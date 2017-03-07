Briefly

Stuff that matters

A rind is a terrible thing to waste

EarthFix

Cutting food waste helps companies profit.

On average, businesses saved $14 for every $1 invested in reducing food loss, according to a new study commissioned by the Champions 12.3 coalition. That’s a robust return for companies and the planet.

The study looked at 700 food companies in the U.S. and 16 other countries and found that a whopping 99 percent actually made money by reducing food waste. Restaurants saw the highest returns, but manufacturing, hospitality, and retail businesses also had returns of $5­–$10 for every $1 spent.

The savings resulted from food-preservation strategies like better refrigeration and improved packaging, as well as from coming up with new ways to sell food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

About a third of food produced around the world never makes it to our mouths, which means a lot of water and energy gets wasted. And when uneaten food ends up rotting in landfills, it produces ghastly amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Food waste is responsible for around 8 percent of annual global greenhouse emissions.

Curious how you can help reduce food waste? Check out our video on portion size, and keep those plates small.

2 hours ago

Support Grist today and your gift gets matched! Donate

Mission possible

Umbra Fisk is back, baby, and I’m ready to stir the pot.

As Grist’s green advice columnist, I’ve been dishing up solutions to all of your weird and wonderful sustainability questions for the past 15 years. (You won’t believe how many times I’ve been asked about chemtrails.) But as you might have noticed, I’ve been MIA for the past couple of months.

It’s been rough since the November election, watching as our new president has muzzled climate scientists, paved the way for destructive pipelines, and stacked his cabinet with climate deniers and their polluting pals. It’s easy to feel that all the steps you’ve made to be a green superhero are being swallowed up by eroding soil.

But then it dawned on me: What if I could inspire people to go beyond backyard composting and truly change their communities?

What’s more, when Grist surveyed readers, it turns out that YOU want more advice on how to take action, too. So I’ve been hard at work researching the ways to be an effective green rabble-rouser at the local, state, and even national level. In a few short weeks (just in time for Earth Day), I’m taking my one-gal knowledge party to the streets.

Grist needs to raise $10,000 by Saturday at midnight to fund this work — and thankfully, one generous (and no-doubt brilliant) anonymous Grist donor has pledged to match your donations, up to $10,000!

Now, I’m no Secretary of Energy, but I’m pretty sure that means your gift to Grist will be DOUBLED. Winner, winner, seitan dinner!

Are you in? Give to Grist today!

3 hours ago

of mice and men

Shutterstock

Get ready for a whole lot more Lyme disease in the Northeast.

The tick-borne disease is spreading, thanks in part to climate change. But another culprit has been stealthily transmitting the disease, NPR reports, leading to infection rates three times higher today than they were in the early 1990s: mice.

Turns out mice thrive in the chunks of forest padding the roads and farms of New England and the East Coast. The unnatural patchwork of woods that covers much of the region is the result of new growth filling in where early European settlers clear-cut to plant crops. It’s a perfect habitat for mice, but not for foxes, owls, and other predators. Without much competition, mice populations have multiplied — right next to the humans who favor the same wooded, road-accessible landscapes for their homes.

Mice are ideal transmitters of Lyme disease. They pass the infection to 95 percent of the ticks that bite them, and can carry 60 to 100 ticks at any one time. An explosion of mice in the Hudson River Valley last summer suggests to ecologists that this year will see a matching explosion of Lyme disease.

Not to mention that, with spring coming to the Northeast earlier and earlier every year, Lyme season just got longer. Tick check, please!

1 day ago

slash and burn

Proposed NOAA cuts would make predicting extreme weather even harder.

The Trump administration reportedly plans to make deep cuts to the budget of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, a key provider of information about the climate and weather.

All told, the proposed cuts amount to a full 17 percent of the agency’s budget, according to various reports. But the deepest would slash money for NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service, which operates a squad of satellites monitoring the environment. These satellites tell scientists about climate variability, weather, oceans, and much else.

Roughly 90 percent of weather data in the United States comes from NOAA. So the cuts would stymie efforts by scientists and meteorologists to measure and predict not just everyday weather patterns, but also tornadoes, hurricanes, and severe thunderstorms.

Predicting hurricanes is already challenging enough, but it’s increasingly important as climate change adds fuel to big storms.

The administration would also scrap federal money for NOAA’s Sea Grant, a program that supports university research to assess the vitality of coastlines and their ecosystems.

Over the weekend, scientists and climate realists took to Twitter to vent their outrage.

Apart from accurate climate data, there’s another thing we’ll certainly miss if satellites wind up on the chopping block:

1 day ago

Rap-sody

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
Steve Jurvetson

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda made a Spotify playlist about climate change.

The composer/playwright is relatively new to the music streaming service, joining at the end of January to share a mix of uplifting and empowering songs in protest of President Trump’s immigrant travel ban. Mother Jones called it his “fight-the-power playlist.”

This morning, Miranda announced his latest compilation via Twitter:

Appropriately, it kicks off with R.E.M.’s classic “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” followed up by Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” and features tracks by OutKast, Wyclef Jean, Radiohead, and Death Cab for Cutie. It even includes Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song.” We’ll have it on shuffle all day at Grist’s New York-area branch office.

Miranda’s effort to spotlight climate change has some fans hoping he’ll do more than just a modern-day mixtape. “Someday @Lin_Manuel will write a musical about science,” tweeted NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel, “and then everyone will believe us.” What do you say, Lin-Manuel? Grist would be happy to collaborate! We don’t want you to miss your shot.

1 day ago

on dangerous ground

goldmanprize.org

A year later, we still don’t know who killed indigenous activist Berta Cáceres.

In 2015, she won the Goldman Environmental Prize for leading the indigenous Lenca people in a campaign to stop a hydroelectric dam project on their land in Honduras. And on March 2, 2016, she was shot dead in her home.

In the months following her death, Honduran authorities arrested six men with connections to the military and the dam project. Two others were arrested early this year. But many of Cáceres’ fellow activists believe the real mastermind remains at large.

Recently leaked documents suggest Cáceres’ murder was an unauthorized hit planned by Honduras’ U.S.-trained special forces. The Guardian notes that the U.S. is also Honduras’ primary supplier of military support, approving $18 million in aid last year.

Cáceres’ death, though a high-profile tragedy, has done little to stop blood from being spilled in Honduras: It remains the deadliest country for environmental activists.

But local grassroots activists still feel her presence acutely. They say her death has made their resistance stronger. As her nephew Silvio Carrillo told CNN, “Berta didn’t die, she multiplied.”

Mar 3, 2017