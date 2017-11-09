Briefly

CO2-faced

Climate science foe Lamar Smith says geoengineering is ‘worth exploring.’

In a joint subcommittee hearing held on Wednesday, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chair Lamar Smith said the technology “could have positive effects on the Earth’s atmosphere” and “reduce global temperatures or pull excess greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere.”

Geoengineering is an umbrella term for a variety of deliberate interventions in Earth’s climatic system that could counteract the effects of global warming. There are two main categories of geoengineering: carbon dioxide removal and solar radiation management. But neither can fully substitute for climate change mitigation — the reduction of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite Smith’s endorsement of geoengineering, his opening statement made it clear that he’s still unwilling to talk about the reasons why the technology is being researched in the first place: “The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the viability of geoengineering … The hearing is not a platform to further the debate about climate change.” Huh?

Smith’s days as a representative in Congress are limited. He recently announced he would be retiring in 2018.

crash course

Trump’s pick for environmental adviser got grilled on climate change. It was a trainwreck.

Kathleen Hartnett White, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality, stammered through her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

When Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, a Democrat, asked if she believes climate change is real, she wavered but settled on the right answer: “I am uncertain. No, I’m not. I jumped ahead. Climate change is of course real.”

That’s a surprise. Hartnett White, a former chair of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, has a long history of challenging climate science and promoting fossil fuels. Notably, she has said that carbon dioxide isn’t a pollutant.

But that’s not to say she’s made peace with established science. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, quizzed Hartnett White over how much excess heat in the atmosphere is absorbed by oceans. “I believe there are differences of opinions on that,” she said, “that there’s not one right answer.” For the record, the number is about 90 percent.

Then things got bizarre. Appearing frustrated with equivocating answers, Whitehouse pressed her on basic laws of nature, like whether heat makes water expand. “I do not have any kind of expertise or even much layman study of the ocean dynamics and the climate-change issue,” she said.

Watch below, if you dare:

After the hearing, Whitehouse tweeted, “I don’t even know where to begin … she outright rejects basic science.”

lost in the corn maze

Is the end near for the green biofuel dream?

The goal of turning corn stalks into auto fuel just lost a major champion as DowDuPont  announced that it’s selling its flagship cellulosic ethanol plant, effectively abandoning efforts to master the fledgling technology.

Cellulosic ethanol is better than regular old ethanol because it uses less land. Regular ethanol is made from corn grain, while cellulosic comes from the inedible parts of the plant, allowing farmers to produce food and fuel in the same field.

But turning these corn cobs and husks into affordable fuel has proved difficult and expensive. And, after the merger between Dow and DuPont, the new company is looking to shed $3 billion in costs.

A year ago I reported on efforts to make cellulosic ethanol competitive, writing: “If anyone’s going to tough out the effort to make cellulosic ethanol, it’s DuPont, which has a long history of sinking years into research and development before bringing a profitable and transformative product to market.”

Oops.

Maybe regulators should take this as an object lesson when deciding whether to allow other  agribusiness giants to merge, like the one pending between Monsanto and Bayer. The companies argue that Ginormous Merged Organizations (GMOs) can spur more innovation, but consolidation often means the opposite.

green wave election

Tuesday’s elections brought coast-to-coast victories for U.S. climate action.

Many climate-friendly mayors were elected — most notably in New York City, Boston, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Charlotte, St. Petersburg, St. Paul, and Seattle.

More highlights from a big day for climate policy:

  • New Jersey: Governor-elect Phil Murphy, a Democrat,  campaigned on a climate-friendly platform that included a pledge to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the largest market-based carbon-trading platform in the country. (Outgoing Governor Chris Christie withdrew Jersey from RGGI in 2011.) Murphy also wants to make Jersey the second state in the country, after Hawaii, to commit to a path to 100-percent renewable energy.
  • Virginia: Newly-elected Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is expected to push for his state to join RGGI.
  • Washington state: A special election for a state Senate seat tipped the balance of power to allow Governor Jay Inslee to pursue his pro-climate agenda.
  • Miami: Voters passed a $200 million bond issue aimed at preparing the city for sea-level rise.
  • Denver: A green roof initiative passed, which would mandate either solar panels or gardens on top of every new large building.

The results send a clear message: Climate action will continue to move ahead at the local and state level, even with a climate denier as president.

not exactly a rocket scientist

The Senate just approved Trump’s pick for NASA chief. You can probably guess what he thinks about climate change.

On Wednesday, the Senate Commerce Committee confirmed Oklahoma Republican Jim Bridenstine for the top position at NASA. A single vote clinched the nomination, over opposition from all 13 Democrats on the panel. Next, he’ll face a vote by the full Senate.

Democrats raised many questions during Bridenstine’s nomination, including why a conservative climate skeptic with little scientific or technical experience should lead a non-partisan research administration. NASA is best known for its missions to space, but the agency’s Earth Science Division makes a critical contribution to our understanding of climate change.

And, guess what, Bridenstine has a history of climate change denial. In a Senate hearing last week, the congressman did admit that humans have “contributed to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” but, when asked to expand on the extent of those contributions, replied, “That is a question I do not have an answer to.” (He’s also spoken out against the legalization of gay marriage in the past.)

NASA’s previous administrator Charles Bolden was unanimously voted into the position, which may have had something to do with his experience as a professional astronaut. Under the Trump administration, apparently, the job qualifications are somewhat more lax.

Nice Things Happen Sometimes

Trump’s election pushed young people to run for office — and a bunch of them won.

Among those wins: 28 first-time candidates endorsed by Run for Something, an organization that’s worked to get young, progressive candidates in local seats across the country. That’s 40 percent of the entire cohort of this election’s candidates backed by the organization.

The candidates ran for offices like city council, mayor, and state legislature, often facing the uphill battle of running against an incumbent. Matt Shorraw, a 26-year-old grad student, won the mayoral election in his hometown of Monessen, Pennsylvania.

This is where things get *~*juicy*~*: Shorraw defeated incumbent Democratic mayor, 80-year-old Lou Mavrakis, in May’s primary election. In June 2016, Mavrakis invited Donald Trump to visit the town on the campaign trail to relay his promises of reinvigorating the steel industry in the region. (Monessen went for Clinton in the election, and the steel industry has yet to be reinvigorated.)

Despite losing the primary, Mavrakis staged a potentially unlawful attempt to encourage senior citizens of Monessen to write him in on the ballot. Now, 300 questionable absentee ballots have been detained by a county judge.

Never say southwestern Pennsylvania local politics aren’t SCANDALOUS! Anyway, here’s our guide on how to run for local office.

