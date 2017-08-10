Briefly

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Canadians have eaten five tons of GMO salmon.

The news has alarmed anti-GMO groups, who point out that Drake’s people may not have known they were buying genetically engineered fish.

“The company did not disclose where the GM salmon fillets were sold or for what purpose, and we’re shocked to discover that they’ve entered the market at this time,” Lucy Sharratt of Canadian Biotechnology Action Network told the Guardian.

AquAdvantage salmon, which hit the market just this year, has drawn the interest of environmentalists because it requires much less feed than conventional salmon. It’s also raised in tanks on land, which reduces many of the problems with fish farming.

That’s because these fish are bred with a gene from a Chinook salmon and a growth promoter from an ocean pout (which is also a fish, not a seapunk band). The combination of the two allows the fish to grow more than twice as fast as other farmed salmon.

Companies are often scared to label foods with genetically engineered ingredients, but I’ve argued that labeling is in the best interest of both businesses and consumers.

2 hours ago

coal comfort

Reuters / Carlos Barria

The coal industry is still declining, so Trump is considering a bailout.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice — a recently rebranded Republican and coal and real estate millionaire — says that initial chats with Trump about his idea for a coal payment plan have been productive.

Here’s the plan: The Department of Homeland Security will pony up $15 for every ton of Appalachian coal burned by U.S. utilities, thus keeping the industry — and the communities that rely on it — alive. Justice says these payments are necessary, because West Virginia coal would be too expensive to compete otherwise.

But, issues. For one thing, $15 a ton is expensive. In 2016, 110 million tons of Appalachian coal were burned — meaning a subsidy would’ve cost the United States $1.65 billion. For another, the industry has been shrinking for a while and shows no signs of stopping.

Instead of a bailout, why not a buyout of the U.S. coal industry? Vox outlined a plan that would actually be cheaper than Justice’s bailout: Just buy all the coal companies and pay to retrain employees. After all, transitioning away from coal is still the best option — for the planet, for energy, and for coal communities themselves.

1 hour ago

fake it 'til you make it

Shutterstock

A Swiss town wants to save their local glacier with artificial snow.

Pontresina residents enlisted a retired glaciologist, Hans Oerlemans, to help them save a nearby glacier that had long been a draw for tourists. Once just a short walk from the train station, the tip of the glacier had retreated so far up the valley that it’s no longer visible from the road.

Oerlemans calculated that the glacier could be saved with the help of a couple thousand energy-efficient snow machines. By piling on fake snow in the spring and summer — half a square kilometer of the stuff — the most melt-prone sections of the ice could be protected. In time, Oerlemans says, the glacier’s retreat could be halted and even — after 10 or 15 years of this — reversed. The community is running a test this summer.

It would not be the first time a glacier has gotten some TLC from concerned individuals. In 2014, artists installed a giant fleece blanket on a Swedish mountain, reflecting sun and keeping the ice insulated during summer months.

Think of it as small-batch, local, artisanal geoengineering — not the most practical plan, but so crazy it just might work. As for the other 198,000 glaciers at risk from climate change, we might need to think a little bigger.

4 hours ago

doesn't give a hoot

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump is going easy on polluters.

According to a new study from the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project, the current presidential administration has collected fewer civil penalties and filed fewer environmental enforcement suits against polluting companies than the Obama, Clinton, and George W. Bush administrations did at the same point in office.

The analysis assesses agreements made in the Environmental Protection Agency’s civil enforcement cases. For abuses under laws like the Clean Air Act, the Trump administration has collected just $12 million in civil penalties, a drop of 60 percent from the average of the other administrations. Trump’s EPA has lodged 26 environmental lawsuits compared to 31, 34, and 45 by Bush, Obama, and Clinton, respectively.

The marked decrease in enforcement likely has to do with the EPA’s deregulatory agenda. Since confirmed, administrator Scott Pruitt has systematically tried to knock out key environmental regulations, especially those created during Obama’s tenure.

The Project notes that its assessment is only of a six-month period, so future enforcement could catch Trump up to his predecessors. Or he’ll continue to look the other way.

“I’ve seen the pendulum swing,” said Bruce Buckheit, who worked in EPA enforcement under Clinton and then Bush, “but never as far as what appears to be going on today.”

5 hours ago

If you build it, they will come

Shutterstock

As transit ridership dips, people flock to L.A.’s new train lines.

The city of freeways is building light rail, and passengers are hopping on board.

We’ve seen a general decline in transit riders around the country as the economy has improved, gas prices have fallen, and public transport systems have aged. But Los Angeles is bucking that trend.

Take the Expo line, which opened in May 2016 and runs from downtown L.A. to the beach. It carried an average of 64,000 riders each weekday in June 2017 — an increase of almost 20,000 riders from a year earlier. Officials had predicted the line wouldn’t get that popular until 2030.

Nearly 70 percent of Expo line riders reported that they hadn’t used mass transit regularly before the line opened, and more than half of those new riders had switched from cars, according to the Washington Post.

That’s just one light-rail route. Here’s a peek at the L.A.’s plans to expand its lines by 2040:

View post on imgur.com

For years, Angelenos thought that only the efforts of a hostile dictator would allow them to travel freely across their city. Now, they’ve found another way.

1 day ago

Do you sea the change?

Mike Cohen

It’s been flooding a lot lately and new research might explain why.

It turns out that sea level along North Carolina’s coast south of Cape Hatteras has been rising six times faster than the long-term global rate, according to scientists at the University of Florida.

While it’s easy to think that sea-level rise is a uniform phenomenon, it actually differs from place to place, making some places “hotspots” of rising waters. The researchers believe the North Carolina hotspot to be the result of two large-scale atmospheric patterns — the El Niño cycle and the North Atlantic Oscillation — which intersect offshore and push up water. These patterns could be behind sea level rises that have inundated coastal communities in recent years.

Silver lining: If the researchers are right, this might help them more accurately predict when and where tidal flooding will happen in the future, since these hotspots tend to move up and down the coast with shifting atmospheric pressure. This could be used to warn coastal communities of future flooding and give them a chance to prepare rather than be taken by surprise.

1 day ago