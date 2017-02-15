Dumb management of fisheries costs us up to $83 billion a year.

That’s the main finding of a new World Bank report.

And the people who fish for a living are paying for it. For them, overfishing is an expensive burden. They’re forced to take boats out farther from the coast to pull up fewer fish.

But there’s a simple fix: agree to rules limiting the catch and watch fishing stocks rebound. Fishing becomes a more profitable business. If people agreed to close or limit catches in overfished areas, we could see these benefits:

The total mass of fish would nearly triple

Yearly global catch would increase 13 percent

The fishing industry would rake in 30 times its current annual profits

Getting people to agree to curb their catch isn’t some idealistic fantasy, it’s becoming the norm. The report found that two-thirds of fish populations are sustainably managed. It’s time to tackle that remaining third.