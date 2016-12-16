read more
Dark days for the planet, maybe, but a good day for learning about dumplings.
Read on:
- It’s kind of a trash time to be a human, but, in the beautiful words of New York Magazine, “it’s a wonderful time to be a dumpling.” FUN FACT: You can make dumplings more energy-efficient with an inner wrapper.
- Edward Burtynsky is an aerial photographer who captures how humans have altered our landscapes. His most recent project: “I said, ‘I think we should do Anthropocene,’ and he said, ‘Nobody knows what that means. Wouldn’t it be interesting if we could let the world know?’”
- It’s hard to comprehend the overwhelming issue of sexual assault in the National Park Service until you see one anecdote on top of each other, all in an awful row. High Country News puts together a damning portrait of our parks.
- The future for the environmental justice movement looks pretty grim — so maybe it’s good you get acquainted with its past. Brentin Mock explores how environmental justice went from a matter of policy to getting “All Lives Matter-ed,” in his own words.
- Good and lovely words to take to heart, from Laurel Nakanishi in Orion Magazine: “While the violent and polluting parts of our culture are inescapable, they don’t define me.”