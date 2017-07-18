Briefly

shades of green

Environmentalists stand divided on California cap-and-trade.

California legislators voted Thursday to pass a cap-and-trade bill to replace its 2011 law, which has been mired in legal battles since it passed. The new bill extends cap-and-trade, a program that makes polluters buy carbon credits if they over-emit, until 2030.

From the outside, it looks like a solid win for environmentalists, and it garnered support from groups like the Environmental Defense Fund and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Annie Notthoff, director of California advocacy at NRDC, wrote that it was “the right move at the right time for the state.”

But groups like the California Environmental Justice Alliance argue that the law doesn’t do enough for communities at the front lines of pollution, undermines local air districts, and gives industry too much flexibility. More than 50 California environmental and justice groups oppose the law, including 350.org, No Coal Oakland, and Friends of the Earth.

“If Governor [Jerry] Brown wants our state to be a global climate leader, we need to do much, much better,” said Masada Disenhouse of San Diego’s 350.org branch in a statement.

Next up in the state’s climate fight: a bill requiring the state to get 100 percent of its energy from renewables by 2045. It’s already passed the state Senate.

3 hours ago

pipeline of least resistance

Here’s why pipeline companies almost always get their way.

When it comes to pipeline propositions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has the power to say “yea” or “nay” — the thing is, it hardly ever says “nay.”

Out of hundreds of pipeline proposals in the past 30 years, FERC has only rejected two, according to a big investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and NPR’s StateImpact Pennsylvania.

FERC grants eminent domain to pipeline operations, allowing companies to proceed with construction regardless of landowner cooperation. While the agency is tasked with ensuring that pipelines have minimal impact and serve the public interest, its process tends to favor the industry.

Consider the following takeaways from the investigation:

  • FERC favors chats with energy companies. Records show that FERC officials met with industry reps 93 times from mid-2010 to 2016, while they met with environmental and public interest groups 17 times.
  • Public interest? Pshhh. Despite congressional requests and a formal petition for an Office of Public Participation — first proposed in 1979 to promote public interest — FERC hasn’t put effort into making it happen.
  • The agency often delays appeals for pipeline approvals for so long that gas is already flowing through the pipeline by the time the case gets to court. This has occurred seven times since 2015.
5 hours ago

#tbt

Because it’s 2017, we might have Tropical Storm Don and Tropical Storm Hilary at the same time.

After a false alarm earlier this month, a developing storm system in the central Atlantic officially earned the name Tropical Storm Don on Monday afternoon.

This storm arrives unusually early in the season — typically, the fourth named storm in the Atlantic doesn’t show up until Aug. 23. In addition to heavy surf in the Lesser Antilles, Don has generated a Category 5 snarknado online.

Partly because of its smaller-than-normal size, Tropical Storm Don faces an uncertain future. Storms like this are generally subject to outsize influence by the surrounding environment, making their behavior especially unpredictable. According to the National Hurricane Center, “it cannot be stressed enough that confidence in the intensity forecast is very low at this time.” That means Don could strengthen or evaporate entirely in the next few hours.

If you’re wondering how storms get their names, they’re chosen years in advance by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization. ‘Don’ was added to the list in 2006, when ‘Dennis’ was retired. But speaking of metaphorical parallels to American political tempests, there’s another disturbance right now in the Pacific that’s just a hair’s breadth from being named Tropical Storm Hilary.

6 hours ago

#bikesharesowhite

Even when bike shares are in diverse places, their users are often white.

A new study found that, contrary to popular belief, people of color don’t dislike bike riding.

So are bike shares ignored by people of color because they’re seen as signs of gentrification? Are people of color simply not interested? Why is it that only a mere 4 percent of Capital Bikeshare members in Washington, D.C., are African American, when the city is 50 percent black?

It’s not about disliking bike shares — residents of low-income, majority-minority neighborhoods had overwhelmingly positive views of the programs.

Instead, most study respondents of color cited lack of information on discount programs that might make the services more appealing. Beyond that, they were also especially concerned about safety, and not just related to helmets and sharing the road with cars. They feared that participation in bike sharing would lead to harassment or make them a target for crimes.

The rollout of bike shares, applauded for their virtues as green transportation, seem to be another instance of environmentalism not considering the concerns of people of color — which has kind of been a thing. That’s not how it ought to be, especially because those communities are among the most affected by pollution and climate change.

1 day ago

doublespeak

Trump may have just pulled the ol’ bait-and-switch on France’s president.

After a face-to-face meeting with President Trump in Paris over the weekend, Emmanuel Macron said he might have convinced the notorious climate denier to reconsider the Paris climate agreement.

“Donald Trump listened to me,” Macron told a French newspaper. “He understood the reason for my position.” The French president has pointedly criticized Trump’s stance on climate change, even inviting U.S. scientists to move to France so they could pursue their research freely.

Trump’s reaction to their conversation was decidedly less encouraging. “Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord, we’ll see what happens,” he told the press.

That type of noncommittal comment is a classic Trumpian maneuver. In the past, he said he’d keep Americans “in suspense” about whether he would accept losing the election and also told New York Times journalists “I think you’re going to be fine” when asked about his commitment to the First Amendment. In that same NYT interview, he spun his position on climate change, saying he would keep an “open mind” on the Paris Agreement. (Just look at how that turned out.)

It’s not the first time we’ve heard rumors about prominent figures having Trump’s ear on climate, to no avail. So much for Ivanka the Climate Hawk, right?

1 day ago

It is Known

Scene from Game of Thrones episode "Dragonstone"
Courtesy: HBO

Game of Thrones took its climate change metaphor even further last night.

We at Grist have long maintained that the hit HBO series takes inspiration from a slowly unfolding real-world catastrophe. “Winter is coming,” warn our ostensible heroes, while everyone else is too busy fighting to sit on a chair to notice that ice zombies are marching to end humanity.

Forget dragons; deniers are the real threat here.

Last night, the series introduced a new character, an “archmaester” played by Jim Broadbent. Too smart and informed to be an outright skeptic, the archmaester instead takes a position akin to a smug “lukewarmer” — a breed of climate contrarian who accepts that increased CO2 emissions are warming the planet, but doesn’t think humanity should do much about it.

“Every winter that ever came has ended,” Broadbent tells Sam, the series’ closest thing to a climate scientist. The archmaester ticks off a series of feared apocalypses that have failed to end the world — “Little Ice Age,” anyone? — assuring Sam the same will be the case this time.

But Sam, who has seen the white walkers himself, refuses to accept inaction and opts for more study, searching for solutions he can then convey to a true leader who will take action. (That’s Jon Snow.) In our real world, who will accept that raven?

1 day ago