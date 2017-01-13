Briefly

Stuff that matters

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

swiss-image.ch/Photo Remy Steinegger

Even business titans are getting awfully worried about environmental threats.

The World Economic Forum — which gathers CEOs and other bigwigs each January for a swanky conference in Davos, Switzerland — has come out with its annual Global Risks Report. One big takeaway: “This year, environmental concerns are more prominent than ever, with all five risks in this category assessed as being above average for both impact and likelihood.”

Among the most notable risks, according to WEF: “extreme weather events” and “failure of climate change mitigation and adaptation.” On the non-eco front, “economic inequality” and “societal polarization” are also big threats.

global risks landscape
World Economic Forum

While progress has been made toward climate action in recent years — in particular the Paris climate agreement — “political change in Europe and North America puts this progress at risk,” WEF says.

This “political change,” of course, refers in large part to the election of Donald Trump, a climate change denier who is stocking his cabinet with like-minded ideologues. While rich and powerful would-be do-gooders are gathered in Davos next week, attending high-minded panels on topics like “Energy’s Clean Transition” and “Sustainable Infrastructure,” Trump will be taking the oath of office and starting to roll back environmental investments and protections.

3 hours ago

Faster food

Shutterstock

A new label could release a flood of organic food.

Farmers could get higher prices by going organic, and there seems to be more demand for organic food than there is supply. So why aren’t more farmers making the shift?

The highest hurdle is that growers have to use organic techniques — which often mean more work and lower yields — for three years before they can start getting those higher organic prices. As NPR’s Dan Charles writes, “For those three ‘transition’ years, you’d have the worst of all worlds: Low organic yields and low conventional prices.”

Now the U.S. Department of Agriculture has removed that hurdle — or at least lowered it — with a change of rules. Farmers will still have to go through the three-year transition, but during that period they can market their food as “transitional.”

That means you’re likely to start seeing labels in stores that say something like “Transitional Organic.” If all goes well this shift will allow a lot more people to get into organic farming, which should ultimately drive down prices.

14 hours ago

Dirty business

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

The day after VW execs were indicted, Fiat Chrysler has been accused of cheating on diesel emissions.

The EPA issued a notice of violation to Fiat Chrysler Thursday after finding that the car manufacturer installed software designed to hide excess emissions in more than 100,000 diesel vehicles. The sneaky software can allegedly be found in Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokees with 3.0-liter diesel engines sold since the 2014 model year.

The EPA is accusing Fiat Chrysler of violating the Clean Air Act. “Failing to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle’s engine is a serious violation of the law, which can result in harmful pollution,” said EPA Assistant Administrator Cynthia Giles.

Fiat Chrysler denies the allegations.

The accusation comes just a day after Attorney General Loretta Lynch and EPA head Gina McCarthy announced a $4.3 billion settlement with Volkswagen for its own diesel emissions cheating. As part of the settlement, six VW executives were indicted on criminal charges — an unusual occurrence in a world where top execs rarely face criminal penalties, and even more rarely face actual jail time. No executives from either GM or Toyota, for example, were indicted after safety defects in their vehicles led to dozens of deaths.

14 hours ago

The importance of being Ernest

Greg Peverill-Conti

The Department of Energy has taken a last-minute step to protect scientists from Trump.

Outgoing Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz released an updated policy on scientific integrity Wednesday. The new policy, Moniz wrote, will “enshrine the independence of the scientific process for decades to come.”

The policy makes it clear that DOE personnel are free to publicly state their own opinions and that department officials “will not suppress or alter scientific or technological findings, or intimidate or coerce any covered personnel, contractors, or others to alter or censor scientific or technological findings or conclusions.”

The changes are somewhat symbolic, but come at an important time: The incoming Trump administration has been openly hostile to science, questioning the reality of climate change and demanding the names of DOE employees who worked on climate policy during the Obama administration. After the department refused to comply — and after public outcry — the Trump team backed off and blamed the request on a rogue employee. But DOE employees still have reason for concern: Trump’s pick to lead the department, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, once said he wanted to dismantle the department. Soon, he’ll be running it, but with this new policy, it’ll be a little harder to harass, intimate, or coerce the scientists working under him — at least until he changes the rules.

15 hours ago

Shall we sundance?

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Sundance is shining a spotlight on climate change this year.

The film festival, running Jan. 19–29 in Park City, Utah, will showcase several films about the environment, including An Inconvenient Sequel, the follow-up to the award-winning 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth. Like the original, the sequel highlights Al Gore’s climate activism, but with more of a focus on solutions.

The festival will also premiere 13 other documentaries, short films, and special projects concerning the planet. The documentary Water & Power: A California Heist is an exposé on Stewart and Lynda Resnick, the billionaire couple sucking California’s water supply dry. The short film The Diver is about a man who swims through Mexico City’s sewer system dislodging clogs.

There will also be a virtual-reality experience “that turns participants into a tree that is violently chopped down,” the New York Times reports.

Although Robert Redford, founder of Sundance, said the festival stays “free of politics,” it will certainly have a political tinge this year, as it will take place right as a climate denier ascends to the White House.

The festival’s program directors said they decided last summer to focus on environmental films. The goal: “To change the world,” programmer Trevor Groth told the Times with a grin.

1 day ago

Rex marks the spot

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rex Tillerson understands that climate change is happening, unlike his would-be boss.

Senate confirmation hearings began on Wednesday for Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil and Trump’s nominee for secretary of state. Tillerson was pressed on the issue of climate change by several senators, including Tennessee Republican Bob Corker, who asked Tillerson if he believes that human activity is the cause.

“The increase in greenhouse gas in the atmosphere is having an effect,” Tillerson said, demonstrating that he at least knows more about the issue than our future president. But, Tillerson added, “Our ability to predict that effect is very limited.” This is false.

Tillerson had less to say about allegations that Exxon, his employer for 40 years, knew about the effect of greenhouse gases on the atmosphere back in the ’70s and failed to disclose the risks to the public or shareholders. When asked about it by Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine, Tillerson punted and said he didn’t work there anymore: “You’ll have to ask them.”

The nominee did acknowledge that it’s important for the U.S. to stay involved in international climate negotiations and “maintain its seat at the table in the conversation.” As for what he would do at that table, he’s not saying. If he wanted to do anything constructive, first he’d have to convince his boss.

You can read more about the hearing here.

1 day ago