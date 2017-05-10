Briefly

flare-up

Congress unexpectedly failed to repeal a key Obama climate policy.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted down a resolution to overturn restrictions on methane emissions.

The methane rule, which the Department of the Interior issued in November, requires oil and gas companies to reduce “flaring” and other wastes of natural gas on public lands. According to DOI, between 2009 and 2015 — before the rule was finalized — gas producers lost enough natural gas to fuel 6 million homes.

To repeal Obama-era regulations, Congress has been using its favorite tool: the 1996 Congressional Review Act. The CRA allows Congress to overturn regulations within 60 legislative days after they are finished.

Before Trump took office, Congress had only successfully used the CRA once. Since January, legislators have used it 13 times, and Trump has signed 11 of those resolutions into law. Congress has repealed rules designed to protect water from mining pollution, require fossil fuel companies to divulge payouts to foreign governments, and keep the government from withholding funds from health care providers that perform abortions.

Wednesday’s surprise defeat demonstrates that the CRA is a fickle beast. Republican senators John McCain (Ariz.), Susan Collins (Maine), and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) all voted against the resolution.

Now, the CRA window is closing: The deadline to introduce new resolutions passed last week.

22 mins ago

Grist 50

Anya Kulscar

Meet the fixer: This architect designs better neighborhoods.

Sustainable development projects sound nice on paper, but they often overlook the communities most in need of a revamp. Erick Rodriguez, a native of California, has brought a background in urban design and a knack for community engagement to the city of Cleveland. He’s specifically focused on underserved neighborhoods like Kinsman, where 51 percent of residents live in poverty and 96 percent of residents are black.

Through the Rose Architectural Fellowship, a program that pairs young designers and community developers, Rodriguez has helped neighborhoods focus on tenets of sustainability, like food access. The company he works for, Burten, Bell, Carr Development, has launched a teaching kitchen, a mobile market program that distributes fresh fruit and vegetables, and an urban farming initiative — all in Kinsman.

Rodriguez also works with residents in the Climate Ambassadors program, which offers grants and workshops to community members who want to lead their own development projects. Rodriguez says his efforts are designed to connect people back to the land where they live, even as the planet changes. “Especially within communities of color, we’ve been taken away from our relationship to the earth,” he says.

Next up for Rodriguez: a recycled water project at Burten, Bell, Carr’s office building and a small-business incubator called the Box Spot, which will be housed in recycled shipping containers.

9 hours ago

Developing Situation

There’s an ongoing emergency at the largest nuclear waste storage site in the U.S.

Around 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, 400 square feet of soil caved in at the juncture of two several hundred foot–long tunnels housing radioactive material at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington.

The tunnels are located next to the long-defunct plutonium uranium extraction facility, called PUREX. The Hanford Emergency Information website reports there’s no sign of contaminant release.

Between 8:30 and noon, an alert cautioning people within PUREX facility boundary to evacuate expanded to a site-wide state of emergency, with all employees instructed to shelter in place, a spokesperson for Hanford’s Emergency Operation Center said.

“All employees are accounted for, no injuries, and no evidence of a radiological release,” he explained in a Facebook Live video.

Hanford Site

Hanford was a plutonium-enrichment site opened in World War II as part of the effort to build an atom bomb. It was decommissioned 30 years ago, and nuclear waste cleanup started two years later. Today, more than 9,000 people work at the site, which is 200 miles southeast of Seattle and just over 50 miles due east of the Yakima Indian Reservation.

“This is a serious situation, and ensuring the safety of the workers and the community is the top priority,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a statement.

We’ll update this post with new information as it’s available.

22 hours ago

Bathtub bubbles

Shutterstock

Some methane emissions could actually slow climate change.

Yes, methane is still a super powerful greenhouse gas, roughly 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide over the course of a century. But a recent study suggests that melting methane in the Arctic is absorbing 230 times more greenhouse gas than it releases.

That’s surprising because so-called “methane seeps” have been considered a harbinger of climate catastrophe. There’s tons of this potent greenhouse gas locked up in icy crystals worldwide — more than the total remaining fossil fuels. As the Earth warms up, these frozen deposits have been percolating up through the water. And when methane reaches the atmosphere, it fuels global warming.

But there’s a wrinkle. In a paper just published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists studying columns of methane bubbles in the Arctic discovered that another process is offsetting the effects of methane emissions. Rising methane bubbles have been carrying nutrients up from the sea bed, fertilizing billions of tiny water plants. And those plants have been gobbling up carbon.

This is great news, but it’s also one finding from one specific time and place. It might not work the same way on the other side of the world, and it almost certainly won’t work in the winter, when perpetual darkness keeps marine plants from growing and sucking up carbon.

22 hours ago

Grist 50

Dean Mosiman

Meet the fixer: This civil servant cooks up smart food policy.

It’s mind-bogglingly difficult to budge the ginormous, two-headed problem of hunger and obesity. That’s why George Reistad has unleashed dozens of different food-related projects as food czar for the city of Madison, Wisconsin.

Reistad issues both municipal and foundation grants to organizations with smart ideas, like the school that wanted to build a salad bar or the medical clinic that has started giving low-income patients vouchers for the food co-op across the street. He’s also working with the Latino Chamber of Commerce and a small grocery store to set up a delivery program for people paying for food with government benefits — residents who often have a hard time getting across town to go shopping.

Reistad has been on the job for less than a year, and he’s excited about what’s to come. “It’s just great to see the work taking root in the community around me,” he says. His efforts could provide a model for breaking down our giant food problems, piece by piece.

1 day ago

copy and paste

Daniel X. O'Neil

Chicago just posted all the climate data deleted by Trump’s EPA.

The EPA’s climate change webpage was taken down for revisions last month to “reflect EPA’s priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt.” It’s apparently still being updated. (We checked, so you don’t have to.)

The page — which explained the basics of climate science and how it affects us — now has a new home: The City of Chicago’s website.

“Here in Chicago, we know climate change is real, and we will continue to take action to fight it,” reads a statement city officials added to what is essentially a direct facsimile of what was once on the EPA’s site.

An archived “Jan. 19 snapshot”  of the climate science page is still linked on the EPA site, but there’s one tiny problem: As Climate Central reported, the archive is missing information.

“The Trump administration can attempt to erase decades of work from scientists and federal employees on the reality of climate change,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a press release, “but burying your head in the sand doesn’t erase the problem.”

In April, Chicago pledged to power its municipal buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. It’s one of many cities committing to clean energy while the federal government backslides.

May 8, 2017