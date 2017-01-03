Briefly

Dam nation

Costa Rica got 98 percent of its electricity from renewables in 2016.

Or so says the Costa Rican Electricity Institute. That’s not a fluke — the country generated 99 percent of its electricity from renewable sources the year before. 2017 is projected to be even better, thanks to four new wind farms and a good rain forecast.

Frequent Grist readers know that Costa Rica is the poster child for sustainable economic development — providing citizens with electricity, literacy, and universal health care without wrecking the environment.

Costa Rica has an edge over other countries when it comes to going renewable. Its people don’t live large — per capita, they use about one seventh of the electricity that Americans do. And about 75 percent of Costa Rica’s electricity comes from hydropower, which easier to pull off when you’ve got the world’s fourth highest average rainfall.

That hydropower means the country’s electricity system isn’t as green as it sounds. Dams disrupt ecosystems, displace people, and send methane into the atmosphere. And while Costa Rica’s grid is almost completely renewable, 70 percent of the country’s energy still comes from oil, which powers its transportation systems.

When it comes to having your cake and not wrecking the troposphere, Costa Rica is light years ahead of most of the world. But it still has a ways to go.

5 hours ago

Nostra-dumb-ass

A snarky 1917 article was totally sure we’d be over coal by 2017.

America was in the throes of a coal shortage with the cold of winter on its way. People were freaking out. One unidentified writer wasn’t having it, though.

“I have an idea that nobody will be using coal as fuel a hundred years hence,” the author wrote on Nov. 12 in a Chicago News article. (Hat tip: Matt Novak.) “Something better and cheaper will have been discovered.”

It’s 2017, and the U.S. still gets about a third of its electricity from coal, but the author was right about one thing: “Somebody will have found a way to put the sun’s energy in storage, and pump it into people’s houses thru pipes.” Solar power was indeed invented, and its price continues to drop around the world.

The author has a great line for the day when solar finally edges out coal: “Our grandfathers, the poor boobs, actually used coal for heating purposes!”

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-53-17-am
6 hours ago

sodium bicarbon-great

This plant in India transforms CO2 into baking soda.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals promises to prevent emissions of 60,000 tons of CO2 a year by redirecting it from a coal-powered boiler to a new industrial process.

Here’s how the technology works: As the chemical plant’s coal-fired boiler releases flue gas, a spritz of a patented new chemical strips out the molecules of CO2. The captured CO2 is then mixed with rock salt and ammonia to make baking soda.

The process, invented by Carbon Clean Solutions, marks a global breakthrough in carbon-capture technology. Most such projects aim to bury CO2 in underground rocks, reaping no economic benefit; that’s called carbon capture and storage (CCS). But Tuticorin represents the first successful industrial-scale application of carbon capture and utilization (CCU), meaning the carbon is put to good use and helps turn a profit.

Tuticorin’s owner says the plant now has virtually no emissions. And the facility is not receiving any government subsidies. Many carbon-capture projects have needed subsidies because of high costs, but Carbon Clean’s process is more efficient, requiring less energy and less equipment.

Carbon Clean believes that CCU could ultimately neutralize 5 to 10 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions from coal.

7 hours ago

Better state than never

States will be the places to watch on climate in 2017.

Especially because there will likely be a big, federal-sized hole in climate ambition.

California, which passed aggressive climate bills last year, is determined to continue leading the nation on climate action, despite the incoming Trump administration. The state, still reeling from lingering drought, is also working on a big Bay-Delta water plan, a compromise that aims to reconcile the interests of farmers, environmentalists, and others. It could spark another battle in the state’s notorious water wars.

Florida will need to work on shoring up its vulnerable coastline, which is threatened by increasing storms and sea-level rise. The legislature will consider a multi-million-dollar request from the Department of Environmental Protection to restore areas damaged by hurricanes.

Iowa spent last year developing a hefty energy plan to boost renewables and efficiency around the state. Now that the plan is in place, the state will set out to execute it by, among other things, increasing research and workforce training and modernizing the electrical grid.

Massachusetts has proposed new regulations to cut carbon emissions from sectors like transportation and power generation. Public hearings are set for February, and the rules are supposed to be finalized by August.

2 days ago

Astrology Zone

What’s going to happen in 2017? Experts weigh in. (It’s us — we’re the experts.)

As we end a year that’s been good for the nation’s obituary writers and no one else, it’s natural to wonder what’s in store for 2017. Will Judge Judy finally make it to the Supreme Court? Will Canada build that wall? Here are a few of our predictions for the coming months:

  • Rick Perry will show up for work at the Department of Energy offices for the first time sometime in August, exclaiming, “I remember now!”
  • The Department of the Interior will be replaced with the Department of Interior Design and headed by Ivanka Trump and the Property Brothers.
  • Ben Carson and Elon Musk will collaborate to solve the nation’s housing crisis by soliciting affordable housing proposals for Mars.
  • Mike Pence will introduce legislation requiring a mandated mourning period for used tampons.
  • Hillary Clinton will be spotted at Burning Man, looking radiant.
  • All musicians will die. Except Keith Richards.
  • Vladimir Putin will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
  • Donald Trump will be revealed to be a Christmas ham. This will have no impact on his ratings.

If we learned anything from 2016, it’s that prognosticators can be very, very wrong — but really, crazier things have happened.

Jan 1, 2017

Nerd's-eye view

Here are the best nerdy infographics of the year.

The most epic was inventor Saul Griffith’s opus-in-the-form-of-a-website, Energy Literacy, which went from being an energy blog to a single, enormous infographic that aims to show precisely where energy comes from and where it goes. The site is overwhelming — you’d need a computer screen the size of a billboard to view some data sets easily — but it’s still fun.

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-12-14-11-am
Energy Literacy

The most useful infographic I’ve found this year comes from Cameron Booth, who plots Amtrak lines as though they are routes on one enormous subway. This is not only attractive, it’s much more useful for trip planning than anything I’ve ever seen from Amtrak. While the project itself is not new, Booth has freshly updated it for 2016.

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-1-42-05-pm
Cameron Booth

This series of maps by the Washington Post shows the nerves and tangles of American infrastructure — everything from electrical grids to railroad lines. The country’s oil and gas pipelines are laid out below, prettier in map form than on the ground.

2016-pipeline-map-washington-post
Washington Post

The most optimistic infographics came from National Geographic’s Blueprint for a Carbon-Free America and a Carbon-Free World, which lay out state-by-state and country-by-country plans for going completely renewable.

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-3-07-24-pm
Blueprint for a Carbon-Free World

Now that unsubsidized solar is beginning to outcompete coal and gas, maybe those plans are closer than we think.

Dec 30, 2016