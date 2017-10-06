Briefly

end of an era

California plans to reject a controversial natural gas plant, embracing a cleaner future.

After a three-year battle over the proposed Puente Power Plant in Oxnard, California, a committee of the state energy commission said it will recommend that the commission deny the project.

The committee saw a number of problems with the proposed plant. It poses environmental hazards and could feasibly be replaced by renewable sources. “The proposed rejection of Puente marks the end of new gas plants in California,” Matt Vespa, staff attorney at the environmental law firm Earthjustice, said in a statement.

The Puente plant was supposed to replace an older facility and provide back-up electricity for the surrounding area in Southern California. But people in Oxnard protested that the new plant was unnecessary and would further pollute an already overburdened town, as Emma Foehringer Merchant reported for Grist in August.

A study by the energy commission in June found that renewable alternatives could feasibly fill Puente’s role, though less reliably and at a higher cost.

The apparent defeat of Puente demonstrates that, at least in this case, California is staying true to its commitment to a cleaner, modernized electricity grid.

2 hours ago

rebuild, renew

Elon Musk wants to help Puerto Rico go all-renewable.

The CEO of Tesla, who owns a solar-power company, mused on Twitter that he could help remake the island’s electrical grid to be better than before Hurricane Irma destroyed it. After all, he’d already done something like this on a smaller scale, converting the Samoan island of Ta’u to 100 percent solar power, and his Tesla batteries are helping Kauai move in that direction — as Grist’s Amelia Urry showed in this piece.

Then it got real. “Let’s talk,” Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rosselló tweeted at Musk. If Tesla wanted a flagship to demonstrate that solar grids could scale up, he suggested, Puerto Rico could be the spot.

“I would be happy to talk. Hopefully, Tesla can be helpful,” wrote Musk.

Next, this:

So we’ve entered the age of hashtag diplomacy. It’ll be fascinating to see if this frictionless exchange triggers positive change on the ground.

Anyone wondering about the feasibility of converting to renewables on a larger scale can look to this convening of experts who, in clear, simple terms, explain the realistic ways forward.

4 hours ago

greener pastures

Eating grass-fed beef probably won’t save the planet, according to a new review.

Sorry to ruin the party, but a report from the Food Climate Research Network casts doubt on recent suggestions that pasture-raised cattle could sequester massive amounts of carbon in the soil.

By nibbling plants and stimulating new root growth, the old argument goes, cows can encourage deeper root networks, which suck up more carbon. Proponents of grass-fed meat have embraced these findings, saying that pasture-raised livestock could mitigate the impact of meat consumption on the environment.

The new report — cleverly titled “Grazed and Confused?” — acknowledges that pastured cattle can be carbon negative, but this depends on the right soil and weather conditions. In most places, according to the report, grazers produce much more greenhouse gas than they add to the ground. It is an “inconvenient truth,” the authors write, that most studies show grass-fed beef has a bigger carbon footprint than feedlot meat. “Increasing grass-fed ruminant numbers is, therefore, a self-defeating climate strategy,” the report concludes.

Fortunately, grass-fed beef is not the only solution being bandied about: Research shows that a small dose of seaweed in livestock feed could drastically reduce methane emissions. And if you really want to reduce your impact on the climate you could, you know, stop eating meat.

1 day ago

not another one

Tropical Storm Nate could hit the Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend.

The storm is the latest reminder that this year’s devastating hurricane season is far from over.

Nate is currently bringing heavy rain to Nicaragua and Honduras — up to 30 inches in some isolated areas — and could cause life-threatening floods and mudslides. On track to move northwest through the Gulf’s warm waters, Nate could make landfall in the United States as a hurricane this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center warns people living along the coast from Louisiana through the Florida panhandle to keep an eye on the storm. Though Nate’s not projected to be as intense as Irma or Maria, it could still bring dangerous floods.

In New Orleans, officials began preparing for the storm on Thursday. The city escaped blows from Harvey and Irma, but flooding this summer revealed that 17 of New Orleans’ 120 pumps were broken. Some pumps were fixed, but 12 are still out of commission.

This hurricane season is already one of the most destructive on record, and we have nearly two months until it’s over.

1 day ago

Executive inaction

A court says the Trump administration broke the law in not enforcing methane-leak rules.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that the Bureau of Land Management acted illegally in suspending enforcement of an Obama-era regulation to plug gas leaks at public land drilling sites. That means that companies operating some 100,000 oil and gas wells suddenly have to scramble to come into compliance.

Methane is 30 times more potent of a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. According to the Los Angeles Times, “The amount of methane escaping each year is enough to provide electricity for nearly 740,000 homes.” And if companies paid royalties on that gas, it would add $23 million to public treasuries.

This is just the latest in a series of wins for Democratic attorneys general, who have managed to stall the Trump administration’s attempts roll back or simply stay fossil fuel regulations. Grist recently put a spotlight on two vanguards of this resistance, profiling California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and interviewing Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

“As a result of this rule’s implementation, oil and gas operators on federal and Indian lands will be compelled to prevent the waste of natural gas,” Becerra said in a statement. “No one is above the law.”

1 day ago

Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico could see ‘significant epidemics,’ health experts warn.

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria ravaged homes and flooded streets with sewage, most Puerto Ricans remain without power or clean drinking water.

Natural disasters create a ripe environment for epidemics. No power means no drinking water for most, because local water purification systems are knocked out. People wind up drinking contaminated water from taps or rivers. Roofs and doors have been blown off, making it easier for rats and mosquitoes to get into homes. All this leaves people vulnerable to cholera, hepatitis A, meningitis, salmonella, and more.

“Unless there is massive intervention to implement some type of health infrastructure, we could see significant epidemics in the coming weeks,” said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, in an interview with InsideClimate News.

In Loíza, a coastal town close to San Juan, Mayor Julia Navarro reports that some residents already show signs of dengue, Zika, and pink eye. If the predictions of health experts come true, that story could extend far beyond Loíza.

Oct 4, 2017