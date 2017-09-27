Briefly

Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Don’t look to Latinos for climate denial. They know Earth is warming — and who’s to blame.

That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

The study found that 84 percent of Latinos in the U.S. think climate change is happening, and 70 percent believe it’s human-caused. For comparison, only 70 percent of non-Latinos feel threatened by global warming, per the report.

Climate change is going to have a hell of an impact on Latin American communities globally — including those in the U.S. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria hit locations with heavy Latino populations: Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

So it’s not surprising that Latinos want action. More than half of the Latinos interviewed for the study say they’ve personally experienced effects from climate change, and eight in 10 support a carbon tax on fossil fuel companies.

Lead author Anthony Leiserowitz posits that Latinos’ concerns might stem from their tendency to work outdoors, allowing them to witness impacts firsthand. Or maybe it’s that, for many, their extended family remains in Latin America, where droughts and extreme weather regularly threaten human life.

The most alarming stat in the report: Nearly three-quarters of the Latinos surveyed have never been contacted by an organization fighting climate change.

4 hours ago

Hurricane Maria

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

1.5 million Puerto Ricans don’t have safe drinking water.

Due to widespread power outages, communities across the storm-battered island have lost running water. Water service may not resume until electricity is restored — a process that could take months.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised residents to use bottled water when possible. When water systems lose pressure, there’s a greater risk of bacterial contamination being drawn in, Reuters reports. And many people are now getting water from wells and springs — shallow groundwater sources that are especially susceptible to contamination after Maria damaged the sewer system and flooded toxic landfills.

Even before the hurricane, Puerto Rico’s water situation was worrisome. Nearly all of the tap water available violates federal safety rules, a Natural Resources Defense Council study concluded.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that 6 million liters of safe water are already in Puerto Rico, with 4 million more on the way. But the plan for distributing that water remains unclear.

As Puerto Rico faces its sixth day without power in sweltering temperatures, Congress appears weeks away from approving a formal funding request for aid. Officials say that for now, they’re more focused on delivering resources than getting money from Congress.

4 hours ago

EV car culture

Golden Gate Bridge traffic
Shutterstock

Let’s ban gasoline-powered cars, says California’s governor.

It’s often said that national climate policy is “Made in California,” and now Governor Jerry Brown reportedly wants to ban the internal combustion engine from its roads.

“I’ve gotten messages from the governor asking, ‘Why haven’t we done something already?’” Mary Nichols, chair of the powerful California Air Resources Board, told Bloomberg. “The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California.”

China is planning to set a deadline by which its automakers must end production of fossil fuel–powered cars. If California did something similar, it would trigger a cascade of changes in the automotive world. Californians buy about 2 million cars a year, accounting for around 20 percent of national sales. Because people in the state buy a big percentage of the country’s cars, the industry designs all American vehicles to meet California standards.

A ban could come as soon as 2030, Nichols said.

4 hours ago

big questions

Education Images / Contributor / Getty Images

A new lawsuit argues that a river should have a person’s rights.

The federal lawsuit, filed this week by the environmental group Deep Green Resistance, seeks to protect the Colorado River — a water source for Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, and Las Vegas, among other desert-strewn metro areas.

The New York Times reports that the state of Colorado has been sued for failing to protect the river and its “right to flourish” by allowing pollution and general degradation. The plaintiff’s attorney — the plaintiff being the Colorado River — is Jason Flores-Williams, who told the New York Times that there is a fundamental disparity in rights of “entities that are using nature and nature itself.”

Those entities are primarily corporations, which have been granted human rights in major Supreme Court decisions over the past year. In the Citizens United and Hobby Lobby decisions, for example, the Supreme Court found that corporations should be afforded the human right to donate without limit to political campaigns and to refuse to comply with federal law on basis of religious freedom.

The main challenge for the river case is that a corporation is, by definition, a group of people — but hey, it’s worth a shot! Here’s a short video we made on why protecting waterways like the Colorado River is important, even for city-dwellers:

1 day ago

lava affair

Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana via REUTERS

A volcano in Bali could erupt at any minute. More than 75,000 people have evacuated.

People are seeking refuge in camps, village halls, and relatives’ homes after fleeing the area around Mount Agung in Indonesia.

Mount Agung experienced hundreds of volcanic earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday, an indication that magma is moving toward the surface and an eruption may be coming. Local officials warn it could be just a “matter of hours.”

“Instrumentally we have never recorded such high energy or seismicity from Mount Agung,” Devy Kamil Syahbana, an Indonesian seismologist, told the Guardian. Authorities urged people to move out of the danger zone, an area within a seven-mile radius of the crater.

When the volcano last erupted in 1963, more than 1,000 people were killed. The explosion sent ash 12 miles high and spewed sulphur dioxide, which reacted with water vapor in the atmosphere to form droplets of sulphuric acid. The resulting haze in Earth’s stratosphere cooled global atmospheric temperatures by 0.1–0.4 degrees C.

There’s no telling exactly when Agung will go off again, but an eruption could have a similar, temporary effect on the atmosphere.

1 day ago

it's all your fault

LIONEL CHAMOISEAU / Contributor / Getty Images

Hurricanes have made Caribbeans the world’s latest climate refugees.

And officials from the islands haven’t held back in reminding the industrialized world who’s at fault here. (Hint: not island people.)

Over the weekend, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was unapologetic as he spoke to the United Nations General Assembly. Hurricane Maria lashed his island before going on to destroy Puerto Rico. The Category 5 storm killed at least 15 residents of Dominica last week.

“While the big countries talk, the small island nations suffer,” said Skerrit. “We need action, and we need it now.”

It’s no secret that the developing world, especially island nations, will bear the brunt of climate change impacts — even though these places have contributed the least to global warming. And Caribbean leaders used their platform in New York City this past weekend to hammer this point home.

The country of Antigua and Barbuda is struggling to rebuild following landfalls by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Prime Minister Gaston Browne eventually made his way to the U.N. with sobering news: “For the first time in 300 years, there is no permanent resident of Barbuda.”

In case you hadn’t realized it yet, this is what climate change looks like.

Sep 25, 2017