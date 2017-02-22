Congressional climate deniers are getting called on their BS at town halls this week.

It turns out plenty of their constituents DO care about climate change, clean water, and environmental regulation, and they’re using the Congressional recess to make their voices heard.

Take, for example, Virginia Rep. Dave Brat, who probably expected a friendly reception from a Trump-supporting town in his district. Instead, reports the Washington Post, more than 150 people crowded into the small room to grill Brat on everything from the EPA to the Flint water crisis.

When asked if he denies climate change, Brat tried to joke “No, the climate changes all the time.” The angry crowd yelled back: “Answer the question!” And then there was this:

Here's a transcript of the amazing town hall exchange where Virginia Rep. Dave Brat said economic growth is how to protect the environment: pic.twitter.com/ggQjohNRpR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2017

Want to make sure your representative gets the same message while on break from Washington? You can find a list of town hall meetings here — assuming they haven’t been cancelled by politicians afraid of straight talk from their constituents.