trying to push for the social reform and clean energy infrastructure that would achieve the climate goals put forward by the Paris Agreement.

Anyway! Brown’s tour — throughout which he’s taken a strong, critical stance against the type of lifestyle that’s put us in a climate crisis — culminated in the U.N. Climate Conference in Bonn, Germany. He sounds … in a bad way.

The Huffington Post reported that Brown insisted on some extreme soul-searching at the Vatican at the beginning of the month: “At the highest circles, people still don’t get it … We need a total, I might say ‘brain washing.’ We need to wash our brains out and see a very different kind of world.”

In the most recent days of the tour, things have gone a bit off the rails. Brown has declared that he does not “conceptualize the world” in terms of “joy,” conceded — after some harassment — that he enjoys the occasional bite of cheeseburger, and had to apologize for Donald Trump.

Governor … we relate.

on again, off again

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Puerto Rico JUST met the halfway mark to restoring power. Then the lights went out again.

On Wednesday morning, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló tweeted that power was back to 50 percent of utility customers. Shortly thereafter, a massive power outage swept San Juan.

The Cambalache Manatee 230KV line had failed — in fact, that was its second failure in less than a week. The high-voltage transmission line had been repaired by Whitefish Energy, a small Montana company initially awarded a controversial $300 million contract to repair Puerto Rico’s grid.

Though Rosselló canceled the Whitefish deal at the end of October, the contract requires Puerto Rico’s bankrupt electric authority to pay Whitefish for an additional 30 days of work after the cancellation, at a cost of millions of dollars. This week, a congressional investigation revealed that Puerto Rico’s utility ignored lawyers’ advice when it signed the contract, which failed to meet several FEMA standards.

Fifty-six days after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still experiencing the longest blackout in U.S. history — and even where power has been restored, it keeps going out.

breathing while black

Julie Dermansky / Contributor / Getty Images

African American communities are being hit hard by oil and gas pollution.

A new report coauthored by the Clean Air Task Force and the NAACP finds that black Americans are exposed to air that’s nearly 40 percent more polluted than their white counterparts. They’re also at least 75 percent more likely than other Americans to live in fence-line communities that border oil and natural gas refineries.

According to the report, 14 percent of African Americans — nearly 7 million people — live in a county where an oil refinery is being built or already exists. More than one million live within a half mile of oil and natural gas production, processing, or transmission and storage facilities.

This cohabitation results in serious health risks. Ozone smog has caused close to 138,000 asthma attacks among black school children and over 100,000 missed school days each year.

“The effects of oil and gas pollution are disproportionately afflicting African Americans, particularly cancer and respiratory issues, and the trend is only increasing,” says Doris Browne, a doctor and president of the National Medical Association, which supported the study. “It is our goal to fight to reverse this dangerous trend.”

Hurricane Harvey

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Climate change makes hurricanes like Harvey more likely.

Texas is still recovering from Harvey, a Category 4 storm that dumped 60 inches of rain over parts of the state. Researchers are already trying to determine the likelihood of a comparable disaster happening again.

A report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says that storms that hit Texas with more than 20 inches of rain are six times more likely now than they were at the end of the 20th century, when the chance of such a hurricane hitting Texas in a given year was 1 in 100.

While climate change may not have directly caused Hurricane Harvey, a warmer climate exacerbates hurricanes by allowing them to retain more moisture and move more slowly. That means hurricanes release larger amounts of water while they hang around for longer periods of time. Case in point: Hurricane Harvey came ashore and slow-churned for three days, wreaking havoc on Houston and surrounding areas.

In a little over 50 years, if global warming continues as projected, the chances of a Harvey-esque storm dumping 20 inches of rain on Texas will jump to roughly 1 in 5.5.

spin doctor

Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

Rick Perry’s Department of Energy really, really wants to prove that regulations kill coal.

The only problem: That’s not what the data shows.

In “the early days of all of the Obama administration regulations, everyone said the sky is falling, we’re going to have to fix all of these plants simultaneously,” energy consultant Alison Silverstein said during a panel last Friday. “Um, not so much. It turns out that when people have to actually do a job they find cheaper ways to do it.”

Silverstein, a veteran of the Bush administration, was tasked by fellow Texan Rick Perry to write a Department of Energy report analyzing the data on coal plant closures. But she found that regulations and renewable energy did not play a significant role in shutting down coal-burning power plants. The aging plants were instead condemned by cheap natural gas and falling electricity demand.

According to Silverstein, the Energy Department pushed back on her results, which did not support the hoped-for conclusion. Her draft report was leaked to the press in June, and the DOE released the final report in August, largely unchanged.

Nevertheless, in September, Perry submitted a rule requesting subsidies for nuclear and coal plants, citing Silverstein’s report for support. It was “as though they had never read it,” Silverstein said. Not a bad guess.

