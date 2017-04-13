Briefly

Stuff that matters

So you're telling me there's a chance...

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Could we get climate action from … Republicans?

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is back in Texas this week to celebrate the fact that the state’s biggest coal plant is now outfitted with the world’s largest carbon-capture kit. Last week, the agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland cut the ribbon on a plant in Illinois that also points its smokestacks down rather than up. This could be the beginning of a new wave: the Republican-led Congress is considering bills that could lay the groundwork for a lot more carbon-capture plants.

Carbon capture isn’t exactly beloved by greens. It still requires strip mines and oil derricks, and there’s a risk that carbon pumped into the ground might someday escape. For precisely that reason, however, it may be the one action to curb carbon emissions that could get support from conservative members of Congress (a Republican voting with environmentalists risks looking like a traitor to the party’s base). Carbon-capture technology also has the backing of the fossil fuel industry, agribusiness, unions, and [whisper this next part] some environmental groups.

“Carbon capture is one area where you could actually imagine cooperation on energy policy these next few years,” Paul Bledsoe, a senior energy fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute, told Vox’s Brad Plumer.

After all, Republicans hope to make good on promises that they would create energy jobs somehow. Coal jobs alone aren’t going to cut it.

2 hours ago

Green Screen

Watch this trailer featuring good-looking people learning about climate change.

You thought all the babes were already sufficiently alarmed and engaged? Not quite yet.

The new documentary Tomorrow follows Inglourious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent and activist-director Cyril Dion as they come to grips with the fact that climate change is going to seriously screw up both their days and their children’s, forever and ever. Like a growing number of people around the globe, they decide it’s a problem we need to address.

The two travel around the world to learn about “creative alternatives” to the dystopian future that Trump et al. are designing for us.

Tomorrow will open in San Francisco on April 14, and in New York and Los Angeles on April 21 — not exactly the places where the message is most needed. But if you go see the film in one of those cities, there’s a better chance it will get distributed where it could do the most good.

2 hours ago

Am I right or am I right?

Shutterstock

Young Republicans want to rescue us from climate denial.

College-age conservatives increasingly say that climate change is a human-caused problem, and they’re ready to do something about it.

When the Thomson Reuters Foundation surveyed 21 Republican clubs at colleges across the nation, about half of the clubs reported that their members believed climate change is human-caused, while only quarter had mixed opinions on it (and others said the issue didn’t come up).

Compare that to an October 2016 Pew Research poll, which found that only 15 percent of Republicans of all ages believe climate change is mostly the result of human activity.

According to experts, the age gap in acknowledging climate science may signal a coming shift among Republicans from party-line denial to widespread concern.

“When our generation is in power, we will take climate change much more seriously,” Grace Woodward, president of the Republican club at Davidson College in North Carolina, told Reuters.

If she’s got anything to do with it, then we can look forward to a day when the Republican caucus in Congress isn’t made up mostly of climate deniers. That day can’t come soon enough.

4 hours ago

Grist 50

California Energy Commission

Meet the fixer: This policy wonk shows state leadership on solar.

Today, California has 100,000 solar jobs, by far the most of any state. You can credit David Hochschild for some of that. In 2001, Hochschild cofounded the advocacy group Vote Solar with Adam Browning, who previously ran a pollution prevention program at the Environmental Protection Agency. The duo built out the program’s finely tuned combination of policy advising, public engagement, and coalition-building.

Vote Solar is now 60,000 members strong, operates in 25 states, and has helped spur initiatives like California’s 3,000-megawatt Go Solar California program — enough capacity to power roughly 650,000 homes.

Hochschild is now a commissioner for the California Energy Commission, the state’s main energy policy and planning agency. He and his team have funded early-stage biofuel projects, crafted emergency policy responses to California’s drought, and released energy standards for next-gen light bulbs. Hochschild embraces the idea that more and more states will look to California as a leader in clean energy. “You can’t stop rooftop solar now,” he says.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

14 hours ago

Paradigm problems

Tesla’s parking lot is a nightmare hellscape.

Elon Musk, the company’s celebrated chief executive, has convinced investors that he’s building the electric cars of our future. But he has yet to tackle the stubborn problem left over from the 20th century: Parking sucks. If you need any convincing, consider this snapshot from Tesla’s overcrowded parking lot.

sometimes it feels like i'm trapped here

A post shared by Tesla Parking Lot (@teslaparkinglot) on

That’s from an Instagram account documenting the madness.

You might think Tesla could try to fix its problem with self-driving cars that ferry people to work then park themselves in a faraway lot. But that really doesn’t solve the parking problem so much as relocate it. The fact is, no matter how green and smart you make them, cars still hog big swathes of valuable land.

So, sure, let’s hope for a future full of electric cars. But maybe we should also experiment with something truly disruptive, like making it easier for developers to build dense housing near offices, thereby giving employees the choice of walking to work. Pedestrians don’t squabble over parking spots.

1 day ago

Grist 50

Sarah Deragon

Meet the fixer: This startup founder built a Fitbit for the planet.

You can’t fight what you can’t measure. But Davida Herzl has a solution: Her company, Aclima, builds sensor networks that monitor environmental impacts at a hyperlocal scale. Clients can deploy sensors on city streets, inside buildings, even on vehicles, to compile data on pollutants, carbon footprint, and more.

Think of it as a Fitbit for a planet trying to take more steps toward carbon reduction. In addition to working with the Environmental Protection Agency, Aclima has partnered with Google’s Street View fleet to map greenhouse gas emissions and air quality in California.

Herzl ultimately wants her sensor networks to create changes in behavior, both from large institutions and from individuals who can follow their lead. “One of the things we know is that emissions from non-electric vehicles influence climate change — but now we’ve learned that the proximity of my house to a freeway increases my health risk,” she says. “That can influence whether I choose to buy an electric vehicle or a nonrenewable-fuel-based vehicle … That personal moment motivates me every day.”

Workplace culture matters to Herzl, too: She sees Aclima’s multiracial, gender-diverse crew as part of a new vanguard in Silicon Valley dedicated to solving the world’s biggest problems through industry and innovation.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

2 days ago