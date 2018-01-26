Briefly

THIBAULT CAMUS/AFP/Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron is breaking up with coal sooner than expected. Is he … serious about us?

Us, of course, being human society. The charismatic, climate-loving French president just moved up the timeline for shutting down the country’s coal-fired power plants — from 2023 to 2021.

It’s the latest in a line of thinly veiled, carbon-centric come-ons from the Gallic politician. First there was that smoldering invitation to American scientists and engineers to move to France, since the Trump administration surely wouldn’t treat them right. Then, the infamous, testosterone-fueled handshake with Trump that screamed: “Only one of us has the cojones to fight climate change!”

Above all, Macron has again and again demonstrated his mature and unflinching approach to commitment — that is, commitment to fighting climate change.

In fairness, France only gets about 1 percent of its energy from coal — compared to the United States’ 30 percent — but the move is still a decisive step toward the country’s emissions goals.

“We’ve decided to make France a model in the fight against climate change,” Macron said at the Davos World Economic Forum this week.

10 hours ago

the 'ship has sailed

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Don Blankenship, fresh outta federal prison, has outlined his campaign platform.

You may remember a certain ex-convict announced plans to run for U.S. Senate last November.

Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy, was condemned to a one-year sentence in 2015 for conspiring to break mine safety laws. (One of Massey’s mines experienced a major explosion in 2010, in which 29 miners died.)

Now, Blankenship is fresh into his campaign. He announced his platform at a town hall meeting on Thursday. Here they are, via the Beckley Register-Herald:

  1. He’s innocent. He says the explosion was actually caused by the negligence of officials from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), who suggested a fateful modification to the mine. Blankenship said they didn’t propose a shoddy solution on purpose, but were influenced by their “Pennsylvania background.”
  2. He favors powering electric cars with electricity produced from … coal.
  3. He’s against federal funding for abortions, which doesn’t exist. “I believe American children have a right to be born,” he said. “I also agree with a right to a life.”
  4.  “Climate change is probably a fact,” but “American-made climate change is not a fact.”
  5. And: “People who are in prison need to be given their voting rights if they serve their time.”

The improbability of his success is best encapsulated by this question from an audience member, as The Register-Herald reports: “How stupid do you think West Virginian voters are?”

10 hours ago

once a cheater, always a cheater

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration just axed a decades-old air pollution policy.

The Environmental Protection Agency relaxed regulations on some major sources of pollution on Thursday. The agency repealed its “once in, always in” policy under the Clean Air Act, which had been used to regulate major polluters since 1995.

Basically: Until just now, if you own a factory or power plant that qualified as a major polluter, but was modified to reduce hazardous output, you still had to comply with the regulations that apply to major polluters.

Why is it important to regulate sources of pollution even after they’re retrofitted to emit less? Because industry has a tendency to do the bare minimum to bring factories just below the “major polluter” threshold to subvert regulations.

The “once in, always in” rule has been effective in mitigating some of the negative effects of air pollution, which include brain damage, infertility, and cancer.

That’s why environmentalists are up in arms about the EPA’s decision to repeal the policy. It’s possible that hundreds of factories will profit from the reduced regulation.

“And those harmed most would be nearby communities already suffering a legacy of pollution,” John Walke, the NRDC’s clean air director, said in a statement.

11 hours ago

tick-tock

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

If nuclear war doesn’t get us, runaway climate change will.

The Doomsday Clock is a theoretical device meant to communicate how close we are to destroying civilization. It just moved 30 seconds closer to midnight — that is, The End — which hasn’t happened since 1953.

The Clock is “operated” by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a respected academic journal that informs the public about significant threats to the survival of humankind. On Thursday, the Bulletin released its 2018 Doomsday Clock statement.

The primary reason that the clock is now set at two minutes to midnight is the threat of nuclear war. But climate change has plenty to do with how close humanity has come to destroying ourselves, for the following reasons in the Bulletin’s statement:

  1. Carbon emissions haven’t started declining yet. In fact, they started rising again in 2017.
  2. The U.S. government derailed progress on climate change last year by announcing withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
  3. Climate-related weather disasters are becoming more frequent and more damaging.

“The nations of the world will have to significantly decrease their greenhouse gas emissions to keep climate risks manageable, and so far, the global response has fallen far short of meeting this challenge,” the authors of the statement wrote.

1 day ago

public interest

Ken Cedeno/Getty Images

Fossil fuel developments on U.S. public lands emit more greenhouse gases than most countries.

What? Yes. According to a report released by The Wilderness Society on Thursday, “If U.S. public lands were their own country, they would rank fifth in the world for greenhouse gas emissions.”

There’s been a big hullaballoo over Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s plans to turn our public lands over to industry interests. But a lot of that land is already leased out to oil and gas companies, in transactions that have been largely shielded from public view.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the report’s more alarming findings:

  • Oil, gas, and coal projects on public lands are responsible for at least 20 percent of our country’s total emissions.
  • There is currently no “systematic effort to track nor disclose the carbon consequences of energy leasing on public lands.” That means the American public has had little opportunity to weigh in on how its energy resources are managed.
  • The Bureau of Land Management under President Trump has instructed land management agencies to forgo climate impact assessments in the interest of spurring new energy developments.

That’s all bad news for the climate. In fact, there isn’t really any good news here, but The Wilderness Society did provide this nifty Accountability Tool you can use to explore public lands emissions.

1 day ago

Trump the builder

Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

About that massive infrastructure plan: Trump might use it to slash enviro protections.

After the passage of the contentious GOP tax bill and a prolonged congressional stand-off on the Affordable Care Act, Trump’s proposed infrastructure plan is an initiative we can finally get behind. Our infrastructure is old, dangerous, and in desperate need of an overhaul. Nothing controversial here! What? Oh, god. Here we go again.

This week, Politico and Axios published a document that the leakers claim is a draft of Trump’s infrastructure bill. The outline isn’t a final version, but it contains details that undermine one of our foundational environmental laws: the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). NEPA is a sweeping act that essentially requires federal agencies to evaluate the “social and economic effects of their proposed actions” before they start major development.

The leaked draft indicates that the Trump administration hopes to streamline projects by allowing highway construction to begin “prior to NEPA completion” and redefining what qualifies as a major federal action so that NEPA no longer applies to investments that ring in under $1 billion (aka most projects).

Trump set the stage last summer when he signed an executive order rescinding an Obama-era requirement that federally funded buildings take sea-level rise into consideration.

Jan 24, 2018