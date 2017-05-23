upset the agenda
Congress is not happy about Trump’s budget taking away environmental protections.
On Tuesday, Trump released his fleshed-out 2018 budget as expected. Democrat and Republican representatives were upset by the following cuts:
- The Great Lakes program would be eliminated. According to Rep. Dan Kildee, a Michigan Democrat, “In eliminating Great Lakes restoration funding, President Trump is threatening our state’s jobs, our livelihood, and our way of life.”
- Crop insurance, which protects farmers in case of crop loss, would be cut 36 percent. Rep. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, called these cuts “misguided” and said that they “fail to address the biggest drivers of debt in our country.”
- Many water-related programs would be eliminated, like rural water assistance and grants that clean up abandoned mines. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, said that Trump “wants to slash the basic programs that keep Texas drinking water clean, stop diseases from spreading, and care for vulnerable seniors.”
- Several coastal funds face cuts or elimination, such as grants for projects like erosion management. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, called this a “deal breaker.”
One lawmaker, however, was excited about the 31 percent cut to the EPA: Sen. James Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican who led many attacks on EPA as head of the Environment and Public Works Committee. The EPA is “one of, if not the most, bloated federal agencies,” he said.