Briefly

Stuff that matters

really windy city

Shutterstock

Chicago wants to dominate in renewable energy.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced this week that the city plans to power all of its public buildings with clean energy by 2025.

To put things in perspective, Chicago’s municipal buildings and equipment account for about 8 percent of the city’s electricity consumption. If Chicago follows through on the commitment, it’ll beat out Las Vegas to become the largest U.S. city to make the transition.

Chicago plans to meet its goal through a combination of solar and wind projects in the city, clean energy supplied by utilities, and renewable energy credits.

“As the Trump administration pulls back on building a clean energy economy, Chicago is doubling down,” said Emanuel. He was referring to President Trump’s recent executive order aimed at dismantling President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which was intended to move the country toward renewable energy.

We’ve said that cities would lead the way on climate change in the Trump era, and now Chicago is showing how that’s done.

2 hours ago

The mouse that roared

B Brown / Shutterstock.com

A tiny Iowa paper just won a Pulitzer Prize for tackling farm pollution.

This year’s prize for editorial writing went to Art Cullen at the Storm Lake Times. His winning series of editorials was about the fertilizer runoff that contaminates rivers that provide drinking water for the people of Des Moines.

The Des Moines Water Works got tired of spending millions of dollars to filter nitrate pollution out of the city’s water supply, so it sued upstream regulators, as Grist reported in 2015. As the lawsuit progressed, Cullen revealed in his editorials that big-ag corporations were helping to fund the defense against the case.

Cullen is clearly on the side of water drinkers. That didn’t blind him to the arguments of farmers: “We understand why agriculture objects,” he wrote. Farmers have built their livelihoods within a system that has long allowed them to dump massive amounts of fertilizer into waterways. Some farmers argue that if cities now want cleaner water, they should pay for it. But Cullen argued that it’s the farmers’ responsibility to keep pollution out of the water.

A federal judge dismissed the Des Moines Water Works’ lawsuit last month, and some Iowa lawmakers are trying to dismantle the Water Works.

The Pulitzer now provides some vindication not just to Cullen but to the others pushing to clean up Iowa’s water.

7 hours ago

We Did This To Ourselves

Jagz Mario

Our plan for Earth Day is to ponder whether feminism is dead.

The Independence Institute has put out some communications around Earth Day that, even in this cynical day and age, constitute a master class in public trolling.

The Colorado-based “think tank,” which receives much of its funding from conservative groups such as the Koch brothers’ foundations and the NRA, wonders: Why aren’t we celebrating fossil fuels for Earth Day? They are, after all, a product of the Earth.

Amy Oliver Cooke, director of the institute’s Energy Policy Center, went two steps further to burst blood vessels in the eyeballs of feminists and environmentalists alike, as ThinkProgress reports:

“Fossil fuels seem to get left out of the Earth Day celebration,” she said via email. “As an energy feminist  —  pro-choice in energy sources  —  I feel it’s important to have hydrocarbons equally represented.”

Perhaps when I declined to invite Chris Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, and an anthropomorphized corset to my International Women’s Day brunch, I was not being inclusive enough.

Hang Cooke’s quote on the wall next to a freeze frame from any Meghan Trainor video as a commemorative shrine to late-capitalist feminism.

9 hours ago

Grist 50

Rachel Hershberger

Meet the fixer: This farmer champions efficiency.

In the United States, 40 percent of the food we produce isn’t eaten. Ben Hartman is trying to put a dent in that figure. Inspired by Toyota’s “lean” approach to manufacturing, a production strategy geared around minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency, Hartman and his wife, Rachel Hershberger, have applied some of the most rigorous practices of industrial manufacturing to their small produce farm in northern Indiana.

Six years in, Clay Bottom Farm is more profitable than ever. But it’s also smaller — just one acre, down from three when they started. Hartman and Hershberger grow only 30 types of fruits and veggies, the varieties CSA and restaurant customers like best, and strategically stagger planting and harvest schedules to maximize crop yield. They’ve even eliminated excess tools and equipment. Hartman says they have one-fifth the amount of wasted produce each week now compared with when they started.

In 2015, Hartman shared what he’s learned so far in his book The Lean Farm, and he’s currently working on a companion guide that’s specifically geared toward small-scale vegetable farmers. “We need small farmers more than ever, but it’s a very tight marketplace,” he says. “My mission is to give small farms the tools they need to be competitive.”

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

18 hours ago

wake-up call

Shutterstock

A black community in Oakland says pollution is violating its civil rights.

Residents of West Oakland charge in a federal civil rights complaint filed last week that diesel emissions around the Port of Oakland are compromising their health. They experience higher incidence of asthma (particularly in young children), increased risk of heart disease and cancer, and a life expectancy that’s nine years shorter than in more affluent pockets of the city.

According to a 2013 study by the nonprofit Pacific Institute, West Oakland has 90 times more diesel pollution per square mile on average than the rest of California.

“Our complaint is that since 2010, the City of Oakland and the Port of Oakland would not do a comprehensive emission-reduction plan around this property, which they are expanding to bring in new commodities,” says Margaret Gordon of the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project.

A Port of Oakland representative pointed out that it’s made progress in detoxifying the air: Since 2005, diesel emissions have decreased by 98 percent and ship emissions by 76 percent.

The EPA’s Office of Civil Rights is infamously nonresponsive to complaints of this sort — and that’s even before Trump took office. But as California tries to position itself as a national example of environmental stewardship, perhaps this filing could shake city and port officials into action.

1 day ago

coral exam

Greg Torda/ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies

The Great Barrier Reef has been brutally bleached for the second year in a row.

Contrary to what you may have heard, the reef isn’t dead — not yet. But aerial surveys show that 900 miles of the 1,400-mile-long reef have been severely bleached in the past two years.

Bleaching occurs when warm water causes stressed-out corals to expel symbiotic algae from their tissues; corals then lose their color and their chief source of food, making them more likely to die.

Last year’s El Niño–induced bleaching event was devastating, knocking out two-thirds of the corals in the northern section of the reef. We’d hoped that 2017 would bring cooler temperatures, giving the fragile ecosystem some much needed R&R.

Instead, temperatures on Australia’s east coast were still hotter than average in the early months of this year, and on top of that, the reef’s midsection took a hit from a big cyclone in March.

ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies

This is the first time the reef has experienced back-to-back annual bleaching events. If this keeps happening, it’ll quash the reef’s chances for recovery and regrowth, a process that can take a decade or longer under normal conditions.

Under the abnormal conditions of climate change, though, there is little reprieve — unless we, y’know, address the root of the problem itself.

1 day ago