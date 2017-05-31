Briefly

The high cost of low prices

Melting ice bits in the sea
Carbon is just too damn cheap.

Experts think the price of carbon should be $100 a ton. The U.S. price just dropped to $3.

That team of experts, led by Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz and former World Bank chief economist Nicholas Stern, published a report this week saying that the world needs much higher carbon taxes to prevent two degrees of global warming. Specifically, they suggest prices ranging from $40 to $80 per metric ton of CO2 by 2020 and $50 to $100 per ton by 2030.

In the United States, we’re a wee bit short of that benchmark. In fact, the lowest of these targets doesn’t even show up on the y-axis of the most recent graph showing carbon prices.

And these aren’t even metric tons! Short tons are a little bit smaller than metric tons.

It doesn’t look much better in Europe, where carbon is running around $6.

OK, OK, so all this is a little like me comparing my jogging pace with Usain Bolt’s top sprinting speed, but it shouldn’t be.

4 hours ago

You Oughta Know

Hillary Clinton has a few words on Trump’s plans for the Paris Agreement.

Life is short, words are precious, and extremely rash decisions should be called out as such. These are the lessons you learn, it seems, if you have your heart ripped out and trampled by the U.S. electoral college.

At a coding conference in California hosted by the tech news site Recode, Clinton gave a blunt indictment of President Trump’s alleged exit from the Paris Agreement.

“The president is a very impulsive, reactive personality. So, if we all like the Paris Agreement, he may decide to get out of it, not even understanding one bit about what that means,” she said.

Clinton went on to call an exit from the agreement “incredibly foolish” and “really stupid” from a diplomatic and economic perspective, to say nothing of its climate implications. “Part of what keeps us going is America’s word is good,” she said. “They’re looking to throw all that out the window.”

Now, our word verges on literal meaninglessness.

2 hours ago

Pricele$$, The 2009 Birdman Album

ExxonMobil can’t ignore climate change — because it’s bad business.

It’s a bizarre world where massive financial institutions and oil companies offer more hope for climate action than the president, but that’s where we are — welcome!

On Wednesday, a (very tame) uprising broke out at the ExxonMobil shareholders meeting in Dallas. A majority — 62 percent — of the company’s investor institutions voted for Exxon to examine how climate policies and changing consumer behavior will affect its assets. The resolution called for a comprehensive annual report on climate and its business. ExxonMobil’s leading shareholders are the investment management companies BlackRock and Vanguard, which collectively control over $9 trillion of the world’s assets.

The shareholders’ resolution doesn’t vibe, to put it lightly, with ExxonMobil’s management. Last year, according to The Guardian, only 38 percent of shareholders supported the same resolution.

New York Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, representing the New York Common Retirement Fund (an ExxonMobil shareholder), said in a statement: “Climate change is one of the greatest long-term risks we face in our portfolio and has direct impact on the core business of ExxonMobil. The burden is now on ExxonMobil to respond swiftly and demonstrate that it takes shareholder concerns about climate risk seriously.”

Psst — if you want to get your own financial institutions to divest from fossil fuel companies, here’s a good start.

4 hours ago

Only you can prevent alternative facts

Can you “vaccinate” against climate denial?

Since the dawn of scientific consensus on climate change, there has been climate denial. Realists have tried to undermine skepticism through political tactics, public shaming, and shouting facts into the void. Now, scientists have pinpointed a novel approach to defend against pervasive climate denial: “inoculation messages.”

Recent research has found that people are more able to identify misinformation if first notified it will be coming their way — and it works whether or not they accept climate science.

In one recent study, participants were informed of Big Tobacco’s use of fake experts to minimize the health impacts of tobacco, which was then compared to tactics used to spread climate denial. By the end of the study, “inoculated” participants held less extreme views on climate science than their unvaccinated peers.

Michelle Nijhuis writes for Vox that it’s also important to start discussions with basic facts — of the non-alternative variety — and then segue into correcting common misconceptions, not the other way around. Repeat vaccinations are key, too.

As cognitive scientist John Cook told Nijhuis, “nobody likes to be misled, no matter their politics.”

5 hours ago

Grist 50

Meet the fixer: This strategist trains clean energy leaders.

Back when Jackie Weidman was a special assistant at the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank, she recognized a gap in clean-energy leadership: Where were all the young people? She knew that tackling the challenges posed by climate change would require a whole new skillset.

For Weidman, that meant stepping up to recruit, train, and network the talent to help lead this new workforce. “It’s really important that our generation is stepping up and leading companies and other organizations,” she says. This thinking laid the groundwork for what would become the Clean Energy Leadership Institute.

Since 2013, Weidman’s D.C.-based group has trained more than 150 young professionals. The organization has already made an impact: Two CELI fellows, for example, recently coordinated a city-wide energy assessment competition between D.C. university student groups, who in turn helped 46 city businesses find $126,000 in energy savings. Weidman is now building out the effort nationwide. The first set of Bay Area fellows will be announced soon.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

15 hours ago

spoiler alert

We’re literally losing sleep over climate change.

Higher temperatures at night mean more trouble sleeping, according to a new study in Science Advances. (Duh, sweaty toss-and-turners the world over say.)

The researchers used a 2002-2011 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to match up 795,000 people’s reported sleep quality with nighttime temperature records. Sure enough, hotter nights were more likely to correspond with people reporting insufficient sleep. The effect was worse among the elderly and lower-income participants — though other factors, such as sleep disorders and taxing work schedules, likely also take their toll on those populations.

While climate change is causing temperatures to get higher in general, it’s raising nighttime temperatures in particular, the Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer explains. Heat-trapping greenhouse gases continue to keep things toasty long after the sun has set.

So if you were planning to try to sleep through the next few years of terrible news (look, we know the feeling), think again.

1 day ago