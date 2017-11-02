Briefly

Climate science opponent Lamar Smith will retire from Congress.

The Republican representative announced on Thursday that he would not seek reelection after his term ends next year.

The longtime Texas representative has served as the chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee for the last six years. He used his position to subpoena government scientists and hold hearings to question the scientific consensus on climate change.

Smith has also been trying to pass his Science Advisory Board Reform Act — which would block scientists who receive EPA grants from advising the agency — only to be stymied by the Senate. The Trump administration has given him better luck. Earlier this week, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt effectively turned Smith’s act into EPA policy, opening up the agency’s advisory boards to industry-friendly experts who will likely push for lax regulations.

Lamar Smith called Pruitt’s move a “special occasion.” Two days later, he celebrated by announcing another special occasion: his upcoming retirement! Climate hawks found reason to celebrate, too.

Covfefe kurfluffle

Russia scandal forces Sam Clovis out of a top USDA position.

Earlier this week, we found out that Clovis, who Trump nominated to be the chief scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, encouraged George Papadopoulos to attend an off-the-record meeting with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, Clovis withdrew from consideration for the position. In a letter to the president, Clovis wrote: “The relentless assaults on you and your team seem to be a blood sport that only increases in intensity each day. As I am focused on your success and the success of this Administration, I do not want to be a distraction or negative influence, particularly with so much important work left to do for the American people.”

Democrats, and many scientists, had objected to a man with no background in science or agriculture taking the top science position at the USDA. Even Clovis admitted that he had no relevant experience in agriculture or the natural sciences.

But it was the Russia investigation, not the lack of qualification, that sunk his nomination.

This doesn’t mean Clovis is leaving Washington. For now, he’ll continue in his role as the USDA’s senior White House adviser.

Men Again

Rick Perry made a jaw-dropping attempt to get in on the sexual assault debate.

On Thursday morning, our idea oven of an Energy Secretary popped open and out came the sloppiest word casserole ever made.

Basically: Expanding fossil fuels in Africa could help prevent sexual assault, presumably because fossil fuels produce light.

Here is an incomplete list of problems with this statement.

  1. Oh my god.
  2. SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE ON.
  3. There are sources of light that are not fossil fuels.
  4. SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS, RAMPANTLY, IN “RIGHTEOUS” PLACES. WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE ON.
  5. Here are some non-fossil fuel sources that generate light: Solar power. Wind power. Hydropower. Just the sun all by itself, up in the sky! The moon, too, sometimes!
  6. SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS, IN EXTREMELY WELL-DOCUMENTED FORM, IN PLACES WHERE FOSSIL FUELS ARE PRODIGIOUSLY SPEWING FROM THE GROUND.
  7. I’m going to die!
  8. SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS IN SO MANY PLACES, IN SO MANY CIRCUMSTANCES, IN SO MANY VARYING DEGREES OF DARKNESS AND LIGHT, THAT TO ATTEMPT TO SHOEHORN THE ISSUE INTO ONE OF THE RELATIVELY FEW CONVERSATIONS WHERE IT HAS NO LOGICAL PLACE IS KIND OF MIND-BOGGLINGLY OFFENSIVE.

Fossil fuels don’t prevent sexual assault. Men do! The end.

junk food

Sea creatures may be eating all that plastic because it tastes delicious.

Poor dumb turtles and fish, always chomping on the ubiquitous plastic in the water by accident — or so the story went, until a handful of recent studies suggested sea creatures may actually be choosing to eat plastic.

In one of these experiments, researchers took single grains of sand and particles of microplastic — both around the same size and shape — and dropped them onto coral polyps. The tiny creatures responded to the plastic the same way they would to a tasty piece of food, stuffing the bits of trash into their mouths like so many Snickers Minis.

“Plastics may be inherently tasty,” Austin Allen, a study coauthor and marine science doctoral student at Duke University, told the Washington Post.

Coral polyps rely on chemical sensors — taste buds, essentially — to determine whether something is edible or not. And they were repeatedly chosing to swallow plastic during the study. Only once in 10 trials did a polyp make the same mistake with sand. In fact, the cleaner and fresher and more plastic-y the plastic was, the more readily the coral gulped it down.

While the long-term effects of the plastic-saturation of the planet are still unknown, this research suggests that accidentally tasty microplastics could pose an extra hazard to already beleaguered corals around the world.

Mean power plan

The Clean Power Plan’s health benefits are better than ever, Trump’s EPA discovers.

The climate rule would prevent 4,500 premature deaths per year by 2030, according to a recent study by the EPA. President Donald Trump still plans to repeal it, though.

The Clean Power Plan, finalized by the Obama administration in 2015, targets U.S. coal-fired power plants in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The rule encourages a shift away from coal toward cleaner power sources like natural gas, wind, and solar.

The plan would decrease the United States’ contribution to climate change, but that’s not all.

Coal-fired power plants emit high levels of harmful pollutants, which are linked to a host of health conditions including heart disease and lung cancer. Plants that rely on natural gas and renewables produce fewer of those pollutants.

That’s why the Obama administration projected the rule could save 1,500 to 3,600 lives every year. But the Trump administration’s more recent analysis now puts that number much higher.

Regardless of how many lives it could save, the EPA claims that the plan was an overreach of the agency’s authority in the first place. However, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt doesn’t currently have a plan to replace it.

the piper pays

EPA is charging ExxonMobil $2.5 million for polluting Gulf Coast communities for decades.

The civil settlement comes after allegations that eight of its chemical plants in Texas and Louisiana violated the Clean Air Act by releasing excess emissions.

Those pollutants include volatile organic compounds that can cause asthma, leukemia, and adverse reproductive health effects in people who are chronically exposed. In addition to the civil settlement, Exxon must spend $300 million to retrofit its Gulf Coast plants to pollute less.

“Exxon has been breaking the law and polluting our air for too long,” Environment Texas Director Luke Metzger said in a statement applauding the announcement.

Beaumont, Texas, residents first filed a complaint to the EPA 17 years ago, charging environmental racism because the neighborhood next to the facility was 95 percent African American. People there face cancer risk from air pollution that is 54 times higher than the national average, according to EPA data. An investigation by the Intercept found black residents in that county experience cancer-death rates significantly higher compared to state and national rates.

While the EPA has touted the settlement as proof that the Trump administration is serious about enforcing environmental laws, advocates say the civil settlement doesn’t go far enough to hold Exxon accountable for years of harm.

