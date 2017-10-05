Briefly

Eating grass-fed beef probably won’t save the planet, according to a new review.

Sorry to ruin the party, but a report from the Food Climate Research Network casts doubt on recent suggestions that pasture-raised cattle could sequester massive amounts of carbon in the soil.

By nibbling plants and stimulating new root growth, the old argument goes, cows can encourage deeper root networks, which suck up more carbon. Proponents of grass-fed meat have embraced these findings, saying that pasture-raised livestock could mitigate the impact of meat consumption on the environment.

The new report — cleverly titled “Grazed and Confused?” — acknowledges that pastured cattle can be carbon negative, but this depends on the right soil and weather conditions. In most places, according to the report, grazers produce much more greenhouse gas than they add to the ground. It is an “inconvenient truth,” the authors write, that most studies show grass-fed beef has a bigger carbon footprint than feedlot meat. “Increasing grass-fed ruminant numbers is, therefore, a self-defeating climate strategy,” the report concludes.

Fortunately, grass-fed beef is not the only solution being bandied about: Research shows that a small dose of seaweed in livestock feed could drastically reduce methane emissions. And if you really want to reduce your impact on the climate you could, you know, stop eating meat.

Tropical Storm Nate could hit the Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend.

The storm is the latest reminder that this year’s devastating hurricane season is far from over.

Nate is currently bringing heavy rain to Nicaragua and Honduras — up to 30 inches in some isolated areas — and could cause life-threatening floods and mudslides. On track to move northwest through the Gulf’s warm waters, Nate could make landfall in the United States as a hurricane this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center warns people living along the coast from Louisiana through the Florida panhandle to keep an eye on the storm. Though Nate’s not projected to be as intense as Irma or Maria, it could still bring dangerous floods.

In New Orleans, officials began preparing for the storm on Thursday. The city escaped blows from Harvey and Irma, but flooding this summer revealed that 17 of New Orleans’ 120 pumps were broken. Some pumps were fixed, but 12 are still out of commission.

This hurricane season is already one of the most destructive on record, and we have nearly two months until it’s over.

A court says the Trump administration broke the law in not enforcing methane-leak rules.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that the Bureau of Land Management acted illegally in suspending enforcement of an Obama-era regulation to plug gas leaks at public land drilling sites. That means that companies operating some 100,000 oil and gas wells suddenly have to scramble to come into compliance.

Methane is 30 times more potent of a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. According to the Los Angeles Times, “The amount of methane escaping each year is enough to provide electricity for nearly 740,000 homes.” And if companies paid royalties on that gas, it would add $23 million to public treasuries.

This is just the latest in a series of wins for Democratic attorneys general, who have managed to stall the Trump administration’s attempts roll back or simply stay fossil fuel regulations. Grist recently put a spotlight on two vanguards of this resistance, profiling California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and interviewing Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

“As a result of this rule’s implementation, oil and gas operators on federal and Indian lands will be compelled to prevent the waste of natural gas,” Becerra said in a statement. “No one is above the law.”

Puerto Rico could see ‘significant epidemics,’ health experts warn.

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria ravaged homes and flooded streets with sewage, most Puerto Ricans remain without power or clean drinking water.

Natural disasters create a ripe environment for epidemics. No power means no drinking water for most, because local water purification systems are knocked out. People wind up drinking contaminated water from taps or rivers. Roofs and doors have been blown off, making it easier for rats and mosquitoes to get into homes. All this leaves people vulnerable to cholera, hepatitis A, meningitis, salmonella, and more.

“Unless there is massive intervention to implement some type of health infrastructure, we could see significant epidemics in the coming weeks,” said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, in an interview with InsideClimate News.

In Loíza, a coastal town close to San Juan, Mayor Julia Navarro reports that some residents already show signs of dengue, Zika, and pink eye. If the predictions of health experts come true, that story could extend far beyond Loíza.

Renewables now provide a quarter of the world’s power.

A new report from the International Energy Agency surveys the growth of hydropower, wind, and other forms of renewable energy and finds they’re catching up to coal (still the world’s largest source of electricity). At this rate, renewables are expected to provide 30 percent of power generation by 2022.

Hydropower provides the most renewable energy, but the growth is in solar. One wrinkle, though: It can be misleading to focus on the number of panels installed, because solar only works when, ya know, the sun shines. So keep in mind that, while the graph below shows how much new “capacity” we are adding to the system, only a portion of that gets turned into electricity.

Denmark is leading the way on clean energy installations (shocking, I know). The Scandinavian country currently generates 44 percent of its electricity from wind and solar, and by 2022 it’s on track to get 77 percent from the same sources. (VRE, used in the graf below, stands for “variable renewable energy” — the term of art for wind and solar plants that we can’t switch on as needed.)

If renewables keep growing as forecast, we’re going to need bigger electrical grids (to move electricity from places where it’s generated in excess to places where it’s needed) and better ways to store energy.

Here are the most baffling things Trump said on his visit to Puerto Rico.

President Trump visited the U.S. territory on Tuesday, two weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Half of Puerto Ricans lack clean water and 95 percent are without power.

So, how did the president approach the unfolding humanitarian crisis? Let’s hear it:

Trump said that Hurricane Maria wasn’t a “real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina at a briefing with local officials. He compared the certified death count of the disasters as evidence: “You can be very proud, only 16 instead of thousands in Katrina.” To point out a few problems: The official death toll in Puerto Rico is underreported, it will likely continue to climb, and maybe we shouldn’t frame death tolls as something to be proud of.

“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget out of whack,” Trump said at the briefing — apparently joking about the disaster aid pending in Congress.

“Have a good time,” Trump told a family after they showed him their storm-damaged home.

The president went mostly off-script from the White House’s Puerto Rico media coverage plan, but he did take the opportunity to tout the success of the relief effort. “Everybody watching can really be very proud of what’s been taking place in Puerto Rico,” he said.

We can only hope he’s not talking about his own performance.

