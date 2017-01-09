Briefly

California flooding on such a winter's day

Can Californians blame climate change for their latest weather woes?

Maybe.

Heavy rains hammered Northern California and Nevada over the weekend, causing floods, power outages, and hundreds of evacuations. The storms, which could continue through Thursday, are caused by atmospheric rivers (bands of moisture in the sky) flowing from the Pacific Ocean to the West Coast.

Atmospheric river storms are nothing new. The West Coast gets 30 to 50 percent of its annual rainfall from these flows. But California’s atmospheric river storms will get more frequent, stronger, and more destructive as the climate warms. Whether that’s already happening is unclear.

“It’s tough to point at a given storm and say oh this is climate change,” hydrologist Michael Dettinger of the U.S. Geological Survey told Grist. “I don’t have the tools to tell you that in this case, climate change increased the odds of [California’s storms] by X amount,” he says. “But I can tell you that this is what climate change looks like.”

In the future, the West Coast can expect to see prolonged droughts punctuated by huge storms, he says. Strong droughts and floods are expected to increase at least 50 percent in California toward the end of this century.

RUNNING ON EMPTY

A massive gas-price hike in Mexico is leading to frustration, violence, and death.

Gasoline and diesel have been subsidized and controlled by the national government, which has kept prices the same at state-run stations across the country, but now that’s changing — and the change is causing chaos.

Starting on New Year’s Day, the government of President Enrique Peña Nieto increased gas prices up to 20 percent. It’s part of an effort to bring foreign companies and competition into the country’s state-run energy market.

But significantly raising gas prices in a country that still runs on petroleum means that everything else gets more expensive, too. That’s why farmworkers and truckers are protesting the gas hike by blocking major highways and bringing traffic to a standstill. Uber has already raised its rates. Even weed prices are higher now. There is, of course, a hashtag: #gasolinazo.

Mexican citizens have taken to hijacking tankersrunning over police, and blocking the U.S.-Mexico border in order to show their unhappiness. In response, police have arrested more than 1,500 people and killed at least four.

Peña Nieto insists there’s no alternative to the gas hike — a stance that is further damaging an already unpopular president.

He reminded me with Science

While Trump tweets out insults, Obama publishes an article about clean energy in a scientific journal.

In the piece, which appeared in Science on Monday, the president outlines four reasons that “the trend toward clean energy is irreversible”:

1. Economic growth and cutting carbon emissions go hand in hand. Any economic strategy that doesn’t take climate change into account will result in fewer jobs and less economic growth in the long term.

2. Businesses know that reducing emissions can boost bottom lines and make shareholders happy. And efficiency boosts employment too: About 2.2 million Americans now have jobs related to energy efficiency, compared to about 1.1 million with fossil fuel jobs.

3. The market is already moving toward cleaner electricity. Natural gas is replacing coal, and renewable energy costs are falling dramatically — trends that will continue (even with a coal-loving president).

4. There’s global momentum for climate action. In 2015 in Paris, nearly 200 nations agreed to bring down carbon emissions.

“Despite the policy uncertainty that we face, I remain convinced that no country is better suited to confront the climate challenge and reap the economic benefits of a low-carbon future than the United States and that continued participation in the Paris process will yield great benefit for the American people, as well as the international community,” Obama concludes — optimistically.

shut 'em down

New York State will shut down its dangerously placed Indian Point nuclear plant.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday that the state will close the facility, a short drive north of New York City, by April 2021.

The move is a victory for local environmental activists who had pushed for years to close the aging pair of nuclear reactors.

Indian Point sits in an especially precarious spot: right by the Hudson River in suburban Westchester County, near an active fault line, and uncomfortably close to some 20 million people in three states. It’s a glaring target for terrorists with a habit of leaking radioactive waste.

So even groups that occasionally support carbon-free nuclear power, such as the Natural Resources Defense Council, are applauding Cuomo’s move.

The downside is that the electricity Indian Point produced has to come from somewhere else. That could mean increased greenhouse gas emissions from gas or coal.

But New York has been preparing for this moment. The state’s utility commission has approved a transmission line from Quebec to bring in clean hydropower and also set up programs to reduce energy demand by compensating consumers for lowering their usage at peak times. New York also has a massive offshore wind farm in the works.

Boom

Obama is making another move to block offshore drilling.

The administration on Friday rejected oil companies’ requests for permits to use seismic cannons to search for oil and gas under the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. Marine biologists say this kind of seismic testing is dangerous to sea life.

The move dovetails with the administration’s decision last year not to allow new exploration for oil and gas in parts of the Atlantic through 2022. And it comes less than a month after President Obama used an obscure 1953 law to permanently ban drilling in some offshore areas in the Atlantic and Arctic.

These recent moves mark a change of course for Obama. Earlier in his presidency, he was much more pro-drilling, moving toward allowing new offshore oil and gas exploration in the Atlantic and Arctic. In fact, in 2014, the administration decided to allow seismic testing off the southern Atlantic coast.

But now Obama is looking to shore up his legacy — and looking ahead to a Trump administration that has pledged to boost oil and gas drilling — so he’s doing what he can to limit offshore development before he leaves office.

In the case of the seismic permits, though, companies can submit new requests after Donald Trump becomes president.

ghost reefs

Nearly all coral reefs will be ruined by climate change.

According to a study in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, 99 percent of the world’s reefs will be affected by coral bleaching by the end of this century if climate change continues apace.

When water is above ideal temperatures, coral expels the symbiotic algae that reside in its tissue and provide it with nutrients. This turns the reefs a ghostly white, and while the coral is not exactly dead at that point, it is more susceptible to disease — and death. A bleaching event on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef last year, for instance, left 67 percent of its shallow-water coral dead.

This isn’t just bad for the reefs themselves; it’s bad for the vast, biodiverse ecosystems that depend on them. That includes the humans who fish these reefs and who cater to reef-loving tourists. The National Marine Fisheries Service estimates that the commercial value of fisheries near coral reefs is over $100 million in the U.S. alone, and reef-related tourism generates billions of dollars a year.

Even if aggressive actions are taken to combat climate change, such as those pledged during the Paris climate talks, it could be too late to prevent mass bleaching events at many reefs, according to the study. Divers, you might want to book those trips sooner rather than later.

