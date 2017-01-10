Briefly

Canada knows climate change will hit us where it hurts — pizza and man caves.

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has graced the airwaves with a series of lighthearted commercials that make climate change personal.

The ads use humor to convey the everyday impacts of climate change — say, a young girl’s struggling snow-shoveling business — and inspire action.

These commercials aim to show Canadians (and anyone else watching, I’m sure) that nothing is safe when it comes to climate change. Not man caves, not Grandpa’s fishing stories, and not even pizza.

14 mins ago

Jeffer madness

REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Jeff Sessions has deep ties to a big electric utility, and that could create major conflicts of interest.

Confirmation hearings began Tuesday for Sessions, the president-elect’s pick for attorney general. In addition to asking questions about the Alabama senator’s racist, homophobic, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant positions, Democrats might want to probe Sessions’ connections to Southern Co., one of the largest electric utilities in the U.S.

The company, worth $47.8 billion, is the senator’s single largest corporate campaign donor, Bloomberg reports; Southern’s PACs and employees have funneled nearly $175,000 to his political campaigns since 1997. If Sessions is confirmed as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, he would be in a position to do favors for the company. Southern would be seriously affected by the Clean Power Plan, which regulates carbon emissions from electric utilities. And a power plant Southern is building in Kemper, Mississippi, is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sessions has also received campaign contributions from ExxonMobil, which has been accused of hiding its knowledge of climate change from shareholders and the public. There have been calls for the Justice Department to investigate Exxon’s actions, but they wouldn’t get anywhere under Sessions, who last year came out loudly against any such investigations.

As Jamie Henn at 350.org said, “There’s never been such a strident advocate for the fossil fuel industry nominated for the role of attorney general.”

2 hours ago

friends with benefits

REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

ExxonMobil could reap as much as $1 trillion under Trump, report says.

The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, released a report Tuesday morning that adds up the many ways in which the incoming Trump administration could enrich the world’s largest oil company.

The report comes a day before Rex Tillerson, Exxon’s former CEO, starts his nomination hearing to be President-elect Trump’s secretary of state.

In that role, Tillerson could do a lot for his former employer. The oil giant has massive holdings in foreign oil reserves and remains one of the biggest investors in the Canadian tar sands, with rights worth around $277 billion at current prices.

As it happens, the State Department is responsible for approving the fossil fuel infrastructure that could bring Canadian tar sands oil to the U.Smarket. Remember the Keystone XL pipeline? It could come back from the dead and get approved by Tillerson.

Tillerson could also undo sanctions on Russia that have blocked Exxon’s projects there, including a deal with Rosneft, the Russian state oil company, worth roughly $500 billion.

And then there are the Trump administration’s domestic plans to lift every restriction on extracting oil from public lands and offshore. The CAP report also figures that Trump’s Department of Justice is unlikely to investigate Exxon’s effort to mislead the public about climate change. Tally all the benefits and you get nearly $1 trillion.

So who was the biggest winner of the November election? According to the CAP report, ExxonMobil.

13 hours ago

RUNNING ON EMPTY

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A massive gas-price hike in Mexico is leading to frustration, violence, and death.

Gasoline and diesel have been subsidized and controlled by the national government, which has kept prices the same at state-run stations across the country, but now that’s changing — and the change is causing chaos.

Starting on New Year’s Day, the government of President Enrique Peña Nieto increased gas prices up to 20 percent. It’s part of an effort to bring foreign companies and competition into the country’s state-run energy market.

But significantly raising gas prices in a country that still runs on petroleum means that everything else gets more expensive, too. That’s why farmworkers and truckers are protesting the gas hike by blocking major highways and bringing traffic to a standstill. Uber has already raised its rates. Even weed prices are higher now. There is, of course, a hashtag: #gasolinazo.

Mexican citizens have taken to hijacking tankersrunning over police, and blocking the U.S.-Mexico border in order to show their unhappiness. In response, police have arrested more than 1,500 people and killed at least four.

Peña Nieto insists there’s no alternative to the gas hike — a stance that is further damaging an already unpopular president.

21 hours ago

California flooding on such a winter's day

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Can Californians blame climate change for their latest weather woes?

Maybe.

Heavy rains hammered Northern California and Nevada over the weekend, causing floods, power outages, and hundreds of evacuations. The storms, which could continue through Thursday, are caused by atmospheric rivers (bands of moisture in the sky) flowing from the Pacific Ocean to the West Coast.

Atmospheric river storms are nothing new. The West Coast gets 30 to 50 percent of its annual rainfall from these flows. But California’s atmospheric river storms will get more frequent, stronger, and more destructive as the climate warms. Whether that’s already happening is unclear.

“It’s tough to point at a given storm and say oh this is climate change,” hydrologist Michael Dettinger of the U.S. Geological Survey told Grist. “I don’t have the tools to tell you that in this case, climate change increased the odds of [California’s storms] by X amount,” he says. “But I can tell you that this is what climate change looks like.”

In the future, the West Coast can expect to see prolonged droughts punctuated by huge storms, he says. Strong droughts and floods are expected to increase at least 50 percent in California toward the end of this century.

22 hours ago

He reminded me with Science

Pete Souza / White House

While Trump tweets out insults, Obama publishes an article about clean energy in a scientific journal.

In the piece, which appeared in Science on Monday, the president outlines four reasons that “the trend toward clean energy is irreversible”:

1. Economic growth and cutting carbon emissions go hand in hand. Any economic strategy that doesn’t take climate change into account will result in fewer jobs and less economic growth in the long term.

2. Businesses know that reducing emissions can boost bottom lines and make shareholders happy. And efficiency boosts employment too: About 2.2 million Americans now have jobs related to energy efficiency, compared to about 1.1 million with fossil fuel jobs.

3. The market is already moving toward cleaner electricity. Natural gas is replacing coal, and renewable energy costs are falling dramatically — trends that will continue (even with a coal-loving president).

4. There’s global momentum for climate action. In 2015 in Paris, nearly 200 nations agreed to bring down carbon emissions.

“Despite the policy uncertainty that we face, I remain convinced that no country is better suited to confront the climate challenge and reap the economic benefits of a low-carbon future than the United States and that continued participation in the Paris process will yield great benefit for the American people, as well as the international community,” Obama concludes — optimistically.

23 hours ago