REUTERS / Nichola Groom

Despite Trump, states keep getting more energy-efficient.

An annual assessment of energy-efficiency standards shows that states around the country are pushing forward programs to reduce pollution and save people money, even as the Trump administration works to roll back these sorts of programs at the federal level.

The report, from the nonprofit American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, shows progress in both blue and red states. While liberal-minded states tend to invest more in energy efficiency — Massachusetts, California, and Rhode Island got top marks — the efforts underway defy the normal partisan spectrum.

Idaho updated its building codes. Utah got its residents to drive less. And Texas encouraged energy efficiency in its public buildings. One Texas school district switched over to better lighting and climate-control systems, saving it almost $1 million a year.

Around the country, utilities spent $7.6 billion to improve energy efficiency in 2016, the equivalent of shutting down five coal power plants in terms of emissions. Even as the EPA and Department of Energy work to defang energy-efficiency rules, states continue to follow the basic logic of paying less money for less pollution.

17 mins ago

spin cycle

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A leaked memo sketches out the Trump team’s PR plan for Puerto Rico.

According to Axois, Department of Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert wrote in an email to White House staff that he hoped “to turn the corner on our public communications.”

The memo, written after Bossert returned from the hurricane-ravaged island, suggests there’s a rapid recovery. That contrasts with the on-the-ground reality: Puerto Ricans are struggling to find food, water, fuel, and medicine. Some hard-to-reach areas had not yet received aid as of Monday.

“The storm caused these problems, not our response to it,” Bossert offers as a potential response to critics of the relief effort — which some have compared to that of Hurricane Katrina. Over the weekend, he advised staffers to stick to “the general theme of supporting the governor and standing with the people of Puerto Rico.”

President Trump paid no mind. On Saturday, he criticized San Juan’s mayor and said that Puerto Ricans “want everything to be done for them.”

This week, according to Bossert’s note, there will be a pivot to a “theme of stabilizing” on Monday and Tuesday. “Then we start a theme of recovery planning for the bright future that lies ahead for Puerto Rico,” he wrote.

That’s certainly an optimistic way of putting it.

19 mins ago

Standing Rock

Boston Globe / Contributor / Getty Images

DAPL developer picks up the tab for North Dakota’s policing costs — and it ain’t cheap.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners wired the state $15 million Thursday to help cover law enforcement expenses associated with the protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The funds will help alleviate the more than $22 million in personnel costs (including overtime and salaries) North Dakota accrued while sending police to the indigenous-led action. Add that to the $10 million grant the Justice Department awarded to the state Monday.

While the anti-DAPL movement was largely nonviolent, Energy Transfer Partners went to great lengths to protect its construction efforts — even hiring private paramilitary security firm TigerSwan to conduct surveillance on those who gathered to protest the pipeline. Documents separately obtained by Grist and The Intercept detailed the questionable methods TigerSwan took to monitor the camps and individual protestors, labeling many of those opposed to the project “jihadists.”

After spending millions of dollars on a militarized law enforcement presence that resulted in more than 700 arrests, Energy Transfer Partners filed an over-the-top complaint in court last month against several environmental nonprofits, accusing them of “eco-terrorism.” Meanwhile, the Standing Rock Sioux, who led the anti-DAPL protests (but were not a named party to the new lawsuit), voted out their previous leader, Dave Archambault, the tribe revealed Thursday.

Sep 29, 2017

Exodus

Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

People leaving Puerto Rico may never return.

The territory’s population was already shrinking before the hurricane, and now that Maria has knocked out basic services, people may begin moving to the mainland en masse. Governor Ricardo Rosselló has said we could see massive migration to other states.

“I want to get my family out of here,” Brian Aronson from San Juan told Grist. “A week from now, I hope my wife and 4-and-a-half-year-old child will be in Miami.”

Climate change will fuel more humanitarian disasters in places that don’t have the wealth to adapt — which will lead to more migration. In some cases, anti-immigrant policies may keep climate refugees from moving to richer places, but there’s nothing to stop Puerto Ricans (who are U.S. citizens, after all) from moving to the states.

About 20 percent of the population of New Orleans never returned after Katrina. If the same percentage left Puerto Rico, it would amount to over 650,000 people, enough to swing elections. In other words, if the Trump administration can’t mobilize the forces to set the island back on its feet, it could mean enough new voters to turn Florida decisively blue.

Sep 29, 2017

Hurricane Maria

‘Dammit, this is not a good news story,’ San Juan mayor responds to Trump official.

The White House might be satisfied with federal relief efforts in Puerto Rico, but people who live there aren’t.

“I know it’s a hard storm to recover from,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told reporters on Thursday. “But I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane.”

When CNN shared Duke’s comments with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Friday morning, she was shocked.

“Well, maybe from where she’s standing, it’s a good news story,” Cruz said. “When you’re drinking from a creek, it’s not a good news story. When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story.”

More than a million Puerto Ricans don’t have clean water, and some are drinking water out of old bleach containers. This is a “people-are-dying story,” Cruz said.

Sep 29, 2017

Hurricane Maria

Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s infrastructure is so damaged that it can’t distribute aid.

On Thursday, President Trump announced — after much feeble deliberation — that he would waive the Jones Act, a century-old law that requires all shipping to U.S. territories to be made through American ships and companies. This massively expensive policy, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello noted, created an unnecessary obstacle to getting crucial supplies to a devastated island.

Good! One obstacle down, a billion and three to go — including the fact that trucks, drivers, and gasoline to distribute supplies around the island are currently few and far between.

CNN reports that only 4 percent of 3,000 containers of supplies that recently arrived at the Port of San Juan have made it to communities in need. There are currently upwards of 10,000 containers of supplies waiting to be circulated. Only 20 percent of truck drivers have returned to work, and many are hard to contact due to downed cell towers.

Remember that Puerto Rico’s current financial insecurity and infrastructure failings are largely a product of predatory hedge fund lending and lack of access to states’ resources — like, for example, a congressional representative.

Sep 28, 2017