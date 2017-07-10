Briefly

Stuff that matters

Jerry Rig

Jerry Brown
Shutterstock

California’s governor is making climate deals with China, but can he pass legislation at home?

A vacuum of national climate leadership has sucked Jerry Brown into the limelight, but all that attention will mean little if he can’t make meaningful progress in his own state. Right now, he’s working to renew California’s cap-and-trade law, which expires in 2020. The law’s survival hinges on votes from a supermajority of legislators.

To get over that two-thirds hurdle, Brown will have to cut deals with two groups.

On one side, he faces politicians whose constituents’ environmental concerns are more immediate than climate change — namely pollution, which cap-and-trade alone doesn’t address. These Democrats say Brown can’t count on their vote unless he provides substantive redress to those suffering environmental injustices. On the other side, the business lobby worries that emissions cuts will hurt the economy.

Brown’s challenge is to bring enough support from these groups to pass a law without defanging the policy along the way.

Brown is quietly meeting with a constant stream of lawmakers and lobbyists, according to the Los Angeles Times. The fact that he’s rubbing up against oil men looks like illicit fraternization to some on the left, but there’s no compromise without contact. That, after all, is the art of Californication.

We’ll be reporting on how this plays out.

4 hours ago

second to nun

David Jones

Nuns built a chapel smack dab in the route of a proposed pipeline.

An extension of the Transco natural gas pipeline system — cheerily called “Atlantic Sunrise” — would run 183 miles across Pennsylvania. Its path goes through lands belonging to the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, an order of Catholic nuns. The sisters are not having it.

A federal agency granted permission for Williams Partners, the company behind the pipeline, to use eminent domain to seize and build on private lands, but it has not yet gone into effect.

That left the nuns, assisted by the grassroots group Lancaster Against Pipelines, free to raise their open-air chapel with the intent to stall construction. They held a dedication ceremony on Sunday for the makeshift chapel, which sits right where the proposed pipeline would cross their land. Hundreds of people attended.

In response, Williams Partners filed an emergency order to hasten the seizure of the Adorers’ land, and a court hearing is now scheduled for July 17.

The pipeline would violate the Adorers’ “land ethic,” which calls for them to “honor the sacredness of all creation.” It seems like pipelines have a bad habit of encroaching on sacred spaces.

5 hours ago

for doom the bell tolls

Shutterstock

Read the climate blockbuster everyone’s talking about.

Losing sleep over climate change? “[N]o matter how well-informed you are, you are surely not alarmed enough,” David Wallace-Wells writes in “The Uninhabitable Earth,” published Sunday in New York Magazine.

Wallace-Wells paints a bleak image of climate change and illustrates why our climate anxieties should extend past sea-level rise. For a little preview, check out the section titles: “The End of Food,” “Perpetual War,” “Permanent Economic Collapse,” “Heat Death,” and “Climate Plagues.”

Wallace-Wells also shows how climate change is already harming people today: “In the sugarcane region of El Salvador, as much as one-fifth of the population has chronic kidney disease, including over a quarter of the men, the presumed result of dehydration from working the fields they were able to comfortably harvest as recently as two decades ago.”

The story’s doomist framing came as a disappointment to some like famed climate scientist Michael Mann, who wrote in a Facebook post that the article exaggerates details and paints an “overly bleak picture” that may contribute to a sense of inevitability and hopelessness.

Still, the story is striking a chord and evoking responses in a way that climate coverage often fails to do. Read the full piece here. Finally, a way to cut down on all that sleep you’ve been getting!

6 hours ago

fuel for thought

Shutterstock

100 fossil fuel companies create 71 percent of our global emissions.

We can count some of our old friends among them, like Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron!

The environmental nonprofit CDP compiled a list of “Carbon Majors,” the companies largely responsible for global carbon emissions.

But it’s intended as more than just a (Fossil Fuel) Burn Book. The report’s authors hope that this compilation of data will hold those listed accountable for their contributions to climate change and “highlight the role that corporations can play in driving the global energy transition.”

That transition toward clean energy is already underway — notably including the rise of electric cars. Many companies on the Carbon Majors list are beginning to grapple with the economic, political, and social pressure to reduce emissions. Fossil fuels might go the way of the dinosaurs — returning to their roots, so to speak — sooner than expected.

As Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, told the Guardian: “Those left holding investments in fossil fuel companies will find their investments becoming more and more risky over time.”

Some, like Shell, are trying to make those moves on clean energy now. We’ve yet to see if the others listed will follow suit.

8 hours ago

Not that kind of travel ban

Reuters/Charles Platiau

France just joined the movement to ban fossil-fueled cars.

The country will end sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040, French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot announced this week. That would mean its streets will be mostly clear of smog-belching cars by around 2055.

The decision — which Hulot called “a veritable revolution” — came a day after Swedish car manufacturer Volvo promised to launch only electric and hybrid models starting in 2019. France joins India, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway in plans to ban combustion-powered vehicles.

The move is part of a bigger push to meet Europe’s pledge to cut emissions 40 percent by 2030. France also said it would stop using coal power plants in the next five years and halve its nuclear power by 2025.

While many countries are climbing aboard the fossil-free bandwagon, there’s one glaring omission: the United States. In March, Trump announced he would review Obama’s stringent emissions standards, which could result in a repeal of the regulations.

Jul 7, 2017

Shirt happens

Put your old T-shirts to good use with 5 DIY tricks.

You’re finally doing it. You’re cleaning out your closet. So where did that Smash Mouth shirt come from, anyway? And why do you still have your middle school baseball uniform?

Wait — don’t trash them! We’ve got better plans for you (and the planet) than letting that $8 shirt die in a dumpster.

Here are step-by-step instructions for the five T-shirt projects:

  1. Fruit/veggie bag
  2. Pillow case
  3. Dog toy
  4. Cleaning cloth: Just cut the shirt. No instructions needed!
  5. Scarf
Jul 7, 2017