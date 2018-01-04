Briefly

Green apple

New York Daily News/Getty Images

Cuomo’s new climate change plan puts New York on a greener path.

On Jan. 2, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a new climate change agenda — or, if you want to be fancy, the “20th proposal of the 2018 State of the State.” His program would slash emissions while investing heavily in clean energy resources.

Here are some highlights from Cuomo’s plan for the Empire State in the new year:

  •  An emissions cap on small power plants that operate during periods of peak energy demand. In the past, only larger power plants that operated at a capacity of 25 megawatts or more were capped.
  • A new initiative to develop 800 megawatts of offshore wind energy, which would provide 400,000 homes with clean energy. Cuomo’s proposal will also direct $15 million toward developing New York’s clean energy workforce.
  • A measure to ensure that the “benefits of clean energy are accessible to New Yorkers who are most in need” by purchasing community solar subscriptions for low-income state residents.

Cuomo also plans to reincarnate the Federal Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment as a new group of scientists who advise states on how to stick to the Paris climate agreement. The Department of Commerce disbanded the committee following President Trump’s announcement to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but it looks like it won’t be down for long!

7 hours ago

Pipe Down

REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Pennsylvania stopped construction of Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection charged the pipeline’s developer with violations on Wednesday, including discharging industrial waste without a permit and not notifying the department of drilling-fluid spills.

The company has 30 days to respond to the Department of Environmental Protection on how it will rectify the problems. A Sunoco Pipeline spokesperson said the company is confident that it will be able to continue construction.

Sunoco Pipeline is a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, the developer behind the Dakota Access Pipeline. Mariner East 2 is a $2.5 billion project that will transport natural gas liquids 350 miles from Ohio and Western Pennsylvania to outside Philadelphia.

The pipeline has come under scrutiny for spills that contaminated the well water of residents west of Philadelphia, forcing some affected families to leave their homes. It is also facing legal challenges from plaintiffs, backed by the Clean Air Council, who claim that Pennsylvania allowing Sunoco to seize their land through eminent domain was unconstitutional.

“Hopefully, DEP will really pause and take the time to look at how egregious the behavior of Sunoco has been throughout this process,” Clean Air Council Executive Director Joe Minott, told StateImpact, which first reported on the pipeline’s spills.

6 hours ago

Oil And Water

Tim Rue/Corbis/Getty Images

Trump and Zinke go all in on offshore drilling.

On Thursday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke held a press conference to discuss the Department of the Interior’s intentions for drilling rights in American-controlled waters. In brief: The Arctic, Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and possibly parts of the Pacific are pretty much all fair game now. The new policy would encompass “the largest number of lease sales ever proposed,” Zinke said.

It’s a direct take-back of the plan that the Obama administration finalized in November 2016. Those rules, which protected the Arctic and Atlantic seas from new drilling, were supposed to hold until 2022. But President Trump has long claimed the legal authority, and intention, to reverse it.

Conservation groups will almost certainly challenge this new draft plan in court. And a bipartisan group of local and state officials also oppose new drilling in some of these areas. In June, 14 House Republicans issued a joint letter opposing drilling off the Atlantic. Florida Governor Rick Scott joined the opposition Thursday, saying that his “top priority is to ensure that Florida’s natural resources are protected.”

Overall, more than 100 lawmakers — along with plenty of governors, attorneys general, and the U.S. Defense Department — oppose the plan.

Just last week, the Interior Department’s rollback of drilling safety regulations after the 2009 Deepwater Horizon spill cited their “unnecessary … burden” on industry.

7 hours ago

HI Rise

Rpsycho / Getty Images

20,000 Hawaiians could lose their homes to sea-level rise.

This number includes many native families, who face some of the greatest risk of being displaced by flooding.

Hawaii can expect its surrounding waters to rise by more than 3 feet by 2100, according to a report submitted to the Hawaii Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Commission last week. The ocean could swallow up 25,800 acres of the state, causing more than $19 billion in economic losses. More than half of people facing displacement live on Oahu.

Native Hawaiian communities could also be disproportionately impacted. A bit of history: After unseating Queen Liliuokalani and annexing the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1898, the U.S. established a 200,000-acre land trust reserved for Native Hawaiians to use as homesteads. The report named 21 homestead areas that would face a high risk of tsunamis, waves, and rising seas, forcing people to relocate.

Native Hawaiian families who aren’t pushed off their land completely could still be affected by beach erosion, which disrupts fishing and other cultural practices. The report estimates that up to 550 cultural sites would be “chronically flooded.”

To mitigate these impacts, the report recommends supporting sustainable land use, taking an inventory of the Native Hawaiian cultural practices at risk, and working closely with indigenous groups to develop adaptation plans.

1 day ago

monumental decision

Jeff Rotman / Getty Images

You have public lands in the ocean, which means Ryan Zinke wants to shrink them.

The Interior Secretary’s recommendation to cut down national monuments in Utah, California, Oregon, and Nevada caused huge uproar. His potential cuts to some of the world’s most extensive ocean preserves, however, could be even more dramatic.

The marine monuments in question include the Atlantic’s Northeast Canyons and Seamounts, the only area of the American-controlled Atlantic currently closed to commercial fishing, as well as Rose Atoll and the Pacific Remote Islands national monuments, both in the Pacific. Together, the monuments cover a swath of ocean more than three times the area of California.

Zinke’s report — part of a review of all national monuments designated since 1996 — suggests that these marine monuments could be cut down in size or opened up to commercial fishing. Or both! Why choose!

Commercial fishermen have lobbied against the monuments since their designation. Meanwhile, evidence suggests that closing some marine areas to commercial fishing helps restore and stabilize populations that commercial fishermen depend on. More than a quarter of fish stocks in U.S. waters are currently overfished — an especially sobering fact considering that America has one of the world’s better-regulated fishing industries.

As marine ecologist Robert Richmond told the Guardian, “These monuments are like bank accounts, whereby the fishing industry can live off the interest.”

1 day ago

clickbait alert

Photo by Pradita Utama/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Don’t fall for news stories about chocolate going extinct.

“Chocolate is on track to go extinct in 40 years,” a viral Business Insider article warned this week, sparking a rainbow of articles about a climate change–induced “choco-geddon.”

Despair not: As far as we know, climate change won’t spell the end of chocolate. As Ari Phillips points out, the Business Insider story cites an NOAA story from two years ago that doesn’t even mention extinction. Rather, it says that 40 years may be enough time for cacao trees to adapt to a new climate.

Plus, the same article explains that researchers are using gene-editing technology to modify cacao plants for survival in a warmer world.

That said, chocolate is in some danger. As Phillips notes, the world’s cacao-growing hotspots in West Africa, like Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, could become less hospitable for cacao trees as the climate changes. Global chocolate demand is growing, so we could end up with a shortage.

Speaking of misleading chocolate news, several outlets reported last month that climate change could make chocolate taste better, citing a new study. Just one problem: As a researcher for the study told NPR, “We did not … show that climate change may offer opportunities to produce chocolate with a better taste.”

1 day ago