Cuomo’s new climate change plan puts New York on a greener path.
On Jan. 2, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a new climate change agenda — or, if you want to be fancy, the “20th proposal of the 2018 State of the State.” His program would slash emissions while investing heavily in clean energy resources.
Here are some highlights from Cuomo’s plan for the Empire State in the new year:
- An emissions cap on small power plants that operate during periods of peak energy demand. In the past, only larger power plants that operated at a capacity of 25 megawatts or more were capped.
- A new initiative to develop 800 megawatts of offshore wind energy, which would provide 400,000 homes with clean energy. Cuomo’s proposal will also direct $15 million toward developing New York’s clean energy workforce.
- A measure to ensure that the “benefits of clean energy are accessible to New Yorkers who are most in need” by purchasing community solar subscriptions for low-income state residents.
Cuomo also plans to reincarnate the Federal Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment as a new group of scientists who advise states on how to stick to the Paris climate agreement. The Department of Commerce disbanded the committee following President Trump’s announcement to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but it looks like it won’t be down for long!